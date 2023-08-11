Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/11/23

Aug. 11, 2023 12:00 AM ET
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (22)

C. King Alpha Flunkie profile picture
C. King Alpha Flunkie
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (7.35K)
It's ironic that some states do not allow people convicted of a felony to vote, yet somehow, a person convicted of a felony may run for president.
a
al roman
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (198.84K)
We don’t have to discuss this ever again
Go make your own living, life and own world 🌎 beat it.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.04K)
The New York Times has an article written yesterday noting how the DeSantis team has a special agreement with the RNC, via WinRed, to hide the small donor contributions to their campaign.

Knowing how the Big Club operates within the private corporation known as the RNC, and with small donor contributions being a debate qualification, it makes you wonder if this “special RNC agreement” with the DeSantis team might carry a motive to ensure a debate hurdle is overcome.

(New York Times) – "When WinRed, the company that processes nearly all online Republican campaign contributions, recently released its enormous trove of donor data for the first half of the year, donations were conspicuously absent for one presidential candidate: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

It was no technical glitch. The DeSantis campaign worked with WinRed in a way that prevented the disclosure of donor information, ensuring that the campaign’s small donors would remain anonymous, according to a person familiar with the campaign.

The arrangement appears to be the first of its kind for a presidential campaign since WinRed’s founding four years ago and could presage a return to an era in which far less information on small donors is made public, at least for Republicans.

Representatives for Mr. DeSantis declined to describe details of the arrangement.

[…] The strategy may be most notable for what it could suggest to competitors about Mr. DeSantis’s campaign.

“To the extent that unitemized contributions could tell you something about a candidate that might be valuable, it’s that they are regional, in one place,” Mr. Mackowiak, the strategist, said. “The only thing I can think of is that their small donor base may be primarily Florida-based, and they didn’t want to appear like a regional candidate.”"

Knowing with absolute certainty that everything surrounding the campaign of Ron DeSantis is manufactured, fake, Astroturf and artificial, it appears the special arrangement between the RNC and DeSantis is motivated by their joint goal to remove MAGA from the organization.

It's seeming more and more that in order to move forward, the RNC must be thoroughly destroyed so something new can rise from the ashes that will actually represent the will of their voters.
a
allnite4321
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (5.96K)
I dont no why I am up at this hour, or why I am on this computer.

But I want to ask y'all a question.

Who here has had a fecal transplant ?
a
al roman
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (198.84K)
Here I tell that’s way over my head
Animist by nature tell them that kind of stuff ? You have any f sense?!
a
al roman
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (198.84K)
Kev I love you man !
a
al roman
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (198.84K)
@techy46 take over please
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.04K)
"DISCRIMINATION: A Citizen Journalist has revealed Best Buy is partnering with McKinsey & Company on a Management Training Program.

The program is not open to white applicants. “Candidates must meet the [racial] requirements below”

Any comment @BestBuy?" twitter.com/...
— O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) August 8, 2023

A second whistleblower revealed Best Buy discriminates against Christians.

“A Geek Squad member has audio proof that the company refuses to allow Christian employees to display crosses while requiring them to attend LGBTQ workshops.” O’Keefe said.

It's time to give Best Buy the Bud Light treatment.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.04K)
President Trump responded to the latest election interference and abuse by Biden’s DOJ.

“Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses. Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA! Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump said Thursday evening.
C. King Alpha Flunkie profile picture
C. King Alpha Flunkie
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (7.35K)
@PaulM_2 "President Trump responded"

Biden is the president.

"Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses"

Biden indictment? Trumpty was indicted by a Federal grand jury. Biden had nothing to do with it.

Now that's ironic, since Trumpty is asking for the trial to start around the time of Super Tuesday.

"The same with other Fake Biden Indictments."

Someone is deranged, and it's not Jack Smith. Trumpty's words betray his deteriorating mental state.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.04K)
Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod declared in court that the Biden administration's efforts to persuade social media companies to remove, throttle and suppress purported misinformation on COVID-19, Hunter Biden's laptop and elections reminded her of a mafia movie.

That was just one of the most memorable examples of the frosty reception Justice Department Civil Division lawyer Daniel Tenny received Thursday from the three-judge panel considering whether to lift or modify last month's ban on several forms of contact between the feds and companies — currently stayed by the 5th Circuit — as the First Amendment lawsuit led by Missouri and Louisiana proceeds.

