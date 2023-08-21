Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/21/23

Aug. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:57 AM
During an interview with California Insider, Victor Davis Hanson was asked where California was headed. Without hesitation, he said, it is “headed to oblivion.” He explained that people are leaving California to go to hell-hot Texas or desert Nevada, that have become paradises in their minds. We took paradise and turned it into hell, so they’re leaving.

He said it was hard to destroy California given its huge amounts of timber minerals, oil, natural gas, and its four of the top-rated universities in the world. “It’s hard to destroy that inheritance, but we did,” he said.

“How do you quantify that? You can use almost any measurement you want to use. Fuel, we have the highest gasoline prices in the United States, partly because we don’t develop our own oil or natural gas, partly because we have blended fuels that give marginally cleaner air but they’re very expensive, partly because we have the highest gasoline taxes … in the United States, partly because our regulations are such, refiners don’t want to improve and expand.

“If you look at homeless people, we have almost half of the nation’s homeless people… we have 1/3 of the nation’s welfare recipients, 27% of the state residents were not born in the United States so that poses an enormous challenge of integration and assimilation. We didn’t do that very well.

“Our school test scores are around 45, rated out of 50. We used to be in the top 10. If you look at taxes, we have the highest income tax. I think the governor is now going to sign a tax bill on top incomes, the highest gasoline tax, and our sales tax, given the local and county add-ons, is among the highest.

San Francisco has the highest per capita property crime rate in the United States. Los Angeles is now one of the most violent cities statistically. If you look at housing per square foot, these homes that you see out the window are between $1000 and $1500 per square foot, about eight or nine times the national average.

“If you look at the price of electricity … it’s not reliable and … the grid is ossified, so if you live in the foothills or dry areas with October-November winds, the power lines snap, and then you get these raging forest fires in the Sierra Nevada or up in the northern part of the state or even the Los Angeles hills…

There used to be “a consensus that if you’re going to grow, you have to have infrastructure. So you built dams and aqueducts. And at one time, I know this sounds crazy, but the 99 freeway was not the most lethal per mile driven freeway in the United States.” It was “one of the most modern, so was the 101, so was LAX …. They’ve just, they just calcified. They were not developed commiserate with population increase …

This is what the Progressives want for all of us. It is what they are doing in every city and now suburban and rural areas.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Twitter Hires Far-Left Fact Checkers To Censor Trump Supporters Ahead of 2024

X CEO Linda Yaccarino says she is seeking to ramp up efforts to purge the platform of non-mainstream views by hiring disinformation specialists who will be tasked with censoring claims of “election rigging” by Trump supporters.

Yaccarino recently came under fire after she declared that “free speech is no longer acceptable on X” and boasted that Elon Musk no longer has editorial control over his own platform.

Yaccarino, a World Economic Forum (WEF) member and former NBC executive, announced last week that she will begin ramping up the “shadowbanning” of accounts deemed to be pushing “misinformation” and “hate speech”.

The move to hire fact-checkers has sparked yet more concern among free speech advocates, especially after Musk previously promised users he would uphold values of free speech on the platform.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: Critics, including Mike Benz from the Foundation For Freedom Online, have raised the issue of possible covert censorship channels and an increased threat to online freedom if these positions are filled.

The job postings have been promoted through DisinfoDocket.com, a site affiliated with “anti-disinformation” groups with ties to federal cybersecurity agencies. These developments raise questions about the true intentions behind the creation of these positions and how they align with the concept of free speech.

The preference for candidates proficient in European languages suggests that the impact will extend beyond localized concerns.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
A lot of Republicans LOVE to use my name in fundraising emails – because I happen to be loved by grassroots donors!

But many of those RINOs, who love to use my name, hate me behind closed doors.

They call themselves “Trump Defenders” when they write emails to you, asking for YOUR money. But when it comes time to actually defend me, they’re NOWHERE to be found!

They’re just using my name to raise money. And that makes me sick – not because it hurts me… But because it DECEIVES YOU.

So I’m putting a STOP to it NOW!

That’s why I created a SEAL OF SUPPORT to show that I have AUTHORIZED the use of my name.
When you’re getting fundraising emails from other candidates or organizations that you’re unsure of, check for this seal somewhere in the email: images2.imgbox.com/...

So, if these politicians or scam PACs are talking about how we’re great friends or that they defend me all the time, but you don’t see that SEAL OF APPROVAL, then don’t trust them!
﻿
Thank you,
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
New report shows Democrats illegally used non-profit organizations to fund their ballot harvesting & voter registration scheme in the 2020 election.

One group called Voter Registration Project raised $190 million from private foundations, FOREIGN billionaires, & even Sam Bankman-Fried. That money would then be spread to companies such as GBI strategies that worked to recruit local employees to do the real work of harvesting ballots & voter registrations. This was done so their actions couldn’t directly be traced to the big nonprofits.

