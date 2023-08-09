Politics And The Markets 08/09/23
Aug. 09, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
This article was written by
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
Comments (14)
Trump - 4.9 million
Biden - 2.1 millionReal family incomes:
Trump - up $6,400 (+)
Biden - down $4,000 (-)Gas prices:
Trump - $1.87/gal
Biden - nearing $4/galMortgage rate:
Trump - 2.65%
Biden - 7%Inflation:
Trump - less than 1.9%
Biden - record highsRegulatory costs:
Trump - down $11,000 (-)
Biden - up 10,000 (+)It's the economy, stup!d.
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2023
(1)falsifies, conceals, or covers up by any trick, scheme, or device a material fact;
(2)makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation; or
(3)makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry;
shall be fined under this title, imprisoned not more than 5 years or, if the offense involves international or domestic terrorism (as defined in section 2331), imprisoned not more than 8 years, or both. If the matter relates to an offense under chapter 109A, 109B, 110, or 117, or section 1591, then the term of imprisonment imposed under this section shall be not more than 8 years.
Democratic Senatorial Campaign: $2,117,605
DNC Services Corp: $1,031,856
Democratic Party of Iowa: $493,100The investigation was initiated following the observation of a Muskegon, Michigan, clerk who noticed an individual depositing 8,000 to 10,000 completed voter registration applications at the city office on October 8, 2020.This same individual returned multiple times, registering an additional 2,500 voters.Alarmingly, many of these registrations displayed identical handwriting with fraudulent addresses and phone numbers.Additionally, signatures did not match those on file with Michigan's Secretary of State.Thank you to the @gatewaypundit for making this police report available to the public.------Voter registration organizations from both sides have been accused of similar fraudulent activities.Notably, ACORN, which had over half a million members and more than 1,200 neighborhood chapters, ceased operations in 2010 after being implicated in a similar fraudulent voter registration operation spanning multiple states.In your estimation, how big of an influence does election fraud have on US elections?" twitter.com/...It should be noted that after documenting these crimes and investigating for weeks, the Michigan police turned their investigation over to the FBI who promptly buried the findings. Once again, the FBI apparently took no action. This will be more exculpating evidence for President Trump that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election, as well as the complicity of the FBI to bury it.