The back-and-forth at Thursday's hearing resembled that between 6th Circuit judges and DOJ's lawyer at a June hearing in a related social media censorship lawsuit against federal officials by users of X, formerly known as Twitter. Both panels were appointed by Republican presidents.

Echoing the injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, the 5th Circuit judges repeatedly cited specific conversations from the factual record that suggest social media companies feared legal consequences for not complying with White House and agency requests to censor or diminish the reach of websites or social media postings of which the Biden administration disapproved.

When Tenny claimed the injunction's wording was so broad and vague it could ban the government from alerting the public about "untrue statements" about a natural disaster, Judge Don Willett countered that documented private conversations were the issue.

Federal officials appeared to practice "fairly unsubtle strong-arming" and make "not-so-veiled threats" in the vein of "this is a really nice social media platform you've got there, would be a shame if something happened to it," Willett said.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.04K)
Special counsel Jack Smith has admitted that his office included inaccurate information when requesting that a judge issue a nondisclosure order to prevent former President Donald Trump from learning his office had obtained a warrant for his Twitter account.

Reports emerged on Thursday that Smith's team had secured a search warrant in January for materials related to Trump's account. In seeking a non-disclosure order to prevent the company from informing Trump, however, Smith's office inaccurately suggested Trump himself would have been a flight risk should he learn of the warrant.

"The district court also found reason to believe that the former President would 'flee from prosecution,'" reads a decision from the District of Columbia Court of Appeals that the Epoch Times reviewed. "The government later acknowledged, however, that it had 'errantly included flight from prosecution as a predicate' in its application" for the non-disclosure order."

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell granted the warrant and the nondisclosure order. The appeals court ruling upheld his decision. Howell's original order is not public, though the appellate court indicated he felt there was reason to believe Trump's awareness of the warrant could undercut the investigation by allowing him to obstruct it.

Howell evidently agreed with the erroneous elements claiming Trump would be a flight risk, though the appeals court determined that consideration was not the definitive reason for his granting the nondisclosure order.

The revelation follows an unrelated admission from Smith that his team had incorrectly claimed that surveillance footage it included as evidence in the Trump classified documents case had been provided to defense counsel for review.

"The Government’s representation at the July 18 hearing that all surveillance footage the Government had obtained pre-indictment had been produced was therefore incorrect," prosecutors admitted in early August.
C. King Alpha Flunkie profile picture
C. King Alpha Flunkie
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (7.35K)
@PaulM_2 I'm pretty sure he will flee to your country if it looks like he's going to be convicted.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.04K)
Former FBI Assistant Director of Intelligence Kevin Brock said Thursday that the recent information disclosed by members of Congress on the Biden family warrants bribery and money laundering investigations.

"With the amount of money that they're uncovering-with the structured money laundering that's obviously been set up, we can conclude that Joe Biden and his family were for sale," Brock said on the "Just the News, No Noise" television show. "And that was just certainly a reasonable suspicion to investigate based on those indicators."

Congressional investigators disclosed Wednesday that firms tied to the Biden family collected more than $20 million from foreign sources, including big payments from controversial oligarchs who afterwards had private dinners with Joe Biden when he was vice president.

The memo outlined numerous foreign payments, including from from persons tied to Russia, China, Ukraine, and Romania.

Brock added that Biden could face an inquiry under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

"Absolutely. That, as well as the FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act] violations that were never charged," he said.

Brock further suggested that investigators ought to explore the breadth of the alleged operation, saying "as an investigator, I'd want to know, does this conspiracy go broader than just the Biden family?"

"Are there others in that administration at that time that were benefiting from all this activity?" he continued. "So I'd widen the scope a little bit, and start really digging and following the money wherever it leads. And I frankly, wouldn't be surprised if this has broader parameters."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.04K)
The massive wind-fueled wildfires that killed dozens and scorched Maui to the ground this week are prompting liberal activists to blame climate change and demand President Joe Biden declare a national state of emergency. But a wildfire expert at the University of Hawaii warned years ago that man-made hazards like imported grasses risked such tragedy.

Dr. Clay Trauernicht, a Specialist in Wildland Fire Science and Management at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, published research and analysis in 2014 with Pacific Fire Exchange that warned humans are largely responsible for “much of the increase in wildfire threat by increasing the abundance of ignitions” and “introducing nonnative, fire-prone grasses and shrubs” to the chain of islands.

Trauernicht has published dozens of peer-reviewed scientific studies, and his expertise covers fire ecology, ecosystems, tropical forest and savanna dynamics, and statistical modeling.

