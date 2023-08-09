Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 08/09/23

Aug. 09, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.78K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.78K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (14)

Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 1:09 AM
Comments (30.46K)
The US always worries about it's infighting and political divisiveness. I think it makes us stronger but it's always questioned because the debate and dialogue seems so negative. The US always seems to come through.

"During the Cold War, George Kennan, often lamented that freewheeling US democracy prevented Washington from carrying out as coherent and consistent a grand strategy as the authoritarian Soviet Union. Yet the US made numerous adjustments during the Cold War that enabled it to outlast its communist rival.

Going forward, the key imperative for whichever party is in office will be to marshal the country’s vigorous internal debates into policy innovations and refinements that strengthen, rather than weaken, continued US leadership on the most critical issues of our time"

Time will tell on all of this.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:07 AM
Comments (8.99K)
Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a recent survey has shown.

Trump earned the support of 42% of registered voters in the latest Premise survey, posting a 4-point lead over Joe Biden's 38% support. Against Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Biden claimed a modest 2-point lead, edging out the GOP's second-place candidate by 36% to 34%.

The survey, conducted Aug. 2-7, follows special counsel Jack Smith's indicting Trump on charges related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results.

The former president stands as the runaway favorite to win the Republican nomination, however, with 54% of registered voters backing him compared to 18% who preferred DeSantis. No other Republican earned double digit support.

In a head-to-head matchup for the party nomination, Trump beat DeSantis by a 65% to 26% margin.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:03 AM
Comments (8.99K)
Massachusetts has banned a couple from having foster children due to their conservative Christian beliefs about marriage, sexuality, and gender.

There is currently a shortage of foster families in the state, and over 1,500 children are without foster families.

Mike is an Iraq war veteran, Kitty is a former paraprofessional for special needs children.

They are now suing the state for discriminating against them based on their religious views.

During the home interviews, the Burkes noticed that many of the questions they were being asked focused on their Catholic views regarding sexual orientation, marriage, and gender dysphoria. The couple insisted that they would love and accept any child, no matter their sexual orientation or “struggles with gender identity.”

“However, because Mike and Kitty said they would continue to hold to their religious beliefs about gender and human sexuality, Massachusetts denied them a license to foster any child because, as the reviewer put it, ‘their faith is not supportive and neither are they,'” Becket Law explained. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (8.99K)
The corporate media is starting the Covid scam, again.

COVID cases up 55% in New York, doctors warn of new variants.

nypost.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (8.99K)
How true! media.townhall.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (8.99K)
President Trump's Blue Collar Boom vs Bidenomics:

Jobs created in first 30 months:
Trump - 4.9 million
Biden - 2.1 million

Real family incomes:
Trump - up $6,400 (+)
Biden - down $4,000 (-)

Gas prices:
Trump - $1.87/gal
Biden - nearing $4/gal

Mortgage rate:
Trump - 2.65%
Biden - 7%

Inflation:
Trump - less than 1.9%
Biden - record highs

Regulatory costs:
Trump - down $11,000 (-)
Biden - up 10,000 (+)

It's the economy, stup!d.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (8.99K)
NEW: FBI agent Charles McGonigal who investigated Donald Trump for colluding with Russia, is set to plead guilty for colluding with Russia.

Read that again. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (8.99K)
"Florida politico tells me this meme is being passed around Tallahassee, sent me a copy" twitter.com/...
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (8.99K)
Mitch McConnell urges House Republicans to oppose Joe Biden's impeachment.

He really is the worst.

Mitch needs to switch parties.

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged House Republicans NOT to impeach Joe Biden for his multi-million dollar foreign bribery and pay-for-play schemes.

Speaking to the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, McConnell said that he does not want to continue the impeachment cycle that Democrats started two years ago when they impeached former President Trump on dubious charges.

“I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing,” McConnell said.

“Impeachment ought to be rare,” he added. “This is not good for the country.”

The Republican Senate really is a lost bunch. It’s really not clear whose side they are on.

This is the same guy who lectured President Trump after the impeachment vote in the US Senate in 2021.

Go away, Mitch.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (8.99K)
The House select committee that investigated the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 failed to adequately preserve documents, data and video depositions – including communications it had with the Biden White House that are still missing – according to the Republican lawmaker overseeing the GOP investigation into the committee's work.

The now-disbanded "J6" committee, which was run by Democrats and included only two GOP members, has also failed to provide any evidence that it looked into Capitol Hill security failures on the day of the riot, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., chairman of the Subcommittee on Oversight for the Committee on House Administration, told Fox News Digital.

