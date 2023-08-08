Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/08/23

Aug. 08, 2023 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (10)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (8.97K)
Ohio Senate candidate Frank LaRose is exposed as a self-proclaimed "leader" of the Never-Trump movement. He refused to support Trump in 16 or 20. He's called Trump a racist. And he criticized Trump for calling the media the Enemy of the people.

Now he says he loves Trump! Total fraud.

Last thing we need is another backstabbing RINO in the Senate.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (8.97K)
According to local station KPTV, Portland is “one of the fastest-shrinking U.S. cities.”

So how big of a loss is $1 billion in tax revenue? Well, the city’s entire budget for next year is $7.1 billion. So, that $1 billion will be felt.

The question now is, what will the city do about it?

The only way to attract residents, especially wealthy residents, is to create a safe and clean city with good schools, low taxes, affordable housing, and a healthy business climate. Well, as we all know, everything on that list directly contradicts what today’s Democrat party stands for. Urban Democrats invite crime and criminals by defanging local police. Drug addicts are allowed to sleep and p00p on the streets. Taxes are always going up. Housing never goes up. Instead of quality of life issues, Democrats focus on “equity,” which means high crime, and the environment, which means no new housing.

But it’s not even what Portland’s Democrat leaders will do about it. The question is, what will Portland’s residents do about it? They are allowed to choose their own government and continue to vote for Democrats who make no secret of their pro-crime and anti-growth policies.

I guess they like those policies.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (8.97K)
LOL, just found another word that is verboten here - "p00p". What's really hilarious is that "shit" is acceptable.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.97K)
Former first lady Melania Trump has reportedly become a source for comfort for her husband as he faces mounting state and federal indictments and as he is running for a second term as president.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported the events of the last several months have taken a toll on former President Donald Trump and that his wife of 18 years has been there to support him.

A source close to the former first family spoke to the outlet for a report published on Monday.

The person described Melania as her husband’s “secret weapon.”

“Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time,” a reported “Trump insider” told Page Six.

The person explained that although Trump is tough, his mounting legal issues have tested him.

“Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life,” the source said.

Melania has reportedly taken on a role behind the scenes to offer a sense of calm.

“Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check,” the person said. “She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it.”

The source added Trump eats breakfast daily with Melania and their son Barron and that the former first lady “turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table.”

She also is said to be 100 percent in support of Trump’s third presidential bid.

“She backs his bid for a second term completely, and listens to him when he needs someone he can trust,” the source reportedly said. “Melania is obsessively private, she never gossips with even her closest friends, so Trump knows when they talk about important things it’s just between them.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (8.97K)
Two conservative groups are asking a federal court to block the Biden administration’s plan to cancel $39 billion in student loans for more than 800,000 borrowers.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in Michigan, the groups argue that the administration overstepped its power when it announced the forgiveness in July, just weeks after the Supreme Court struck down a broader cancellation plan pushed by President Joe Biden.

It asks a judge to rule the cancellation illegal and stop the Education Department from carrying it out while the case is decided. The suit was filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the Cato Institute.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.97K)
The majority of Sunday news shows this weekend completely ignored the devastating testimony from Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer last week.

It’s not surprising because most people know at this point that the liberal media is now basically the public relations arm of the Democrat party.

They’re not going to report on or discuss anything that might harm Joe Biden, or any other Democrat for that matter.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, anchor Chuck Todd mentioned Hunter Biden during an interview with Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., but in the framing that he will be used by Republicans as a “whataboutism” during the 2024 presidential election, asking the lawmaker whether there should be a “code of conduct for family members,” adding “the appearance of what Hunter Biden did is not good.”

On CBS’ “Face the Nation,” fill-in anchor Major Garrett asked former Attorney General Bill Barr whether he should have appointed a special counsel to oversee the Hunter Biden probe.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum shamed George Stephanopoulos for not having mentioned Hunter Biden on his program during a contentious interview.

Notably, ABC previously offered zero on-air coverage of the IRS whistleblowers who alleged misconduct in the DOJ’s handling of the Hunter Biden probe.

