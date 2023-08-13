Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/13/23

Aug. 13, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (12)

a
al roman
Today, 2:12 AM
Comments (198.99K)
Back to square one
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:13 AM
Comments (9.07K)
The Fifth Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the plaintiff in a lawsuit against local law enforcement for violating his First Amendment rights. If this person is victorious, it will be a significant victory for liberty while sending a message to police officers who believe they are above the Constitution.

The court took only eight hours to issue its ruling on Wednesday allowing the lawsuit to move forward.

The civil case surrounded Rogers’ 2019 arrest for criminal defamation after he criticized members of the STPSO as “clueless” following failure to solve Nanette Krentel’s murder investigation.

Rogers won a lawsuit for false arrest and imprisonment in 2022. But Sheriff Smith and his deputies appealed the decision to the Fifth Circuit.

Three judges ruled that federal judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the Eastern District of Louisiana was justified ruling in favor of Rogers last year.

The situation began in 2019 when Jerry Rogers Jr., a former federal agent, criticized officials working in the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO), referring to them as “clueless.” The criticism was related to the office’s handling of the 2017 murder of a woman named Nanette Krentel, who was shot and left in her house as the alleged assailant burned it down.

Two years later, the sheriff’s office found out that Rogers had criticized Detective Daniel Buckner, the lead investigator in Krentel’s case. Instead of letting it go like adults, some of these individuals decided to retaliate by concocting an offense for which to charge Rogers.

To arrest him, the police had to furnish a real crime, as opposed to an imaginary one, so they sought to leverage Louisiana’s criminal defamation statute. Lawyers with the district attorney’s office told them that would be illegal, as that law was long ago rendered unconstitutional as it pertains to the criticism of public officials.

The defendants were undeterred. They arrested, strip-searched, and detained Rogers. He was jailed for part of that day and then released on bond, and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections ultimately declined to prosecute the case. But the primary goal was likely humiliation: Before he was booked, the police blasted out a press release about his arrest—which, according to Canizaro, was the only time he could remember the office following that particular order of operations. And the police filed a formal complaint with Rogers’ employer, something they had also never done before.

To get the warrant to target Rogers, the officers deceived a judge into approving the documentation.

However, the police officers requesting the arrest warrant omitted crucial information: they did not inform the judge that the Louisiana Supreme Court had declared the statute unconstitutional for speech about public officials, and that the district attorney’s office had advised them accordingly.

The appeals court, in reviewing the case, decided not to grant the offending officers qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that shields police from civil liability provided that they act in a reasonable manner when carrying out their duties. The court’s ruling noted that the warrant application for Rogers’ arrest “omitted key information when it failed to advise the judge regarding the DA’s position that the arrest would be unconstitutional.” The judges decided that the fact that the officers arrested the plaintiff “pursuant to a warrant does not protect them from liability” and that the officers’ defense “does not pass muster.”

This is a court ruling one can get behind, and one certainly doesn't envy the officers’ defense attorney. It is difficult to argue that these people did not act in a way that clearly violated Rogers’ natural rights. This is a clear case of government officials using their positions to punish someone for speaking out against them. It is the type of corruption that is unfortunately all too common in government.

This story is another powerful reminder of the importance of focusing on local politics. If you are ever going to be abused by law enforcement, chances are, it won’t be the FBI. Instead, it will likely be your local police department or sheriff’s office.

One of the main reasons why some members of local law enforcement are so brash in flouting the Constitution is because they know that the chances of their victims fighting back are far too low. The reality is that there aren’t many who are willing to stand up for themselves like Rogers is doing. Until more of us are willing to defend our rights against government-sponsored abusers, they will continue treading on us.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (9.07K)
Today was a not very good, horrible day for the DeSantis campaign in Iowa. While President Trump was swamped with people cheering and trying to get an autograph, the absentee governor from the Sunshine state was running the gauntlet through crowds shouting, “we love Trump” and calling the lying liar who lies, “pudding fingers.” lol 😂

The optics were so bad, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, a DeSantis supporter and campaign advocate, had to beg people in attendance to stop yelling at the sensitive guy from Florida, and be “Iowa nice.” However, while the GOP may define “Iowa nice” as the powdered wig sensibility of country club Republicanism and given the nature of our national crisis driven by the ‘reach-across-the aisle’ mannerism it represents, the attending audiences were a little more deliberate in disregarding the instructions.

