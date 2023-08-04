G0d4ather

I have reviewed the Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) fiscal Q3 2023 results.

The company continues to operate in a tough environment as global handset sales remain weak.

However, we are likely at or near the trough of the handset cycle as revenues for this quarter and the next are flat, with an expected uptick in the quarter after the next.

The interesting long-term opportunity for Qualcomm is, of course, the artificial intelligence, or AI, opportunity, as it is uniquely positioned to leverage on the AI opportunity on devices.

The near-term opportunity would still be a recovery in the handset market, which will certainly see valuation multiples expand and return to the company's longer-term average P/E multiple.

Review of Fiscal Q3 2023 results

Revenue and EBT margins met expectations while EPS came in with a beat.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.4 billion, tracking the consensus of $8.5 billion and coming in at the midpoint of its guidance of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion.

QCT revenue came in at $7.2 billion, meeting consensus estimates of $7.2 billion, while QTL revenue came in at $1.2 billion, also somewhat meeting consensus estimates of $1.3 billion.

Revenue segments (Qualcomm)

Within the QCT segment, automotive was the strongest, growing 13% from the prior year, while handsets and IoT (Internet of Things) segments fell 25% and 24%, respectively, due to elevated channel inventory caused by a weaker China recovery and a difficult macroeconomic environment.

QCT segments (Qualcomm)

For the quarter, QCT EBT margins came in at 24.3% compared to consensus estimates of 24.6%, while QTL EBT margins came in at 65.9%, compared to the consensus of 65.8%.

Qualcomm EPS came in at $1.87 for the FY3Q23 quarter, beating market consensus of $1.81 by about 3%, and came in towards the high end of its guidance range of $1.70 to $1.90.

Financials (Qualcomm)

Guidance

FY4Q23 guidance came in weaker than expected.

Revenue guidance was between the range of $8.1 billion to $8.9 billion compared to consensus of $8.8 billion. This includes QCT revenue between $6.9 billion and $7.5 billion, and QTL revenue of $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion.

EPS was guided in the range of $1.80 to 2.00, compared to the consensus of $1.95.

Market outlook and commentary

Qualcomm stated that they reiterate their expectation that handset units in 2023 will be down at least a high single-digit percentage when compared to that of 2022. This is a result of a slower recovery in China and a difficult macro environment.

In addition, channel inventory within IoT remains elevated. This also is a result of the weaker demand as a result of the current macroeconomic environment. Qualcomm's guidance implies conservative results, as they are operating under the assumption that this weakness in the IoT segment will continue for the rest of fiscal 2023.

Looking forward to the fiscal year 2024, Qualcomm hints that the growth in revenue will largely be dependent on the recovery in China, the macroeconomic environment, and the recovery in global handset sales. There are some drivers for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 in the form of a stronger seasonality effect from the QTL segment and the handset launch from a modem-only customer. IoT and automotive revenues are expected to see a sequential decline in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, in-line with the seasonal patterns observed in the past few years.

On the costs side of things, Qualcomm continues to focus on operational discipline and looks to implement more cost initiatives in the first half of fiscal year 2024 to ensure that its long-term operating profit margins targets will be achieved. The cost focus comes as Qualcomm looks to control its cost structure as the macroeconomic environment remains weak.

Qualcomm will continue to invest in strategic priorities in its business to ensure that when the down cycle ends, the company is able to take full advantage of the recovery in the market when it occurs.

Weakness continues until end CY23, recovery pushed back to CY24

For Qualcomm, while I think the company is well positioned when the smartphone market reaches trough levels and when the market poses a recovery, but the magnitude of that recovery was somewhat derailed in the near-term due to two reasons.

First, Apple (AAPL), one of Qualcomm's largest customers as highlighted before, expects to digest inventory in the near-term and thus, pushes back the seasonal strength we typically see from Apple in the September quarter. Thus, as a result of the digestion of inventory for legacy models, this seasonal strength is expected to then only come in the December quarter.