Meanwhile, CNN’s “State of the Union” anchored by Dana Bash ignored Hunter Biden altogether, transcripts show.

It’s all so predictable.

These are not news organizations. They are the Democrat party palace guard. They think it’s their job to protect Democrats and tear down people on the right.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (8.97K)
A federal judge on Monday halted Colorado’s new law raising the age to purchase firearms in the state to 21 years old.

The preliminary injunction, issued by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer, came on the same day Senate Bill 23-169 was supposed to take effect.

The injunction states that Jared Polis in his capacity as governor, as well as other government officials “are enjoined, effective immediately, from enforcing SB23-169.”

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, the pro-gun group that first sued over SB 23-169 in April on the same day Gov. Jared Polis signed it into law, requested the temporary restraining order last week, as reported by The Center Square.

“Since the day this legislation was introduced, we knew it was unconstitutional,” RMGO Executive Director Taylor Rhodes said in a statement on Monday. “Under the Golden Dome, at the unveiling of this proposal, RMGO warned the bill sponsors this would quickly be struck down by a federal judge. Today, our crystal ball became a reality. But it doesn’t stop here. We won’t stop fighting until every single unconstitutional anti-gun law is struck down.”

RMGO is joined in the action by individual plaintiffs Tate Mosgrove and Adrian S. Pineda.

“The Court finds that the Individual Plaintiffs have shown a likelihood of success on the merits on the question of whether the Second Amendment applies to 18-to-20 year olds,” Brimmer wrote in the injunction.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.97K)
Former Pence National Security Advisor Gen. Keith Kellogg (ret.) on Monday threw his support behind former President Donald Trump instead of his old boss, saying that former Vice President Mike Pence appears more concerned with his political future than the issues that matter to voters.

"I've worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation," he posted on Truth Social. "Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt. His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country."

"For a period of time in the White House, I served as the National Security Advisor to Vice President Pence," he continued, "While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his reaction actions regarding President Trump. it is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump. Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation."

"This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire leadership style unworthy of the presidency," he further contended. "While President Trump has consistently put America first, prioritizing our citizens, our economy, and global standing, Pence's actions have often seemed more focused on political maneuvering and maintaining his image."

"That is not what Republican voters went," Kellogg stated. "President Trump's dedication to the prosperity and security of the United States is unwavering, as is his vision for the future. I believe in the future President Trump envisions. A future that demands both and decisive leadership, something we have seen in President Trump but not from the former Vice President."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (8.97K)
What is disturbing is that too many Americans either refuse to accept the truth about the stolen election of 2020, or have given up and are willing to "move on" and rationalize it as one-off theft.

Normalcy bias, rationalization, cowardice - call it what you will - has infected the vox populi. People may be uncomfortable with the outcome or questioning of the numerous 2020 election irregularities, but not enough are willing to straight out call it election theft; a violation of our constitutional republic.

Admitting the truth and confronting it head-on would lead down a path of serious disillusionment with our government, judicial system, the entire election process, and more.

For many people, even considering fraudulent elections occur mentally breaks them. Calling into question everything they thought they knew about our country is a bridge too far for many because it’s easier living in the dark.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (8.97K)
DeSantis outlined some of the numerous voting irregularities in 2020 before getting to the nub of his position and saying, “Of course he lost. Joe Biden’s the president.”

Where DeSantis goes horribly wrong in his political approach is to then blame Donald Trump for the outcomes of the state decisions during the 2020 COVID election. The states run the elections, not the federal government. Ballot harvesting corruption and the fraud in the voting process was a specific regional issue albeit on a massive scale.

DeSantis has this sanctimonious streak that runs through him from top to bottom. President Trump named him accurately. The Florida governor has very few friends, and those who know him in his professional political endeavors do not find him to be a man of integrity.

Governor DeSantis is a shape shifting DeceptiCon, comfortable with false pretenses all around him. That’s why DeSantis was the perfect selection for the Astroturf, fraud and fakery that underpins the entire anti-MAGA campaign operation. It’s all fake, including the candidate.