Yes, this is a new era of MAGA Republicanism, where the base voter understands the stakes and fights like the third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s ark.

“Hey, you know what? We’re in Iowa! And in Iowa we’re ‘Iowa Nice.’ So, let’s give everyone the opportunity to hear our candidates,” Reynolds snapped as the crowd began to cheer in response. “So, we’ll stop until you do, but we’re all going to have an opportunity to hear from each and every candidate.”

The protesters who heckled DeSantis also went viral for an incident the day before where they confronted DeSantis at a campaign stop in Iowa by yelling “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers” through a bullhorn.

Governors Reynolds and DeSantis faced the reality of the Trump juggernaut today. It's almost laughable watching the fake media and local politicians playing their games and dispensing their endorsements when there is a historical force descending upon us. The voters are speaking, and the major parties, press, and their minions aren't going to like what they say and ultimately do. Bring it on. It can't come fast enough.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (9.07K)
Various new sites are now reporting that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is the latest politician who has sought blatant censorship of political critics by social media companies. Shortly before the 2020 election (when many of us were writing about the expanding censorship calls by Democratic politicians), Hobbs allegedly sought to silence her critics on Twitter. Many were criticizing 2017 posts in which she claimed former President Donald Trump had a “neo-nazi base.” Hobbs considered such criticism to be intolerable and demanded that these citizens be censored. jonathanturley.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (9.07K)
It's a love story as old as the ages: mindless regulations that inhibit business and squandering your tax dollars.

We all know that if there's anything Democrats are good at, its both tearing down monuments that have been in place for decades while at the same time using taxpayer cash to designate additional, useless - and in this case counterintuitive - monuments of their liking.

In the case of President Biden's latest proposed monument at the greater Grand Canyon, it'll inhibit crucial uranium mining in the area.

Biden is expected to announce plans to preserve 1,562 square miles outside of Grand Canyon national park, a new report from Fortune says. It marks his fifth monument designation, the report says as thought that is some way of keeping score of the effectiveness of a Presidency.

National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi confirmed the designation, the report says.

The monument is going to be called "Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni" meaning "where tribes roam" and "our footprints" in two different native languages. Republican lawmakers and the mining industry have both pushed back on the idea of the monument.

Ranchers have also argued that the monument strips them of private land.

Havasupai Tribal Councilwoman Dianna Sue White Dove Uqualla has made it clear she wants to stand in the way of such mining, stating: “It’s really the uranium we don’t want coming out of the ground because it’s going to affect everything around us — the trees, the land, the animals, the people. It’s not going to stop.”

But a U.S. Geological Survey from 2021 showed that most springs and wells in areas of Northern Arizona known for its uranium mining meet federal drinking water standards despite decades of mining.

Currently there are no uranium mines operating in Arizona, though one just south of Grand Canyon National Park has been in development for years, the report says.

Buster Johnson, a Mohave County supervisor, told Fortune that the monument feels like its politically driven and that mining uranium could make the country less dependent on Russia.

He concluded: “We need uranium for the security of our country. We’re out of the game.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (9.07K)
Eight GOP Candidates Meet Debate Qualifications – President Trump Unlikely to Attend

According to most media presentations of the performance, eight GOP candidates have qualified for the debate though some have not yet signed the required private corporate RNC loyalty pledge.

The debate qualifications are:

(1) Must have at least 40,000 unique donors, with at least 200 unique donors from each state. (2) Must reach at least 1% in three national polls that meet the RNC’s requirements or at least 1% in two national polls and in two polls from separate early voting states. (3) Must sign the RNC’s “Beat Biden pledge” – a commitment to back the eventual Republican nominee.

The candidates who have met the first two qualifiers are, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy, Doug Burgum, Chris Christie and somehow Mike Pence.

Trump, Christie and Pence have not signed the loyalty pledge.

Presumably donor threshold verification is a part of the RNC requirement to share donor information with the corporation in order to be considered a “Republican.” It’s a little funny, in a revealing sense, that collecting donor information is a priority – but ballot harvesting, not-so-much. Go figure.

When asked the question of should President Trump debate the GOP contenders, it seems silly. There is only one candidate with an America-First outlook to withdraw from foreign conflict, focus on the interests of American citizens first, build a self-sustaining Main Street economy, grow the domestic economy to meet entitlement needs, tax imports to incentivize domestic production, and control immigration with a border wall.

