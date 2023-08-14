Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 08/14/23

Aug. 14, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
3.79K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
3.79K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (9.09K)
New York Post Bureau Chief Tina Moore was violently assaulted by a stranger on Tuesday.

Moore was punched in the ribs by a parolee with a long rap sheet and her case is going nowhere.

“I was headed to my desk at One Police Plaza downtown on Tuesday when I was punched in the ribs out of the blue by a stranger with a criminal record,” Tina wrote.

She continued, “Even though I did everything I could to help cops catch my attacker — shouting for help, taking pictures as he fled, flagging down an officer, reporting the crime, and helping police identify the suspect — my case is going nowhere, one of so many lost in the system’s inability to act on common sense.”

Moore was able to get a picture of the assailant.

Tina Moore said she had just exited the subway at Chambers Street and was maneuvering her way through tourists when she “suddenly felt a sharp pain and saw a fist pressed into my ribs on the left side.”

She quickly looked down to see if there was blood on her midsection because she had written countless stories about people who had been stabbed.

Gasping and in pain, Moore said she yelled for help.

A nearby bike shop owner shouted at Moore’s attacker.

“What are you doing? You homeless f–k!” the bike shop owner shouted at the assailant. “You just hit a lady!”

Moore said the bike shop owner recognized her attacker and said he had seen him hanging around.

Tina Moore said she snapped a photo of her attacker and was sure with her photo and nearby surveillance video, the police would be able to make an arrest.

Authorities were able to identify the attacker using facial recognition technology, however, since Moore was unable to positively identify the man by looking at digital photographs, police did not make an arrest.

“My inability to positively identify my attacker on paper has stopped the case in its tracks.” Moore wrote.

Detectives just don’t want to deal with Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg so the case it as a standstill.

The dangerous assailant with a long rap sheet is still on the loose because of Alvin Bragg’s policies.

“This, even though they knew who my attacker was and know his record, which includes 12 prior arrests for more serious felony assaults, sources said.” Tina Moore wrote for the New York Post.

She continued, “He’s even on parole until 2025 for criminal possession of a weapon, and is a known emotionally disturbed person, who regularly asks people for cigarettes and money in the area, the sources said.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is basically a thug in a suit.

What goes unspoken here is that the attacker was black. Tells you all you need to know about the lack of an arrest in Alvin Bragg's NYC.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.09K)
We frequently say that if you look at the raw data before it is corrupted by those who control the information networks, you will discover we are in the overwhelming majority. However, sometimes it’s important to emphasize it.

In less than a week since his “Rich Men North of Richmond” song was noticed, Anthony Oliver has taken over the iTunes billboard rankings and now holds the record of 9 of the 20 most downloaded songs. Not only is his viral sensation #1, but his music library is dominating the charts. Today, he sang in Virginia: https://youtu.be/N519wgmAJyw

We are the workforce.

We are also digital warriors, meme creators, artists, researchers, autists and ordinarily invisible people now considered dissidents in our own country.

We are the backbone of industry, the people who keep it all working, the builders, diggers and blue-collar workforce that keeps everything functioning.

We are the people they will never fully control. We speak in languages they do not understand, and we absorb targeted ridicule as fuel.

We are the movers of goods, the truckers, the farmers, the nameless people behind the skilled trades that keep what they call American society moving.

We are the people who grow the food, pick the food, transport the food, stock the food, cook the food and facilitate the life they live.

We are a visible, yet disregarded, insurgent force within their sphere of life that is never considered, yet we control the outcomes of every moment they value.

We pick up the trash, answer the phones, run cables to their devices, mow their lawns, solve their problems, control the flow of essential services and keep our heads below the radar.

We are the majority.

We can bring a halt to everything, simply by stopping what we do.

We are a self-reliant, freedom loving, normally peaceful and God-fearing assembly.

We drive them to their destination; we are comfortably out of mind until needed, and yet we are irreplaceable for the things they require.

We are armed with tools, hammers, pens, rulers, pickup trucks, laptops, post-it notes, stickers and alternate forms of messaging that circumvent the control mechanisms deployed to create our silence.

We are inside every facility, every institution, every meeting, every moment of their existence – and we notice everything.

We have eyes of mice and ears of elephants. We are there when they do not expect, and we melt away before they notice our appearance.

We are smart, strategic, highly intelligent and carry a brutally obvious and pragmatic common sense that finds optimal solutions to everything.

