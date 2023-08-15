Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/15/23

Aug. 15, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.79K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.79K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

Pinguino Investments profile picture
Pinguino Investments
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (16.49K)
Lindsey "Lady G." Graham sure is a slippery character, eh? Somehow he escaped indictment in Georgia, despite having participated in the effort to pressure officials there in 2020. Brad Raffensperger stated that ol' Lindsey hinted that he should just discard some ballots.

Slippery senator, he is. Must be all that massage oil he is slathered in.
H
Hexbreaker
Today, 12:29 AM
Premium
Comments (886)
@Pinguino Investments
Lady G said in early 2020 " “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed... and we will deserve it;" and "he's a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot."

Within a year, he became Trump's staunchest defender and personal lapdog.

Don't tell me Trump doesn't have some juicy blackmail material on that guy. After all, the Lady G nickname didn't come out of nowhere!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.11K)
Democrats steal the election and the guy they steal it from gets indicted.

It is now clear that the inner circle of the Obama White House, including the former President himself, were coordinators of the entire Russia hoax from inception through the Mueller inquisition.

A coordinated conspiracy run from the Obama White House.

All elements of the senior departments of the major agencies of the United States Government were illegally weaponized to destroy a political opponent. A coordinated assault on the Constitution and the Republic.

To sabotage an incoming President. Overthrow the government of the United States. Abuse their authorities to openly frame, smear and seek the destruction and criminal indictment of a duly elected President using the evidence they themselves fabricated.

Clapper said that everything he and John Brennan had done prior to and during the 2016 election was explicitly on Barack Obama's orders.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.11K)
The real value of this latest indictment is something a lot of us have been saying for a while: the institutions of government are now in full collapse. The basic position of the Government Party is "Who cares as long as we have the ball when the system implodes?"

There's a tipping point, and we're seeing it in different parts of the country, where everyone just goes full anarchy because the law is only applied as a weapon to destroy the enemies of the government. So you might as well not obey any laws because you're either going to be a target of the regime eventually anyway - so why bother - or you're a sucker obeying laws that are meaningless anyway so it's time to get in on the flash mob craze that the blacks are currently the only ones enjoying.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.11K)
The Fulton County DA Fani Willis might as well use the term “eleventy” as the absurdity of her two year “special grand jury” reportedly culminates in ten indictments against President Trump for conspiring to defeat Democrats in the 2020 election.

If Willis has her full prosecutorial discretion advanced, they will tie Trump’s hands and legs and throw him in a river. If he floats, he’s guilty, if he sinks and drowns, he’s likely innocent. The “special” Fulton County, GA, brand of justice. All of it is absurd.

Seriously, at this point in our national nuttery, even the moonbats on the left can see the absurd nature of the constructs. Meanwhile, the GOPe, particularly those who claim to be “constitutional conservatives” will wax philosophically and pretend they cannot see the complete shredding of our constitution taking place around them.

No weapon formed against us shall prosper. Remember that!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.11K)
The fact that a lying POS named Jussie Smollett was able to publicly slander half the country by trying to hang a violent, racist crime on them, and by extension, on Donald Trump, and has managed to this day to have escaped serving his jail sentence for it, is a microcosm of the public slander and illegal attacks by the Dem Party and their acolytes who work within a broken and corrupt US judicial system.

The same corrupt system who protects Smollett is protecting the Bidens, Obama, Garland, and the rest of the thugs who own the apparatus of our government.