Donald Trump is the only candidate who holds those views, he’s essentially a third-party unto himself, so what is there to debate?

Why allow the losers and moderator to use President Trump as a punching bag? Why give Fox News a ratings boost? Let Rupert and his 2 Communist sons drive the network into the ground.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (9.07K)
In the real-life of our nation, “JB’s” troubles mount as each day peels off the calendar. Only the most pathologically credulous might fail to notice the slime trail of bribery lately uncovered by congressional sleuths. “JB” obviously put himself in the service of interests outside the United States, and how is that working out now, notably in Ukraine, where he has levered us into the most perilously half-assed war imaginable — the losing of which will dash what’s left of America’s standing in the world?

One thing that has become clear in this cabbage soup of perfidy, is just how blobbed-up Volodymyr Zelensky was when President Donald Trump made that fateful phone call to him in August of 2019 inquiring about “JB’s” curious doings in Kiev over the years. Did Z follow-up that call immediately with one to Alexander Vindman in the National Security Counsel… who then called Eric Ciaramella of the NSC and CIA? Because, voilà, there was something supernatural about how fast we were off to Impeachment Number One!

And now the not-insane cohort of Americans is prompted to ask whether this war in Ukraine was provoked in any part to cover-up all the nefarious blobbery that preceded it — and not just Hunter and “Joe Biden’s” capers, but the machinations, too, of State Department blobette Victoria Nuland and her retinue in the Kiev embassy, Marie Yovanovitch, George Kent, and many others of the Blob persuasion. A review of all this suggests that “Joe Biden” is what has driven the Democrat Party insane. And now, of course, they can’t seem to get rid of him, like a demon riding them through an endless nightmare.

Instead, they have bent every last effort to get rid of “JB’s” supposed rival, Donald Trump, who has been inducted into a Lawfare-engineered chamber of horrors designed to slice-and-dice him into a million pieces and strew the shreds into the Potomac for the blue crabs to feed on. One can’t imagine a lamer case than the charges Special Counsel Jack Smith has cooked up against Mr. Trump for verbally expressing doubt about the probity of election 2020. Will Mr. Smith be able to prove any of this, assuming that it is now against the law in America to believe something and say so?

Logically, Mr. Trump’s defense might present reasons why he believed the election was rife with fraud, by introducing evidence of said fraud, of which there is actually an impressive amount now, despite whatever mendacious bullsh!t you see in The New York Times and on MSNBC. Do you suppose Judge Tanya Chutkan would do anything but allow that evidence to be introduced? And if she disallows it, is that not instantly grounds for a mistrial, since it would prove beyond a reasonable doubt there were good reasons, after all, for Mr. Trump to express what he believed?

Things are getting darned interesting. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FLA) offered a charming plan this week to counter this deceitful DOJ crusade. Here’s how it would work. First, the House Judiciary Committee calls Special Counsel Jack Smith to give transcribed testimony in the next fifteen days regarding the weaponization of the First Amendment. If he refuses, subpoena him. If he ignores the subpoena, the Committee holds him in criminal contempt of Congress, and issues a formal referral to Attorney General Merrick Garland. If Mr. Garland ignores the referral, impeach the SOB forthwith. At the same time, invite Mr. Trump to give testimony to the Committee as a whistleblower, conferring congressional immunity to him among the usual whistleblower protections as stated in law (under 18 U.S. Code 6002 and 6005).

Impeaching Mr. Garland would surely have a salutary influence on America’s current troubled mental state. And it would be a grand prelude to the more consequential impeachment of “Joe Biden” for selling out his country, a kind of political electroshock therapy for the Democratic Party, leaving them finally clear-headed enough to nominate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., in the coming election of 2024.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:41 AM
Comments (9.07K)
The forefather of punk slammed liberals for advocating mass immigration and destroying working-class values in favor of "fashionable elitism"...

The world has moved too far to the left and the liberal politics endorsed by many mainstream politicians only work to serve the elite and undermine working-class values, John Lydon, the former lead vocalist of the English punk band Sex Pistols, has claimed.

In a damning indictment of the current political landscape across Europe, Lydon, who fronted the band that many consider to have been the forefathers of punk, took aim at the “condescending” symbolic politics employed by self-proclaimed progressives.

