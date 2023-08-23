Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/23/23

Aug. 23, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.8K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated.

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (9.24K)
Score another victory for religious freedom! A federal judge issued a ruling in favor of a farmer in East Lansing, Michigan, who was excluded from a public farmer's market because of his Christian beliefs. It turns out that at least some government officials see that the city's rotten actions are violating civil liberties in the name of diversity.

The conflict started in 2017 when the city's government decided that the biggest drama in the farmer's market wasn't the price of tomatoes but the fact that Stephen Tennes, owner of Country Mill Farms, has religious beliefs that the city deemed unacceptable. The issue was related to his decision not to hold same-sex weddings on his farm.

But now, the judge has set things right.

East Lansing's decision to exclude Steve Tennes and Country Mill Farms in 2017 "constituted a burden on plaintiffs' religious beliefs," U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney said Monday, applying a U.S. Supreme Court precedent to the case.

"Plaintiffs were forced to choose between following their religious beliefs and a government benefit for which they were otherwise qualified," Maloney said.

Tennes grows apples and other fruit in Eaton County, 22 miles away from East Lansing. He also had made his farm available for weddings.

Maloney explained that East Lansing "has not demonstrated a compelling interest in excluding plaintiffs" from selling their wares at the market. "The city's non-discrimination ordinance tolerates the same discrimination in other situations," he remarked.

The judge's ruling represents a critical victory for religious freedom, a right that progressives have been attacking for years. It could set another precedent for similar cases across the nation as it fights to uphold the right to practice one's religious beliefs.

And score another win for Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). This further highlights how liberty-minded folks can fight back against the authoritarian left, which seeks to use the state to force its ideological beliefs on the rest of us. ADF and other groups have been instrumental in using lawfare to stop efforts to punish people for exercising their beliefs.

When these woke governments and other institutions see ADF representing victims who have had their constitutional rights violated, it should strike fear in their minds. It's time that judges begin rewarding these victims with at least the payment of their attorney fees.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.24K)
BUSTED – Fox News and Martha MacCallum Caught Presenting Koch Brothers Activist as Fake GOP Voter in Wisconsin to Support Ron DeSantis

By now we are all too familiar with the schemes and plots of the corporate media as they participate in the political illusion of choice game. However, for Rupert Murdoch and Fox News debate moderator Martha MacCallum, this catch shreds the remaining little credibility they carried.

Fox News is hosting the GOP debate in Wisconsin. During this build up segment, Martha MacCallum introduces the “random republican voters” in Wisconsin who will watch the debate. Except, well… there’s a little problem. MacCallum introduces Chris Lawrence as a “Wisconsin GOP voter” who seemingly supports Ron DeSantis. However, MacCallum fails to mention that Chris Lawrence actually works for the Koch Network, who have recently pledged to spend $70 million to defeat President Trump.

Not only has Chris Lawrence worked for the Koch Network for the past 9 years, but he is also the Senior Field Director for the Koch group Americans for Prosperity. In essence, Lawrence is a political operative planted in the group by Fox News to support Ron DeSantis and made to appear like he is an innocuous voter. Fox News and Martha MacCallum should be embarrassed, but they won’t be.

Don’t forget, Ron DeSantis supporters Eric Erickson and Guy Benson sit on the Koch Network AfP Advisory Board.

It’s all one big game of illusion, and Fox News is once again a big part of the Republican fraud. Proving yet again, that everything in the Ron DeSantis orbit is astroturf, phony, manufactured and made up. https://youtu.be/nfgb22Khovs

"👋🏼 Hi I looked into “Wisconsin voter” Christopher Lawrence, why didn’t you tell people he’s a paid activist belonging to the open borders network that recently pledged $70M to stop Trump? twitter.com/...
— Raheem. (@RaheemKassam) August 23, 2023

Don't these id!ots at Fox News know that President Trump is going to have a field day over this, much to their detriment?