These grasses and shrubs, Trauernicht wrote “cover nearly one quarter of Hawaii's total land area.” This, coupled with “warming, drying climate and year round fire season, greatly increase the incidence of larger fires.” Forbes quoted him as telling The New York Times that bad forestry practices and a failure to understand bio-diversity are far more culpable for making the islands “incredibly vulnerable.”

A study published in 2020 found these unchecked and non-native overgrowth accounted for more than 85% of land razed by a trio of wildfires two years earlier n 2018.

But despite this, activists and outlets alike have rushed to blame this week's devastatingly deadly wildfires on a popular villain: climate change.

Outlets like The Guardian, CNBC, and others have echoed the climate change narrative in their reporting on Hawaii, which Trauernicht has suggested is a deceitful narrative.

"Blaming this on weather and climate is misleading," Trauernicht tweeted Wednesday. "Hawaii’s fire problem could be far, far more manageable with adequate support, planning, and resources for fuel reduction projects, agricultural land use, and restoration and reforestation around communities and the foot of our forests."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.04K)
"From a fmr Trump admin staffer:

Over the last few weeks the Jack Smith investigation has been drastically widened.

Now dragging in mid-level and junior campaign and White House staffers.

Even though the indictment has been handed down, some are being forced to testify in the upcoming weeks.

Why are they doing this? Because it hurts the staffers financially. The average DC attorney to handle pre-indictment grand jury testimony costs between $20-50k. That’s more than half of what most the campaign staff would have made during their entire time on campaign.

The goal here is clear, chilling of the right to free speech, reducing the right of free assembly, and to scare away GOP staff from future campaigns and administrations. This is the long battle and they’re fighting to win." twitter.com/...
C. King Alpha Flunkie profile picture
C. King Alpha Flunkie
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (7.35K)
@PaulM_2 "That’s more than half of what most the campaign staff would have made during their entire time on campaign."

So now we know that tightwad Trumpty, who is raking in millions in donations from his brainwashed dupes, is underpaying his campaign workers. Hardly surprising.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.04K)
"Poll watcher from 2020 election.
These ballots were in sequential order which is impossible for mail in ballots.
As if they were manufactured. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.04K)
"When count was halted:
PA Trump by 682,000 votes (15.2%)
GA Trump by 311,000 votes (7.5%)
MI Trump by 307,000 votes (9.8%)
WI Trump by 128,000 votes (4.9%)
NC Trump by 77,000 votes (1.4%)

At 4AM vans came & intel agencies took America.
Eyewitness testimony, cell phone footage." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.04K)
"Exclusive footage shot by John Rourke of @Bluelinemoving1 in Brownsville, Texas, shows a massive makeshift camp of illegal immigrants waiting to cross the river into the United State's trash-strewn southern border." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.04K)
On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated that President Joe Biden hasn’t decided whether he’ll declare a national emergency on climate and that “all the severe storms” that “we continue to see are definitely caused as a result of what’s going on in the rising temperature across the globe.”

Kirby said, “The President hasn’t made a decision yet on declaring a national emergency on climate, Poppy. But, for all intents and purposes, he’s treating this with all the due gravity and the seriousness that the climate crisis deserves. It’s been a focus for him since day one.”

He added, “I don’t want to get ahead of the President or his decision-making here. All I can tell you is that, as an administration, we’re going to stay focused on the climate crisis. It is front and center. It is right in front of us. And these wildfires and all the severe storms that we’re — that we continue to see are definitely caused as a result of what’s going on in the rising temperature across the globe. And so, we’ve got to treat this seriously.”

Kirby further stated, “I’m not making a speculation one way or the other, Poppy. I’m just not going to speak to the president’s decision-making on that.”

Another "National Emergency". Just in time for the ‘24 elections.

"It's too hot to go out and vote! Let one of Biden's stooges stop by your house and pick up your ballot. In fact, it's too hot for you to fill it out yourself. Let our people do that, too. Just like in 2020."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.04K)
The Iranian terrorist regime has reportedly sold five U.S. citizens back to America in exchange for some Iranian nationals who violated U.S. sanctions and $6 billion in cash.

The New York Times reports the deal was two years in the making. As with any deal made with Iran, we shouldn’t believe the agreement is a done deal until the Americans are back on U.S. soil.

Gee, in 1980 we elected Ronald Reagan and didn't have to pay anything. Wonder what's changed? /sarc

And there was none of this crap from Jan 2017 to Jan 2021. What happened?

And always remember, the United States never negotiates with hostage takers.