Speaking to the German newspaper Die Welt, Lydon, also known by his former stage name Johnny Rotten, accused liberal elites of equating regulated migration with racism, explaining that people are afraid to speak out over fears of being called racist.

“They invite black people to dinner because they are black and because it is trendy, but it’s mostly condescending,” Lydon said.

“They advocate massive immigration for which there should no longer be any rules because such rules are equated with racism. They quarter the refugees in working-class neighborhoods where the people are already very poor, which in turn leads to more unemployment and more crime.

Lydon points out that “if you say something against it, you will be labeled as a racist. But I’m not a racist and never will be."

"Politics is destroying working-class values ​​based on empathy, love, and respect, not stealing from each other and helping each other when you need it. These are all values ​​that are now being pushed aside in favor of fashionable elitism,” he added.

The man who co-wrote Sex Pistols hit, ‘God Save The Queen,’ also reserved some criticism for the British monarchy, and in particular King Charles III who he described as “not the brightest on this planet”.

“I’m afraid he’ll wreak havoc once he gets involved in world politics,” Lydon told the German newspaper, accusing the monarch of “desperately trying to curry favor with the Woken”.

Lydon’s political views are diverse and difficult to classify. He has previously expressed his loathing of dogmas, insisting that human beings should think more for themselves and not be led by authority or social trends.

Having backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump, he switched his allegiance to the former Republican president in 2020, telling journalists:

“I’d be daft as a brush not to. He’s the only sensible choice now that Biden is up – he’s incapable of being the man at the helm.”

The former punk frontman also supported the anti-establishment Brexit movement in his homeland, insisting that the working class had spoken in the turbulent years following the vote when politicians were actively campaigning for a second referendum.

“They’re not going to be dictated to by unknown continentals,” he said at the time.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:40 AM
Comments (9.07K)
We’ve seen Joe Biden make up all kinds of stories during his time in office.

Perhaps one of the things that affects all of us the most is his claim that “Bidenomics” is working, that somehow he’s made things so much better for Americans with his “plan.” He claims he’s “lowered costs”—and that’s “Bidenomics.”

However, CNN managed to blow that up with a little reality. When even CNN is doing in Joe Biden, you know how bad it must be. But it’s hard to argue with the numbers and the real impact this is having on Americans.

Business reporter Matt Egan explained the results from Moody’s Analytics’ Mark Zandi, that the typical US household is spending $709 more each month than two years ago — on the same goods and services. Brianna Keilar did the math, and observed that the huge increase added up to more than $8,500 a year. Egan explained that’s why some families are having trouble getting by. No kidding. That kind of an increase can do you in, especially if you’re on a tight budget.

Egan said that while we aren’t near the “nightmare numbers” of last summer under Joe Biden, “inflation can be cumulative.” In other words, Bidenflation has done a lot of economic damage. He said we’re still facing the snowballing effect of two years of price spikes. He also said people were having to spend more on everything from housing and groceries to cars and recreation.

While CNN is terming inflation as having “cooled,” it took an uptick from June. So yes, it’s cooled from the highs of 2022, but it just went up again and it’s still higher than what it was when Joe Biden came in. And we’re all still spending a lot more. Energy prices were also up—something we’re again seeing reflected in the gas prices, which have ticked up again.

On top of that, interest rates have been jacked up to try to cool the rampant inflation that Biden helped to make higher with his rampant spending. They’re at a 22-year high. So, we’re paying more for everything that way as well, and that’s making it very hard to do things like buy a house when you consider what you might now have to pay with the rates.

We saw Fitch just downgrade us for only the second time in history. The first time was under Obama/Biden. So, Biden has been in the mix both times.

That doesn’t sound like “restoring the American dream.” Indeed, it sounds like he’s doing everything he can to kill the American dream. Not to mention making us beholden to and at the mercy of foreign governments with his bad energy policies.

This perhaps explains why his poll numbers, particularly on the economy are so bad — because this is continually hitting people right in the wallet. As CNN’s Harry Enten says when you look at his approval on the economy, “It stinks.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (9.07K)
DeSantis needs to forget about campaigning and do something to fix the extreme rise in Homeowners Insurance fees in Florida. $10,000 + a year for Homeowners is outr@geous for anyone, let alone for a homeowner who has only had one small claim in the past 23 years. The state gave the approval for Insurance companies to increase costs by 55%. How many people in Florida are going to lose their homes because they can’t afford the extra $500 to $1200 a month for homeowners insurance. There are a lot of retired people here who probably don’t have that much extra to spend each month. This is crazy and it’s only going to get worse in October when the state starts charging every homeowner a 1% “Emergency Assessment Fee” to cover claims when an insurance company goes bankrupt.