We identify our tribe immediately and without conversation.

We see what they hide, we hear what they whisper, we decipher their codes, and we understand the complexity they create in their effort to conceal.

We control the physical world that operates around every element of society, and we value real and tangible assets.

We do not sit around pontificating eloquently about philosophic nuances; we get sh!t done.

We are the people who facilitate their ability to take us for granted, and we do so without issue, resentment or desire for recognition.

We are optimistic, affable, kind, generous, friendly, loyal, warm and quietly spiritual in purpose.

We are polite, considerate and slow to anger.

We prefer to be left alone. However, pushed entirely far enough, decisions are reached. Right now, we are tenuously staring with deepened gaze.

We are increasingly pissed off…. Big Time!

In every town, village and hamlet we are encountering the same conversation. On every porch, in every shop, at every event, the topic is the same.

Right now, we are taking this fury to the platforms of visibility where we hope to influence outcomes. But if that effort fails, and/or if the command-and-control authorities make the mistake of thinking they can shut down our visibility and therefore control the dissent, there will be no quarter provided in the aftermath.

The two biggest mistakes they can make right now is not understanding why we have begun to bow our heads.

First, our heads are not bowed because we are subservient, cowering or accepting the current effort to control us….

….We are praying!

Their second mistake would be to ignore that we are not praying for us…

….We are praying for those who trespass against us!

They may not like what follows, “Amen!”

We are resolute and of common purpose.

We are MAGA!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.09K)
Here's an August 2016 flashback from Politico, lol: "GOP insiders: Trump can’t win" www.politico.com/...

Something to keep in mind when these GOP insiders start claiming Trump can't win in 2024.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.09K)
Chuck Todd admits Gov. Abbott was 'right' about bussing migrants to blue cities: Dems are 'upset' at Biden

Texas governor has sent busloads of migrants to sanctuary cities including New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
www.foxnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.09K)
Rideshare drivers are among the most vulnerable to violent crime. Drivers and riders are subject to robberies, carjacking, and even sexual assault. Unfortunately, rideshare companies do not seem to take seriously the safety of those using the app to get to their destinations or using their vehicles to make some extra cash.

Both Uber and Lyft, the two preeminent rideshare apps, do not allow drivers or riders to carry firearms to protect themselves. While they allow non-lethal weapons, they have barred guns for people using their services. Fortunately, there are some who do not adhere to these rules. A recent story out of Chicago illustrates why these individuals are most in need of firearms:

"The 26-year-old driver had dropped off a passenger about 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue when two people – a man, 20, and an 18-year-old woman – walked up to him and announced a robbery, according to Chicago police.

The male suspect took the victim’s cell phone, then fired shots as the two robbers tried to flee the scene, police said.

The driver, who has a valid concealed carry license, returned fire, striking the man in the leg and grazing the woman in the arm, police said. The driver was not injured."

The driver in this story was able to defend himself because he chose to carry a gun in violation of the company’s rules. Unfortunately, others have not been so fortunate. Another driver in Chicago was killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this year.

Both Uber and Lyft do not allow drivers to carry firearms while working on their platforms – even in areas that allow lawful gun owners to have them in public.

This story further highlights the importance of the right to keep and bear arms. This is especially true for Americans working in risky professions like ridesharing. The driver was placed into a deadly situation in the blink of an eye. If he had not possessed a firearm, he could have been seriously hurt or killed.

The companies’ supposed concerns about passengers or drivers feeling uncomfortable because of the presence of firearms should not overshadow the reality that people have the right to defend themselves. A gun in the hands of a responsible individual can level the playing field when violent criminals do what violent criminals do. Unfortunately, these companies would rather have their workers and customers remain susceptible to being victimized by bad actors. The question is: How many people will have to be robbed, assaulted, or even murdered before they change this insane policy?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.09K)
Rise of the ULEZ 'Blade Runners': The underground activists who've vowed to stop at nothing until they've 'taken down EVERY one of Sadiq Khan's low-emission cameras'

Secretive army vandalises and steals Sadiq Khan's Ulez cameras www.thedrive.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.09K)
"REPORT: Top COVID 'experts' including Dr. Anthony Fauci and former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins cashed in on $325 million through royalty checks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is it starting to make sense?

Over 1,500 pages of unredacted records have been released by transparency organization OpenTheBooks, showing how America's top COVID 'experts' were the real winners during the pandemic.