Some here at SA still don't want to hear any of this, preferring to bury their heads in the sand.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.24K)
Yet another county chairman for Ron DeSantis’ top super PAC has been exposed as highly questionable, being not merely a Never Trumper with little in common with MAGA conservatives but, in fact, an actual Democrat politician.

James Steinkuehler, who is now a county chairman for the DeSantis ‘Never Back Down PAC’ in Crawford County, Iowa, is also the county’s elected sheriff – representing the Democrat Party. Steinkuehler, who beat Republican Ray Ohl in November 2020, has also thrown his weight behind Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, with his term set to expire next year.

Repeating tactics originally used in Ted Cruz’s failed bid for the Republican nomination, Never Back Down recently unveiled PAC chairmen in all 99 of Iowa’s counties – but they are already doing the Florida Governor more harm than good.

Several, such as Joel Kurtinitis and Matt Wells, are known Never Trumpers who previously served as county chairmen for Cruz. Wells, in particular, has embarrassed the Florida Governor by telling the press MAGA conservatives are “degenerates” and that he would not “p!ss on Donald Trump if he was on fire.”

Mark Chelgren, another local NBD chairman, tried to pass off a certificate from the now defunct Sizzler steakhouse as a business degree, while Ryan Frederick has threatened to leave his GOP post if Trump is again the nominee, perhaps proving that he will, in fact, back down.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.24K)
During Joe Biden’s time as vice president, his son Hunter flew overseas with him at least eight times, Fox News’ Jesse Watters reported Monday night.

The younger Biden avoided scrutiny by taking the back staircase off of Air Force Two and by not accompanying his father outside on the tarmac. However, raw news footage of those trips shows Hunter Biden being shuttled around in the vice presidential motorcade in Germany, Japan, South Korea, and other countries where the Biden clan allegedly had business interests.

Biden has insisted for years that he never talked to his son about business and never met Hunter’s business partners. He also falsely stated that his family never took money from China. But Hunter’s inclusion on so many foreign trips while Biden was vice president appears to be one more piece of evidence that the two were partners in the family’s influence-peddling enterprise.

“We didn’t know about [the trips] because Hunter didn’t walk down the tarmac with his father,” Watters said. “It looks like Hunter snuck out of the jet through the back staircase.” The “Primetime” host explained that because the back staircase is primarily used by the media, “this means the press knew Joe Biden was flying his son overseas and hiding it and they didn’t report it.”

“Most of the time, Hunter would already be in the limo by the time Joe Biden got off the plane. Hunter did his best to slink into the back seat,” Watters added.

The footage is “indisputable evidence that Hunter Biden was using Air Force 2 as business travel,” Watters said. “Taxpayers funded Hunter’s business travel so the Biden family could sneak around the world and get rich.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.24K)
RNC Confirms Eight Corporate Candidates Qualified for Fox News Debate

How two of these candidates were able to qualify just boggles the mind. Then again, we have to reset that old brain muscle memory and remind ourselves this is all grand theatre created to give the illusion of something entirely different.

How do Doug Burgum and Asa Hutchinson have enough support to appear on a GOP debate stage, unless the script writers are working the backroom angles to get them a podium spot?

With President Trump refusing to walk into the trap, according to the RNC statement, the eight people who qualify for the Fox News first loser debate are: (1) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, (2) businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy, (3) former Vice President Mike Pence, (4) former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, (5) Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.), (6) former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, (7) North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and (8) former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Meanwhile, in a national poll released today, President Trump continues to extend his insurmountable lead as the support of the American electorate keeps growing.

Inside the FiveThirtyEight (Premise Poll) of registered voters: President Trump leads with 60% of the vote, the next closest candidate is Ron DeSantis with 16%, followed by Ramaswamy at 6%, Pence at 4%, Tim Scott at 3%, Nikki Haley at 3% and Chris Christie at 1%.

I plan on being tuned in to the livestream video camera that's watching my grass grow.