Florida is going to hell fast on DeSantis' watch.

Florida needs the governor it was promised and America needs the President they already elected once.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (9.07K)
As you can see, we find another word that is verboten here at SA, lol - "outrageou-s".

Soon we won't be able to post any words.

What i surmise has happened here at SA is that they are cutting costs by employing fewer mods and are relying on algorithms and AI to censor posts that would be acceptable on any other site.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (9.07K)
The fake mainstream media is excited: Two “conservative” law professors argue Trump is barred from running under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. There are just two problems: These professors aren’t conservative, and their argument is foolish.

The New York Times sets the stage:

"Two prominent conservative law professors have concluded that Donald J. Trump is ineligible to be president under a provision of the Constitution that bars people who have engaged in an insurrection from holding government office. The professors are active members of the Federalist Society, the conservative legal group, and proponents of originalism, the method of interpretation that seeks to determine the Constitution’s original meaning."

Their apparent argument is that Section 3’s amnesty clause must be applied on a case-by-case basis. Unless a congressional super-majority “pardons” Trump, he’s ineligible for the presidency because he’s an insurrectionist. This is so wrong that I hope you forgive a longer post.

William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen are the law professors behind the soon-to-be-published article. Although both identify as “conservative,” they are fanatic Never Trumpers. In 2016, they signed a petition arguing that Trump was too dangerous to be president. His conservative governance didn’t change their opinion.

In 2018, Paulsen demanded Trump’s impeachment, a demand he reiterated after Trump had already left the White House. That same year, he fretted that Trump might ignore Supreme Court rulings, a concern he hasn’t expressed despite Biden’s open disdain for the Supreme Court.

Baude boasted that he voted for Hillary in 2016, even though it would hand the Supreme Court to leftists for a generation.

The professors are so fanatically anti-Trump, they’d seemingly rather have open borders, higher taxes, racialized politics, a “social justice” military, the anti-human climate change agenda, lockdowns, transgender madness, and the entire panoply of constitutional attacks that Democrats support. Significantly, they’re also not originalists.

Baude and Paulsen may identify as originalists, but their Section 3 argument reads like bias-driven textualism.

Section 3 was ratified three years after the Civil War ended to ban from public office those who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion”:

"No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability."

In 1872, Congress passed the Amnesty Act, holding that “all political disabilities imposed by the third section of the fourteenth article of amendments of the constitution of the United States are hereby removed from all persons whomsoever,” subject to some irrelevant exceptions. Baude and Paulsen apparently argue that the statute applies only to Confederates because the removal of disability applies on a case-by-case basis. The “insurrectionist: Trump needs a supermajority vote in Congress to allow him to run.

The Fourteenth Amendment was a direct response to a four-year-long Civil War that resulted in 600,000 deaths. Section 3 intended to keep that generation out of office. Within four years, the same Congress that ratified Section 3 concluded that the situation had changed sufficiently to remove that bar. The bar was about the Civil War, and the Civil War generation ended it. Simple textualism ignores this legislative intention to the point of arrant nonsense.

Baude and Paulsen also assume that Trump is an insurrectionist. However, even Jack Smith doesn’t have the chutzpah to charge Trump with being guilty of an insurrection under 18 U.S.C. § 2383.

There’s also increasing evidence that January 6 was a Deep State set-up (see here, too), meaning Trump is the innocent party. None of the unarmed people prosecuted for January 6 activities were charged with insurrection, an implicit acknowledgment that the claimed insurrection (a concept the entire media was mouthing the night of January 6) was a false flag action.

Also, David L. Smith has an intriguing idea. Section 2383, the statute underlying the professors’ argument, cannot apply to a sitting president:

"Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States."

As long as he was president, Trump was “the authority of the United States”—or at least one aspect of that authority. He was not Joe Schmo in the outer reaches of nowhere or Citadel students firing on Fort Sumter. He was the sitting president and, per the election of 2016 (at the very least), the embodiment of the United States.

It would be very wrong if the Baude-Paulsen argument were to gain legal traction.
