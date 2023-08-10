Politics And The Markets 08/10/23
Aug. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Joining with a group to define “disinformation” is an outcome.With the latest revelations about the financial position of Twitter, all of the moves now underway make sense. Musk was on track to hit a date in/around October of this year where Twitter would be insolvent.In 2021, Twitter generated $5.1 billion in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the New York Times, in 2023 that revenue has dropped to around $1 billion per year.Musk stated during public conversation that Twitter was essentially break even at $4 billion, which was the position in 2022 just prior to his taking over. 2022 costs around $4.5 billion and revenue around $4 billion +/-, per public financial statements and reporting. Musk cut approximately $500 million in expenses from realignment and staffing reductions.Musk has a $1.5 billion debt service on the loan he took out, per his own admission: that’s more than $100 million per month. The debt service alone is higher than his revenue.Twitter is losing somewhere around $300 million per month. With $1 billion liquid in the bank, as of June (per Musk), that only gets him to September; by October, he needs another influx of cash, or else.There is no business model, even with paying subscribers, for Twitter to exist without a major increase in revenue (Yaccarino) or a major decrease in costs. As the business grows (more users), the costs increase (more simultaneous users), and the costs to subscribers would grow. Twitter Blue subscriptions are around 180,000 users, paying $11/mo. That’s around $2 million a month- a pittance in comparison to what he needs.Btw, no one cares about the Trump indictments outside of Twitter.