Politics And The Markets 08/06/23

Aug. 06, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.78K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.92K)
Like most typical leftist communities, the Lawfare team is full of pearl-clutching victim lawyers once you push back against their bullying.

In the latest example, the special prosecution team of Jack Smith are typical Karen’s, asking to see the manager because the free ketchup is no longer available.

Jack Smith is asking activist U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for a protective order that would keep all the fabricated Lawfare evidence hidden from public scrutiny, review and/or ridicule. The DOJ justification for the protective order ridiculously centers around Donald Trump snarking at the Club for Growth lobbying group and Koch Brother’s PAC about his intent to hit back at them for lying.

The Trump post to Truth Social triggered the DOJ, because projection is part of their ideology. Lawfare is centered around lies, fabrications and false constructs – essentially the manipulation of events using Lawfare tactics. The citation they reference has nothing to do with the DOJ case, but like typical leftist weasels, the bullies cry foul at the slightest hint of even implied pushback.

The Trump campaign released the following statement: “The Truth post cited is the definition of political speech, and was in response to the RINO, China-loving, dishonest special interest groups and Super PACs, like the ones funded by the Koch brothers and the Club for No Growth.”

In life, you will always find the people who want to keep the conversation secret are usually not the people who are trustworthy.

Speak in private as you would speak in public, applying grandma’s rules for politeness of course, and generally speaking what follows is more genuine.

The people who need to hide evidence are not the good people.

Lawfare is triggered.

What made the DOJ think Trump was talking about them? It's a primary election with political groups/candidates saying all kinds of things. If you attack Trump politically, he'll sling it right back. This is about keeping evidence from the public, not just Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.92K)
After initially saying they would not allow Kirk Cameron and his publisher, Brave Books, to host a “See You at the Library” event, a library in Alabama has reversed their decision and will allow the event to move forward.

Fox News reports, “The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System in Huntsville, Alabama, had said in a release on Wednesday afternoon it would no longer accommodate the book reading event due to concerns about logistics and security as popularity for the event grew this week.”

Cameron is spearheading “See You at the Library” events across the nation on August 5th to provide wholesome events at libraries for children.

Brave Books shares, “Kirk Cameron, alongside BRAVE Books, has been visiting libraries and holding story hours across the country to teach kids about faith, hope, and love. On August 5, 2023, we are calling on all families who love God and love America to gather at our local public libraries to pray, sing, and read BRAVE Books and other books of virtue. Imagine thousands of local public libraries filled by you, your friends, your pastors, your teachers and your local representatives on this date.”

Now, after law firm First Liberty Institute sent a letter to the library system saying it was “prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court,” the library has reversed course, Fox News Digital was told on Friday afternoon.

The library has agreed, after all, to host Kirk Cameron, the Brave Books team and Riley Gaines, women’s sports advocate, who will be accompanying them on Saturday as they stop by three different libraries for the event. Gaines is host of the podcast “Gaines for Girls” on Outkick.

This is exactly how you treat these woke organizations such as libraries - bring on the lawsuits by groups that are well versed in 1st Amendment cases.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.92K)
Flashback to a former president saying the current president is illegitimate. www.vox.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.92K)
Here’s Jack Smith's overwhelming problem: "Article 2." - the section of the United States Constitution which defines this single individual's plenary powers and prerogatives while in Office. Just as a Member of Congress is immune while speaking on the floor of his House, the President is immune in choosing exactly how to carry out his Oath of Office. He is literally "the Executive Branch", and the powers of each Branch are sovereign and "separated".

This fact has been well-settled by a number of historic SCOTUS decisions, and it is high time that Trump appeal directly to them - as is his power in this case - to re-affirm what they have already in the past decided.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (8.92K)
Jack Smith’s conviction of the Republican Governor of Virginia UNANIMOUSLY overturned by the Supreme Court because the transaction charged by Smith…wasn’t even a crime!

Think about that! It’s not that the Governor didn’t do it! It wasn’t because there wasn’t enough evidence. It wasn’t because of the defendant’s mental state or because he was under duress or the influence of medications or a key witness changed his testimony.

The conviction was overturned because the act charged …WASN’T EVEN A CRIME!!!

Justice Roberts incredibly chastised SMITH for a “boundless” interpretation of the federal bribery statutes which cost the former Governor $28 million in legal fees and three years of his life!

www.washingtonexaminer.com/...

A clear example that government lawfare exacts maximum damage upon the State's opposition, regardless if the case is won or lost.

The general public is blissfully ignorant or smugly accepting of it, until their ox is gored.