Companies like GBI strategies were paying their employees by the number of registrations they turned in. Meaning there was a big financial incentive to turn in more registrations… even fake ones as shown in the police investigation in Muskegon, Michigan.

Democrats gave those donors enormous tax breaks, even though charities and foundations are strictly forbidden by law to operate with the effect, much less the intent, of benefiting a political party.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Everything about the Maui fire is sketchy. It was sketchy when it happened. It is sketchy in the aftermath, and it remains sketchy in the recovery stage. The FBI, EPA and FEMA have essentially locked down the island, and there are reports of people being evicted who did not perish and did not lose their homes.

One is not sure if the issues are related to systemically gross incompetence, nefarious constructs, a blue state with poor systems and weak leaders, or a combination of all the above. However, what is abundantly clear is that the people of Maui are victims of more than just a massive wildfire.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green appears on “Face the Nation” to tell Margaret Brennan that the failure of the now-resigned Maui Emergency Management Agency Administrator was “utterly unsatisfactory, to the world.” “Of course, as a person, as a father, as a doctor, I wish all the sirens went off,” Green said. The governor also stated there are more than 1,000 people still missing and many of them are children. He blames global warming.

Between a desire to overrule and dictate every move, cover up bad practices as CYA for authorities, and put wrapping paper over a hideous disaster, this is a sh!t show of massive proportions.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Tucker Carlson travels to Hungary, home of PM Viktor Orban, for an interview with the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić. Carlson then shares a preview of the upcoming conversation.

Viktor Orban has been a very public thorn in the side of Joe Biden, the CIA and USAID (same/same), along with the US State Dept. It makes sense that Orban, via Budapest, would be a safe host for a discussion between Tucker Carlson and Aleksandar Vucic. rumble.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
CBS has produced another poll just ahead of the first-loser GOPe debate in Wisconsin. President Trump, with 62% support, holds a whopping 46-point lead in the 2024 GOP primary election, as Ron DeSantis continues to collapse in national and early state polls.

For the billionaire Wall Street donors, multinationals and corporate funders of the DeSantis campaign, the scale of epic fail is off the charts. Never before have so few given so much for so little. It pains Margaret Brennan to pretend so much. www.cbsnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Musk has a deficit burn rate of around $250 to $300 million per month. Musk runs out of working capital in Sept/Oct, depending on how quickly Yaccarino was/is able to enhance revenue.

Regardless of revenue, and because she just can’t generate it fast enough, approximately, seven weeks from now Musk has to secure another roughly $5 billion, to give himself enough breathing room to continue operations.

Musk has lost the $30 billion he put in. The current estimates are that Twitter is now worth between $12 to $15 billion. There is debt of $12.5 billion from the initial purchase structure still in place. The asset is worth its debt, not much more.

With a current debt service of $100+ million per month, adding another $50 million/month ($5 billion loan) is tenuous at best. And that’s IF he can secure that investment loan. Musk has admitted he is personally limited in leverage using Tesla. He is approaching an inflexion point. 1 million subscribers paying $8/month is pittance ($8 million).

Recently X-Corp: (1) Linda Yaccarino introduced the novel concept of speech that was “lawful but awful” and must be suppressed. (2) Their desire to remove the block function. (3) Restrictions on visibility, “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach.” (4) and hired back a platform censorship team. All of these measures are designed to make “safe spaces” for advertisers to return. In essence, they are all revenue decisions.

This arc of directional travel is not going to change, especially with Musk needing to go back into the capital markets for more working cash. Everything we are seeing is a result of this financial dynamic and the desperation is starting to show.

Yesterday Musk admitted they may indeed fail. However, he is portraying himself as a victim in this – which is profoundly disingenuous.

Musk has known this critical financial flaw from the outset. All the intellectually honest people who understand the situation, debts, obligations and the dynamics of social media revenue when contrast against the ideology of the gatekeepers, also know this. None of this is a surprise.

Musk is getting increasingly anxious about it, and when people start to get desperate – they start to say stup!d things.

There’s about 7 weeks left (+/-) before the critical crisis point hits, depending on events that may slightly delay or speed up the timing. Put his motives, intents and disposition off the table for a moment. Accept things in their most common construct. This situation makes Musk vulnerable.

There is only one deal, one specific version of agreement, that would generate the capital he needs. An agreement to leverage his platform along with META, Insta, Alpha/Goog, etc to influence the 2024 election. Agreeing to join that effort, more vociferously than previous, will get him the capital he needs … so, watch out.

The only apolitical platform currently operating in the U.S. social media sphere is Tik Tok. The inability of the US govt to control the platform is a large part of the reason why U.S. govt interests on both sides want it removed and black-listed. Pro MAGA voices have a big footprint on Tik Tok.

Approximately seven weeks...

Keep your eyes open.
