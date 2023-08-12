Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/12/23

Aug. 12, 2023 12:00 AM ET4 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.79K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (4)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
“If Weiss had the authorities he needed, why does he need to be a special counsel? Do you still have faith in U.S. Attorney Weiss after the Hunter Biden deal fell apart?” a reporter asked Garland.

Garland refused to answer any questions and walked away.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
"Hallmark Channel CEO resigns – presumably over the decline of their product after they boarded the DEI train. It wasn’t the “diversity” that failed. They changed the entire formula. The people who run the channel didn’t love the channel or what made it great.…" twitter.com/...

She tried to fix something that wasn’t broke.

Another 'Diversity' hire blunder.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
The chairman of the powerful House Judiciary Committee on Friday opposed Attorney General Merrick's Garland's selection of Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to be the special counsel in the Biden family investigation, saying the prosecutor couldn't be trusted after offering a now-scuttled "sweetheart deal" to Hunter Biden a month ago.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also signaled in a statement from his spokesman that he plans to proceed with a hearing requiring Weiss to testify why Hunter Biden was going to be spared prison for tax evasion and gun charges and whether he had been blocked by DOJ to bring more serious charges,

"David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption," Jordan spokesman Russell Dye said. "Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it.

"Let's be clear on what today's move is really about," Comer wrote. "The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family's corruption."

The House Oversight Committee put out a statement on social media, alleging that the DOJ is attempting a cover-up for the first family.

"The Justice Department’s misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden," the statement reads.

"Justice Department officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to Joe Biden, tipped off the Biden transition team and Hunter Biden’s lawyers about planned interviews and searches, and attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal," the statement continued.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also put out a statement in which he criticized Weiss.

"This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption," he wrote on X. "If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
The legal team representing IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley on Friday slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint U.S. Attorney David Weiss as a special counsel to investigate first son Hunter Biden and contended that the appointment validated his testimony to Congress.

Weiss is the wrong choice to reassure the American people that the probe will now be independent and thorough," they insisted. "As the IRS whistleblowers have testified, it was under his leadership over the last five years that the President's son was given preferential treatment, and an unprecedented plea agreement with the President's son was almost implemented before a federal judge scrutinized it."

"The appointment at this late date raises more serious questions about whether Congress and the American people were intentionally misled. Sworn testimony and multiple letters to Capitol Hill claiming that Mr. Weiss already had all the authority he needed are now contradicted by the Department’s public actions, as well as Mr. Weiss's private admission that he didn't have the final say," they continued.

"The Inspectors General and Congress should continue to press for answers about the issues raised by the IRS whistleblowers, including the preferential treatment of the President's son and misleading Congress about the scope of Mr. Weiss's authority," they urged. "All of the relevant facts occurred before today's appointment, and special counsel status does not immunize Mr. Weiss's office from public scrutiny and accountability."
