Politics And The Markets 08/18/23

Aug. 18, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.8K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.8K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (9.16K)
President Trump has confirmed he will not be participating in the Fox News debate scheduled for August 23rd. The insufferable Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier will be moderating the first loser Republican primary discussion where leaked information from Ron DeSantis debate prep has been revealed.

"Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a “wonderful” field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points. Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
-----------Donald J Trump@real DonaldTrump

Meanwhile the Never Back Down SuperPAC supporting Ron DeSantis has shared their goals and objectives with the New York Times.

Hundreds of pages of blunt advice, memos and internal polling were posted online by the main super PAC backing the Florida governor, offering an extraordinary glimpse into his operation’s thinking.

Ron DeSantis needs “to take a sledgehammer” to Vivek Ramaswamy, the political newcomer who is rising in the polls. He should “defend Donald Trump” when Chris Christie inevitably attacks the former president. And he needs to “attack Joe Biden and the media” no less than three to five times.

[…] “There are four basic must-dos,” one of the memos urges Mr. DeSantis, whom the document refers to as “GRD.”

[…] “1. Attack Joe Biden and the media 3-5 times. 2. State GRD’s positive vision 2-3 times. 3. Hammer Vivek Ramaswamy in a response. 4. Defend Donald Trump in absentia in response to a Chris Christie attack.”

The documents were posted this week on the website of Axiom Strategies, the company owned by Jeff Roe, the chief strategist of Mr. DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down.

The New York Times was alerted to the existence of the documents by a person not connected to the DeSantis campaign or the super PAC. After The Times reached out to Never Back Down for comment on Thursday, the group removed from the website a key memo summarizing the suggested strategy for the debate.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.16K)
Writing on Truth Social, President Trump has cancelled the Monday conference:

"Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!"
-------Donald J Trump@realDonaldTrump Aug 17, 2023, 8:01 PM

Meanwhile in the DC case, “Citing extraordinary amounts of evidence — including a tranche of 11.5 million pages that prosecutors handed over earlier this month — Trump lawyers John Lauro and Todd Blanche said in court papers filed Thursday that a 2.5-year delay before picking a jury would properly factor in the complexity of the case.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.16K)
In this video a Youtuber visited a local supermarket, similar to a WalMart Super Center to share information for his USA followers.

Dima Dear, a remarkably nice young man, lives in St Petersburg, Russia (formerly Leningrad), and he shares various experiences with his audience at their request. There is a lot of U.S interest as people following his story are starting to realize life in Russia is not what western media portray.

If you are familiar with USA grocery prices, what Dima shares in this ground report is stunning from a U.S. perspective. If you watch this livestream, keep in mind that 100 rubles equals $1.00. 350 rubles is $3.50. Additionally for weighted products 1kg equals 2.2 lbs. So generally speaking, if something is 100 rubles/kg it is $1 for two pounds.

Example from the video:

•Lean ground beef at 329 rubles/kg is less than $1.65/lb.
•Bacon at 250 rubles/kg is less than $1.25/lb.
•20 eggs are 139 rubles or $1.39.
•Boneless skinless chicken breast $4 for 4lbs.
•Typical Bagged salad mixes .79¢ each. etc.

The wild part is that in Russia they are getting worried these prices are too high. 👀

The average rent for a nicely furnished 2-bedroom modern apartment in St Pete Russia is around $500/month. Something akin to downtown Manhattan. Including rent, utilities, food, transportation, personal items and purchases, a Russian citizen can live very comfortably, remarkably comfortably, on an income of around $1,200 to $1,500/month. In downtown St Pete which is considered a more expensive place to live.

Put that into a USA middle-class perspective and evaluate the impact of western sanctions against the average Russian cost of living.
www.youtube.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.16K)
After months of stonewalling Congress, the Justice Department will be compelled to give up the goods on how it has colluded with and pressured Big Tech platforms to silence certain viewpoints online. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has been investigating this matter but has not had much luck getting federal agencies to cooperate. As a result, he is now forcing the matter.

The committee has issued subpoenas to the Justice Department and FBI to obtain documents related to their communication and relationships with Big Tech platforms:

"Fox News Digital exclusively obtained and reviewed the subpoenas Thursday, which compel the DOJ and FBI to turn over responsive documents and communications to the House Judiciary Committee by Sept. 18 at 9:00 a.m.

"The Committee on the Judiciary is conducting oversight of how and the extent to which the Executive Branch has coerced and colluded with companies and other intermediaries to censor speech," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote in letters to both Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray Thursday.

Jordan, R-Ohio, and committee Republicans have asked for communications between the Justice Department, private companies and other third-party groups in addition to other information for months, requesting the agencies to voluntarily cooperate with its oversight probe back in April."

In the documents, Jordan noted that the “First Amendment prohibits government officials from imposing viewpoint-based censorship restrictions.”

The lawmaker insisted that it is “necessary for Congress to gauge the extent to which DOJ officials have coerced, pressured, worked with, or relied upon social media and other tech companies to censor speech."

Jordan criticized the DOJ for its apparent lack of transparency. He noted that the agency has provided “only a single document”---a public transcript of a deposition featuring FBI Special Agent Elvis Chan in the case of Missouri v. Biden. This is the case in which the judge issued a temporary injunction limiting communication between federal agencies and social media companies.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.16K)
Perhaps the mysterious “Peter the pedo” from the Hunter Biden laptop has just been discovered as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reveals the committee discovery of a pseudonym used by Joe Biden during emails with his son and business partners.

Chairman Comer is now writing a strongly worded letter to the National Archives and Records Administration, tracing the documents backward and asking NARA to provide unredacted copies of official government records from the office of the former Vice President.

With Robert L Peters defined as the secret pen name for Joe Biden apparently Comer is hot on the trail.

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is calling on the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to provide then-Vice President Joe Biden’s records regarding his duties as Vice President that overlapped with his son’s activities in Ukraine. Chairman Comer is requesting all unredacted documents and communications in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym; Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied; and all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption,” said Chairman Comer. oversight.house.gov/...

I bet everyone in the government has a pseudonym. Right, Pierre DeLecto?

Probably absolutely true, but with the exception of one, multi-indicted, former President - ironically, of course, he didn't have one or need one and for sure he is the most honest of that whole miserable crowd - and they know it.