The release of the records were stonewalled by the NIH but they were eventually handed over, showing that 58 vaccine royalty payments were made to Fauci and Collins.

Prosecute / Fauci." twitter.com/...
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 13, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.09K)
Former President Donald Trump is surging in the Republican primary field in South Carolina, while Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) finds himself in a five-way race for second place, according to a National Public Affairs poll. The poll shows Trump leads the field with 45 percent of support, up four points from June.

DeSantis has fallen off five points in that time, registering at just 13 percent in the latest poll.

2024 South Carolina Republican Primary

Trump 45% (+4 from June)
DeSantis 13% (-5)
Scott 11% (+1)
Haley 11% (-1)
Christie 7% (+2)
Ramaswamy 5% (+3)
Pence 2% (=)
Hutchinson 1% (-1)
Burgum 1% (=)@NatPubAffairs | 846 LV | 08/07-09

Trump has gained support since June among “middle-aged voters” (+7), “non-college graduates” (+9), and “evangelical men” (+6). So we always hear about the Trump base being strong, well it's gotten stronger because those three groups are certainly groups that you would consider to be part of the base.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.09K)
The precedent set by the House Jan. 6th Select Committee in obtaining relevant documents as evidence against former President Donald Trump and issuing subpoenas for their investigation could be a boon for Republicans in the congressional probe into the Biden family's overseas business dealings.

The Jan. 6 panel demonstrated that it could conduct oversight and gain access to evidence and witnesses even as the Justice Department conducted a sprawling criminal probe into the same figures and issues, and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Just the News he plans to ride those precedents.

"They set a lot of precedent during that Jan. 6 committee that I think they're gonna regret with respect to this Biden investigation," he told the Just the News, No Noise television show.

Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz told Just the News that making Weiss a special counsel will strengthen the congressional investigation into the extent of Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

"I think it should increase the power of Congress to look into this," he said during an interview on Friday. "I think it shows that there is still room for more investigation, and that Congress can play an important role in getting to the bottom of that."

He noted that Congress has a "constitutional power to check and balance the executive and so the fact that there's an ongoing investigation should not be an absolute barrier for Congress to do its job."

Dershowitz said that Congress can insist on "subpoenaing prosecutors and then if they refuse, they can be held in contempt and it could go to the courts and we'll see how the courts decide it."

Dershowitz argued that the appointment of Weiss as special counsel "seems to be in violation of Justice Department regulations that require that the person be outside of the government."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.09K)
Wickedness has a way of manifesting in the human body. As the physical lifeforce within Daniel Goldman begins diminishing, the pale and sullen former Robert Mueller operative appears on CNN to discuss the Hunter Biden case and the appointment of the special counsel.

Skilled in the dark arts of lawfare, Representative Goldman spins the investigation to its situational opposite; however, he does reveal that David Weiss was motivated by politics when he constructed the plea agreement for Hunter Biden. According to Goldman, the plea deal was built around broad immunity for any criminal conduct so that a future DOJ -one not in alignment with the Biden crime syndicate- could not hold the Biden crime family accountable. https://youtu.be/oQeFA44frbQ

Oh, btw, Apple meet Tree. All in the family...

WEISS v. COMMISSIONER www.leagle.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.09K)
If you truly wanted another example of how bad it is in San Francisco, it would have to be this story.

Officials at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advised hundreds of employees in San Francisco to work remotely for the foreseeable future due to public safety concerns outside the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building on Seventh Street.

The imposing, 18-story tower on the corner of Seventh and Mission streets houses various federal agencies, including HHS, the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the office of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. The area is also home to one of the city’s most brazen open-air drug markets, where dozens of dealers and users congregate on a daily basis.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell issued the stay-home recommendation in an Aug. 4 memo to regional leaders.

“In light of the conditions at the Federal Building we recommend employees … maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future,” Campbell wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Chronicle.

What’s the name of that building? It’s the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building. Now let’s start with why anyone would name a building after Pelosi. But there’s so much crime they can’t even ensure the safety of the people that work there, they’re just telling them to stay home. Doesn’t that say everything in one appropriately named building? Here’s some video of what it’s allegedly like nearby. No wonder people are told to stay home. twitter.com/...

Now the answer should be to shut down the open-air drug selling in the area. But that would make too much sense, instead let’s tell the people to stay home from work. Yet Democrats will stick their heads in the sand on this and pretend like they’re in “recovery.”

The answer is to replace the Democrats.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.