Loudermilk says Thompson’s committee was required by law and House rules to preserve and turn over all data related to their investigation at the end of the congressional term in December, and Loudermilk said as much to Thompson in a letter on June 26. www.foxnews.com/...

On Tuesday, President Trump wrote:

"So now that I have full Subpoena Power because of the Freedom of Speech Sham Indictment by Crooked Joe Biden, Deranged Jack Smith, and the DOJ, it has just been reported that the Unselect January 6th Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs has illegally destroyed their Records and Documents. This is unthinkable, and the Fake Political Indictment against me must be immediately withdrawn. The system is Rigged & Corrupt, very much like the Presidential Election of 2020. We are a Nation in Decline!"

Excerpts from House Speaker McCarthy's letter to J6 Chairman Bennie Thompson in November, 2022:

"The official Congressional Records do not belong to you or any member, but to the American people, and they are owed all of the information you gathered — not merely the information that comports with your political agenda...The American people have a right to know that the allegations you have made are supported by the facts and to be able to view the transcripts with an eye toward encouraged enforcement of 18 USC 1001.

Excerpt from 18 USC 1001:

(a)Except as otherwise provided in this section, whoever, in any matter within the jurisdiction of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of the Government of the United States, knowingly and willfully—
(1)falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2)makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or
(3)makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;
shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both. If the matter relates to an offense under chapter 109A, 109B, 110, or 117, or section 1591, then the term of imprisonment imposed under this section shall be not more than 8 years.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (8.99K)
Patrick Ho was a senior official with a Chinese intelligence front company called CEFC China Energy. CEFC was part of China’s “elite capture” operations worldwide. It facilitated the compromise and recruitment of influential individuals in target countries. The intent was to gain control over those individuals and get them to support the interests of Communist China, not their own nations.

Ho was investigated by the FBI. He was determined to be bribing officials at the United Nations in New York. He was tried and convicted and sent to prison. During the course of the same investigation, the FBI determined that the Bidens were in contact with Ho and that Ho was, in the FBI’s opinion, targeting the Bidens for recruitment as part of China’s “elite capture” operations.

The FBI did not investigate and follow up on this information. Instead, the Department of Justice acted to redact any references to the Bidens from court documents during the prosecution of Ho. Patrick Ho was put behind bars. His connection to the Bidens was buried.

This despite the fact that as the FBI was closing in Ho emailed Hunter Biden and asked him to use his contacts in the FBI to protect Ho from arrest and prosecution. Hunter responded to that email by saying he was “working on it.” To be clear, a Chinese intelligence asset in the United States bribing officials and paying the Bidens asked the now President’s son to derail a criminal investigation and Hunter responded by saying he would attempt to do so.

Hunter and James Biden, Joe’s brother, received almost $6 million from CEFC. At least $1 million of that came directly from Ho. Court records and other documents show that Hunter Biden met with Ho’s boss, Ye Jianming, in February 2017 in Miami. At that meeting, Ye raised the possibility of paying Hunter up to $30 million for “introductions alone”. At that same meeting, Ye also gave Hunter a 3.16-carat diamond worth an estimated $80,000.

DOJ continues to refuse to provide information on the Ho case to Congressional investigators. Records of the FBI surveillance of Ho in 2016 and 2017 have been suppressed. The affidavits to “electronically monitor” Ho and his contacts remain classified and under seal, along with the FISA material collected from the wiretaps – including “foreign intelligence,” according to court documents.

“DOJ likely possesses additional evidence related to CEFC and Hunter Biden given the seizure of Patrick Ho’s iPad and email accounts in November 2017,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said earlier this year. In other words, the FBI and DOJ did not just run cover for the Bidens years ago. They continue to do so today.

The FBI and DOJ obviously knew the Chinese were targeting the Bidens as part of an influence operation and intelligence-gathering operation. The FBI got surveillance warrants from a FISA court. Those kinds of warrants are only issued for targets suspected of being agents of a foreign power or a terrorist group. By definition, therefore, the FBI knew it was hunting for spies.

So, over six years ago the FBI knew that the Bidens were in contact with Chinese intelligence operatives, taking millions of dollars from the CCP, and then actively worked to bury all of that. Faced with the possibility that the Vice-President was compromised they acted to protect him from investigation. Even when he ran for President, was elected, and sat down in the Oval Office the FBI and the DOJ worked to conceal this unprecedented national security threat from the American people.

The FBI knew that the Bidens were compromised. DOJ buried the evidence.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (8.99K)
"BREAKING🚨 A recently released report from Michigan law enforcement unveils a concerning voter fraud incident involving a group funded by Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.

