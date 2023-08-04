Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualcomm: Time To Buy As The Handset Cycle Is Near Market Trough

Summary

  • Qualcomm Incorporated fiscal Q3 2023 results met expectations, but guidance came in weaker than expected.
  • This was due to the elevated channel inventory in handsets and IoT as a result of the macroeconomic environment and weaker China recovery.
  • The company is guiding for a flat sequential revenue growth for the next quarter, implying a market trough as a broad market recovery is expected in 2024.
  • Qualcomm has a significant opportunity to leverage the strong growth in generative AI at the edge.
  • With Qualcomm trading at just 12x 2024 P/E when we are near or at market trough, the risk-reward opportunity is attractive.
Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM7227A

G0d4ather

I have reviewed the Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) fiscal Q3 2023 results.

The company continues to operate in a tough environment as global handset sales remain weak.

However, we are likely at or near the trough of the handset cycle

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

H
Herkshire Bathaway
Today, 10:32 AM
Premium
Comments (73)
Stock price action today and rebound from $115 yesterday indicates a bottom. We may see $150 in the next few weeks if it holds above the 120’s. Earnings and guidance not that bad according to Mr Market.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 10:30 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.53K)
It’s bounced back pretty well.
farmed out profile picture
farmed out
Today, 10:08 AM
Comments (2.07K)
After Q2 2023 earnings report, QCOM stock dropped to $103 but in a few days was over $110; so I'm watching to see what the stock does in the next 5-10 trading days. I am worrying more about greater-than-expected fed tightening, tipping us into certain recession, which could effect more than QCOM; i. e., the overall market.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 9:57 AM
Premium
Comments (5.52K)
Another commentator who bleats about the "low" PE ratio. Another commentator who just doesn't even begin to understand what's going on with this company.
M
MRL1983
Today, 10:04 AM
Comments (657)
@The Cardinal could you kindly share what is going on then?
S
SuSu1
Today, 10:04 AM
Premium
Comments (32)
@The Cardinal what's going on?
