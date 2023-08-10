Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/10/23

Aug. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.79K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (9.01K)
The Global Disinformation Index (GDI) is the group who define the content on platforms according to their ideological worldview and then blacklist sites who do not align their content to support the GDI perspective. According to the Washington Examiner, Elon Musk has just partnered with them in order to enhance the advertising portfolio of Twitter and find ways to make it lose less money.

The hiring of NBC-Universal executive Linda Yaccarino was explicitly to lure the advertising side of the issue back onto the platform.

Once you are reliant on the advertising, you must then comply with the content terms of the companies who control the advertising.
Joining with a group to define “disinformation” is an outcome.

With the latest revelations about the financial position of Twitter, all of the moves now underway make sense. Musk was on track to hit a date in/around October of this year where Twitter would be insolvent.

In 2021, Twitter generated $5.1 billion in revenue, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the New York Times, in 2023 that revenue has dropped to around $1 billion per year.

Musk stated during public conversation that Twitter was essentially break even at $4 billion, which was the position in 2022 just prior to his taking over. 2022 costs around $4.5 billion and revenue around $4 billion +/-, per public financial statements and reporting. Musk cut approximately $500 million in expenses from realignment and staffing reductions.Musk has a $1.5 billion debt service on the loan he took out, per his own admission: that’s more than $100 million per month. The debt service alone is higher than his revenue.

Twitter is losing somewhere around $300 million per month. With $1 billion liquid in the bank, as of June (per Musk), that only gets him to September; by October, he needs another influx of cash, or else.

There is no business model, even with paying subscribers, for Twitter to exist without a major increase in revenue (Yaccarino) or a major decrease in costs. As the business grows (more users), the costs increase (more simultaneous users), and the costs to subscribers would grow. Twitter Blue subscriptions are around 180,000 users, paying $11/mo. That’s around $2 million a month- a pittance in comparison to what he needs.

Btw, no one cares about the Trump indictments outside of Twitter.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:01 AM
Comments (9.01K)
When you really dig deep into actual life of the ordinary people in Russia, far away from the geopolitical contexts, you get an entirely different perspective. On the economic side, one thing is how the economy is essentially an outcome of two facets: (1) the internal production strength, and (2) the service side of the ledger.

From a production side perspective, Russia actually has a larger economy now than Germany, the largest EU nation. The cause for this is “autarchy” or self-sufficiency.

As the timeline of the sanctions closes in on the second year completing, the Russian production economy is even stronger than when the sanctions began. Quite simply, they are making even more of their own goods now.

The sanctions hit what would typically fall into the service side of the economy, as well as financial and economic roadblocks. However, that aspect of the Russian economy was much smaller than most suspected and there were sanctions going back to 2014 which made the outcome of the 2022 western imposed restrictions less impactful.

One has a new understanding of why former NSA contractor Edward Snowden was so comfortable using Russia as the place to hide after his release of classified intelligence showing how the U.S. government was spying on Americans via social media and metadata collection.

In many ways you might compare Russia in 2023 to the USA in/around 1988. Life is just not complicated and far more socially engaged.

If you are ever bored check out the Russian YouTubers who livestream broadcast of a day-in-the-life type of activity. The infrastructure is in generally good repair, the people seem warm and friendly and there is a strong social value placed on family and kids.

There are certainly negatives and the cultural dynamic of the former USSR is still evident. Technologically they are somewhat behind in some details, but the overall cohesion of their value system is something to be fully appreciated.

One can see why the average Russian could be wide-eyed during a visit to the USA and fascinated with the overall quality of life that might be considered indulgent. However, one can also see how reciprocally the average American could be wide-eyed and smiling at the overall sense of the Russian people.

Strip out the politics, and we are all much more similar than we are not alike.