This organization, operating in multiple swing states, is implicated in submitting fraudulent voter registrations during October 2020.

Following a raid, Michigan authorities discovered caches of pre-paid gift cards, firearms equipped with silencers, and disposable burner phones.

Throughout the 2020 election period, these Democratic election committees provided more than $4,000,000 to this particular organization:

Biden for President: $450,000
Democratic Senatorial Campaign: $2,117,605
DNC Services Corp: $1,031,856
Democratic Party of Iowa: $493,100

The investigation was initiated following the observation of a Muskegon, Michigan, clerk who noticed an individual depositing 8,000 to 10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city office on October 8, 2020.

This same individual returned multiple times, registering an additional 2,500 voters.

Alarmingly, many of these registrations displayed identical handwriting with fraudulent addresses and phone numbers.

Additionally, signatures did not match those on file with Michigan's Secretary of State.

Thank you to the @gatewaypundit for making this police report available to the public.

------

Voter registration organizations from both sides have been accused of similar fraudulent activities.

Notably, ACORN, which had over half a million members and more than 1,200 neighborhood chapters, ceased operations in 2010 after being implicated in a similar fraudulent voter registration operation spanning multiple states.

In your estimation, how big of an influence does election fraud have on US elections?" twitter.com/...

It should be noted that after documenting these crimes and investigating for weeks, the Michigan police turned their investigation over to the FBI who promptly buried the findings. Once again, the FBI apparently took no action.

This will be more exculpating evidence for President Trump that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, as well as the complicity of the FBI to bury it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (8.99K)
We remember today the very specific alignment of stars that created the very unique opportunity for Donald Trump to finally reveal the depth, scale and scope of the corruption in the U.S. body politic. A small but incredibly important aspect was the personal characteristics, traits and very unique perspectives of Melania Trump. Perhaps a lioness, but an incredible woman who fortifies Donald Trump, candidate Trump and President Trump. Without Melania in the arsenal, there simply is no Great MAGA King to fight this battle.

Amid all the current turmoil Melania Trump is the rock, the counselor, the advisor and balance that keeps Donald Trump supported and sustained throughout.

Many people agree by now, Donald Trump possesses a very specific set of skills and abilities that are uniquely needed at this moment in our nation’s history. A personable man with a sense of humor, financial ability to withstand blistering attacks, strong sense of self identity, pragmatic outlook able to find optimal solutions, strength of conviction, knowledge of the problem and determination to keep moving forward while not accepting defeat.

Trump’s opposition hate his confidence and claimed ego they cannot destroy. It drives them bananas that Trump doesn’t cower, concede or flinch under attack. His ability to remain focused and mentally stable throughout all of this is really extraordinary. People always put their own capabilities into the prism of perspective, and one wouldn't find a person who could think of another leader able to withstand the bombardment and yet seemingly defy all odds and keep winning.

That said, how God delivered Melania as a very specific person to stand next to Donald, the man, is something to marvel.

Melania’s background, history, cultural orientation, formative years as a young woman growing up in SR Slovenia- SFR Yugoslavia, a place and era (1970-1996) where strong loyal women are forged with an iron metal of unique strength, is so fortuitous it defies coincidence. Melania Trump as the wife of Donald Trump holds incredible value and purpose.

The precision Melania Trump brings to everything around her is remarkable. That precision also applies to her counsel.

Donald Trump is very fortunate, and by extension so are we.

If Trump were a Democrat then Melania would have been on the cover of every magazine during his presidency. The press would have absolutely swooned over her more than any First Lady since Jackie Kennedy.
d
daustin97222
Today, 12:14 AM
Investing Group
Comments (19.92K)
I found Aunt Violet's Tee-nails. Say what?

You see: Uncle Walt, Aunt Violet's husband, was a hardwood flooring guy. Died about fifty years ago (stroke, I think). I really don't remember. But when Aunt Violet cleaned out the farmhouse in Brush Prairie, she found a box of a bazzillion rusted flooring Tee-nails (cleats) from Back In The Day. They don't make 'em like this anymore. I have maybe 10,000 of those nails, but I could not find 'em. I found 'em tonight.

I'm installing 1600 feet of 3/4" oak flooring in the upstairs of our place here. Have to move furniture, do whatever, just to get it done. Taking out awful carpeting/subfloor, and installing gorgeous hardwoods.

But the Tee nails are for edging. The last three "courses", up against the wall. Can hardly buy those anymore. They DON'T bend. They stay put. Good Ol' US of A, back in the day. Even my handyman, 33 years as a union carpenter, said they don't make decent hand-drive nails anymore.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.