In my view, this is actually to be expected, as I have mentioned before that Apple overbought Qualcomm's products in 2022, and thus, Qualcomm over-earned from Apple in 2022. This does highlight to me that this weakness comes more from a timing issue rather than anything fundamental, as Qualcomm expects to be taking up most of the market share in the new upcoming Apple launches.

Second, Qualcomm had a 4G license with Huawei, but it does not have a 5G license agreement with Huawei. As a result, Qualcomm will not have its modem in the new Mate launching in 2024. This represents almost $1 billion in headwinds to QCT revenue that came from Mate units. Huawei is transitioning to use their own in-house modems for their 5G smartphones in 2024.

As highlighted above, Qualcomm sees a challenging market in both handsets and IoT, with continued inventory digestion in the near term for the rest of the calendar year.

This implies that the expectations for stronger cyclical growth in the sector will likely be pushed out to CY2024.

The expectation is thus that the current FY3Q23 quarter is somewhat of a trough quarter, with revenues in FY4Q23 likely coming in flat compared to the prior quarter, and I expect that we will see an uptick in FY1Q24 and a broader smartphone recovery in CY2024.

There have been multiple data points from other smartphone suppliers that are suggesting that the smartphone markets and consumer end markets are starting to show evidence of recovery trends.

AI upside

Qualcomm has a significant opportunity to leverage the strong growth in generative AI at the edg,e as there are many different use cases of generative AI at the edge rather than in the cloud as a result of the differences in the "inherent context, immediacy, privacy, security, application reliability and personalization capabilities available on device."

In handsets, stable diffusion and control net can change user experiences in photography and content creation.

In PCs, the enablement of copilots should bring improvements to creativity and productivity across different industries.

In the quarter, Qualcomm announced a collaboration with Meta Platforms (META) that will enable developers to make new generative AI applications using the AI capabilities of the Snapdragon platforms starting 2024. Qualcomm is also working with Meta to help optimize the execution of Meta's Llama 2 large language models directly on device.

In addition, Qualcomm is also working with Microsoft (MSFT) to scale AI capabilities and bring the AI experience to users on consumer, enterprise and industrial devices.

They also announced a focused collaboration with Microsoft to scale AI capabilities and bring best-in-class AI experience to users across consumer, enterprise and industrial devices.

I think that Qualcomm is uniquely positioned to leverage on the on-device generative AI opportunity. Qualcomm is known for its best-in-class high-performance and low-power computing.

The upside from the AI opportunity will come from an increased size of the market as a result of Qualcomm enabling AI-capable smartphones, as well as increases in the content and selling prices of Qualcomm's products that will drive growth going forward.

Valuation

Qualcomm is trading at just 12x 2024 P/E.

To put this into perspective, since I am expecting that we are at the trough of the handset cycle, with a likely broad-based recovery in CY2024 in the smartphone market, this presents an attractive risk-reward opportunity, as the downside has mostly been priced in.

With its 10-year average of 20x P/E, Qualcomm is trading at a 40% discount to its long-term average P/E, as a consequence of where we are right now in the handset market cycle.

In addition, I expect that Qualcomm is the main beneficiary from the increasing adoption of AI capabilities on edge devices in the long-term as this will drive additional content upside.

I am reiterating my 1-year price target of $155, which is based on a 17x 2024 P/E multiple assumption. This is still at a slight discount to its long-term average P/E, but given the near-term headwinds, this conservatism is justified in my view. This represents 31% upside potential from current levels.

I am also reiterating my intrinsic value and 3-year price targets for Qualcomm, which can be found here.

Conclusion

While the guidance provided by the management was somewhat lackluster, the overall broader industry remains weak given the macroeconomic environment and weakness in China.

However, we are likely at or near the trough of the handset cycle, as management expects next quarter revenue to be somewhat flat relative to the current quarter revenue.

In addition, I think that management articulated the AI opportunity that it has on devices and the edge well as Qualcomm is uniquely positioned to enable AI-powered devices across markets.

At just 12x 2024 P/E, Qualcomm remains a contrarian position in the portfolio, with near-term upside from the handset recovery in 2024 and longer-term upside from AI, automotive and IoT.