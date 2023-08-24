Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 08/24/23

Aug. 24, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.81K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.81K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (26.79K)
"...As somebody that’s handled disasters in Florida, you got to be activated. You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to be present. You got to be helping people and we still are doing that." Yeah, sure, like blowing your State's insurance markets.

The Charlotte Observer called it dead last for DimBulb DeSantis, #1 and #2, respectively, for Messrs. Christie and Burgum (my personal favorites). Pack it in Ron and do your party a big favor. www.charlotteobserver.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (9.25K)
Perfect – Everything in the First Loser Fox News Debate Summarized in One Singular Moment – Clowns to the Left, Jokers to the Right

There’s no reason to chase down soundbites of Adderall Ron taking Casey’s meds again and nodding wide-eyed like a bobblehead going over a railroad track; or Chris Christie taking coordinated payments from the corporations to hit Trump; or wind-testing Nikki looking to formulate her positions based on audience cheers and jeers; or Mike Pence waxing philosophically about distractions to his swamp defense; or any of the other myriad of transparently obvious motives and intentions of the corporate consulting class.

A person really only needs to watch this one segment to see all of the machinations from Fox News in alignment with the actors on stage.

Starting with the ever-insufferable Martha MacCallum teeing up the pretense with the oft familiar Brett Baier "raise your hand" question.

Full credit to Ramaswamy for his non pretense and the brilliant stare at Adderall Ron as he awaits the poll testing followers. Ramaswamy leads, then the South Carolina coalition join, then Bergum goes limp up, then Ron looks over and realizes he better join, which triggers Pence and finally Krispy. It’s all perfect. All of it. Perfect in the way it encapsulates the entire field of followers. Just perfect.

Additionally, one cannot stop laughing at the human cabbage patch doll, Brett Baier, needing to turn around to the audience to protect Krispy from the jeers. Too much funny – all of it. https://youtu.be/9JlWvp4R0i0

The big winner: the CROWD.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (9.25K)
During the GOP debate FOX News ran a Trump-bashing ad by MoveOn.org – a radical far left group funded by Soros.

Tells you all you need to know about Fox News.

Btw, why is it "Former" President Trump, but "Governor" Christie?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (9.25K)
This is funny. People wondered about the strategic benefit of broadcasting a Tucker Carlson interview with President Donald Trump as opposed to the "first-loser" GOPe debate in Wisconsin.

Well, considering that Fox News, if lucky, is likely to draw around 10 million viewers… President Trump and Tucker Carlson drew almost 90 million!

There were 20 million impressions in the first 10 minutes. Yeah, methinks the silent majority is bigly Trump.

President Donald J. Trump: the first man in history to win a debate without even being on the stage! 😂

The also rans were hapless clowns who revealed themselves to be small self serving hyenas while President Trump showed he was the Lion.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (7.17K)
Anyone watch the debate tonight? I didn’t. I was busy watching Netflix.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.