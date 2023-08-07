Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/07/23

Aug. 07, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.78K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (13)

D
DayIdie
Today, 1:49 AM
Comments (1.51K)
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas has become the center of controversy within women's sports. During a meet, female swimmer Riley Gaines allegedly shared a locker room with Thomas and admitted to "refraining from looking" at Thomas due to her size, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gaines described Thomas' "endowment" as being in proportion to the frame of a "6-foot-4 male."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (8.94K)
Sometimes a picture tells you everything you need to know: www.trumparea.com/...
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (26.37K)
Give it up, Alabama, if you don't like government spending 'your money' then why should they do so to move Space Command HQ to your sh!tty state. -- thehill.com/...
JLassie profile picture
JLassie
Today, 1:44 AM
Comments (1.34K)
@Henry Miles

Good to see you have enough hate to spread over other States lately.
Scootrd profile picture
Scootrd
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (9.12K)
Ukrainian forces struck two key road bridges along critical Russian grounds lines of communication that connect occupied Crimea and occupied Kherson Oblast.

The successful strikes on the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges are the latest efforts to sever all Russian forces land resupply routes leading into Crimea. Russian air defenses were only able to intercept nine of the 12 missiles launched. Significant bridge damage has been reported.

A Russian tanker was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Black Sea, the second such strike in 24 hours, Russia’s chemical tanker SIG received a hole in the engine room near the waterline.
DigDeep profile picture
DigDeep
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (14.27K)
We're coming after your children... is old news

"Developed Nations With Packed Infant Vax Schedule Linked To Higher Childhood Mortality Rates: Study"
“Our paper investigated potential associations between the number of early childhood vaccine doses that developed nations require and their early childhood mortality rates,” Mr. Miller told The Epoch Times in an email. “For example, some nations administer hepatitis B and tuberculosis (BCG) vaccines to their infants shortly after birth. We found that nations that require both vaccines had significantly worse infant mortality rates when compared to nations that require neither vaccine.”

"Twenty-nine nations in 2009 had better infant mortality rates than the United States, but by 2019, the United States had declined to 44th in infant mortality rankings, and in 2021, ranked 50th—despite requiring the highest number of infant vaccines."
www.theepochtimes.com/...

Childrens (good) health isn't their objective.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:03 AM
Comments (8.94K)
To all those who say that the atomic bombs dropped on Japan were not necessary to save American soldiers' lives, that Japan would have surrendered without an invasion, consider the fact that the military is still using today the huge supply of Purple Hearts it manufactured in anticipation of an invasion of the Japanese home islands. That, despite the many Purple Hearts issued in the Korean and Vietnam wars and the various other military battles since then.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:57 AM
Comments (26.37K)
Looks like Moscow Mitch had an especially bad day on the stump on Saturday, get the hook. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (8.94K)
After a six year struggle, in December 2022 Gibson’s Bakery finally was paid by Oberlin College a total of $36 million, representing a judgment of approximately $32 million plus post judgment interest. It was a six year struggle for the Gibson family, which saw Grandpa Allyn Gibson and David Gibson pass away after the trial but before the appeals were concluded.

Oberlin College has sued four of its insurance providers in Lorain County Common Pleas Court to force them to cover the multimillion-dollar judgment that Gibson’s Bakery won against the college in 2019.

The college filed suit in April against Lexington Insurance Company of New York; United Educators Insurance of Bethesda, Maryland; Mount Hawley Insurance Company of Peoria, Illinois; and StarStone Specialty Insurance Company of Cincinnati.

Oberlin College claimed the insurance companies wrongfully refused “to honor promises they made in their respective policies to protect the interests of Oberlin College” and its former vice president and dean of students, Meredith Raimondo.

Have you ever rooted for insurance companies ever? There’s a first for everything.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.94K)
Now that Donald Trump has been indicted for questioning the result of the 2020 presidential election, we should never forget that the last time the Democrats admitted that a Republican had legitimately been elected president was in 1988, when George H.W. Bush carried 40 states. Democrats have denounced every Republican president since then as illegitimate, including George W. Bush twice.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (8.94K)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was interrupted and heckled for five straight minutes during his speech in his home state at the St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on Saturday, a premier political event in Kentucky.

Instead of a respectful silence, the audience delivered a relentless, clear, and loud message for a full five minutes, drowning out his speech.

Foot-stomping and chants echoed around the venue, making it abundantly clear that the senator’s reception was far from warm in his home state. He is done.

The dissenting voices underscore the sentiment that McConnell, at 81 years old and with nearly four decades of senatorial service, is more of a representative of Washington’s political ‘Swamp’ than the average American he’s supposed to represent.

Chants of “RETIRE” and “DITCH MITCH” overwhelmed his address, causing a scene of utter humiliation for the long-serving senator.

Mitch McConnell is the definition of the swamp. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.94K)
Sunday Talks, Bill Barr Says “Of Course” He Would Testify Against President Trump

This guy really is the worst of the worst.

Remember, Bill Barr appointed John Durham officially as a special counsel quietly without informing the public in October of 2020, specifically intended to block President Trump from declassifying any documents prior to the 2020 election. We do not discover the official appointment until December, after the 2020 election.

The intent of the Durham appointment was to create the oft used silo of an “ongoing investigation” to block inquiry and/or action by President Trump. The entire process of the DC silo deployment is one long continuum. Michael Horowitz was an investigative silo (blocking document release), Robert Mueller was an investigative silo (threats of obstruction blocking document release), John Durham was an investigative silo (blocking document release), and ultimately, now Jack Smith is an investigative silo, retrieving documents from Mar-a-Lago and blocking document release.

You will note that every single one of John Durham’s investigative pathways was to look at Trump-Russia fabrication and corruption outside government, outside Washington DC. None of the Durham investigation was focused inside government or inside the institutions that he and Bill Barr were protecting. Bill Barr was the Bondo, John Durham was the spray paint.

Today, Bill Barr when asked if he would testify against President Trump, says “of course” he would.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.94K)
The internet is like a graveyard of words, where every post, comment, and apparently even every commentary piece can come back to haunt you, as GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is finding out.

Ramaswamy has been seen as the underdog, steadily rising in the polls. A few months ago, he was a virtual unknown in the political world, but recent polls show the businessman virtually neck and neck with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place behind former President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Ramaswamy has been positioning himself as Trump 2.0, a political outsider. He has also been very vocal in support of Trump, writing in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that, “Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of citizens in the year leading up to it.”

"The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of…" twitter.com/...
— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 1, 2023

But a resurfaced commentary written by the presidential hopeful and published by Politico in 2022 is raising questions about the authenticity of Ramaswamy’s support for Trump, and some social media users are sounding off.

"Here is Vivek Ramaswamy’s Politico piece from 2022 calling Trump & the GOP crybabies, comparing Trump to Stacey Abrams & saying Mike Pence made the right decision.

Read it before they try to delete it." www.politico.com/...
— An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) August 5, 2023

For the VIVEK RAMASWAMY lunatics.

"Trump is a “crybaby like Stacey Abrams” and Mike Pence did the right thing on Jan 6?

Writing for Politico? This guy is supposed to be taken seriously as pro America?" twitter.com/...
— Shadygrooove (@shadygrooove) August 6, 2023
