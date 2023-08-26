Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/26/23

Aug. 26, 2023 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.82K Followers

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (9.28K)
New Hampshire’s Republican Secretary of State David Scanlan is seeking legal advice on potentially blocking Trump from the primary ballot.

Scanlan has reportedly received letters begging him to take action based on legal theories fueled by the Democrat-media complex that claims the Constitution gives him the power to block Trump from the ballot.

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

“Not being a lawyer and not wanting to make a decision in a vacuum, I will be soliciting some legal opinions on what is appropriate or not before I make any decision,” Scanlan told the Boston Globe.

“I have some in-house staff attorneys that are election experts,” Scanlan said. “I will be asking the attorney general’s office for their input. And ultimately whatever is decided is probably going to require some judicial input.”

NH is a RINO cesspit. No wonder Democrats have been winning that state.
ErikWilson profile picture
ErikWilson
Today, 12:24 AM
Premium
Comments (1.41K)
aborting the unborn human in a state that does not permit abortions would be murder would it not?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.28K)
A federal court in West Virginia determined that the state is able to ban the sale of abortion pill mifepristone.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers ruled that states are allowed to regulate public health and morality and thus can ban an abortion pill despite its approval as safe by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

“Morality-based laws often curtail the sale of goods,” Chambers wrote. “The vendors of curtailed goods may lose sales opportunities. Outraged, vendors can feel the laws must somehow be unconstitutional. And yet, the Supreme Court and Courts of Appeals have repeatedly affirmed that morality-based product bans do not intrinsically offend the dormant Commerce Clause.”

Chambers dismissed much of the lawsuit from mifepristone generic version manufacturer GenBioPro in the Southern District of West Virginia Huntington Division.

West Virginia has implemented a block on telehealth abortion pill prescriptions. GenBioPro argued that the West Virginia block was unconstitutional, and that federal law preempted it due to the FDA approval. The telehealth challenge can proceed but the law was deemed constitutional.

“While it may not sit well with manufacturers of abortion drugs, the U.S. Supreme Court has made it clear that regulating abortion is a state issue,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “I will always stand strong for the life of the unborn.”

GenBioPro CEO Evan Masingill said in a statement that the company was considering its next steps. Morrisey plans to continue his challenge of the telehealth portion of the lawsuit.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.28K)
A New York Post Post – Leger poll taken after the GOP presidential debate this week shows President Trump crushing his closest primary rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, 61 to 9 percent while topping Joe Biden 44 to 41 percent in a general election matchup.

The poll also throws cold water on the idea that Democrat prosecutors at the federal and state level are bringing case after case against Trump in order to help him become the Republican nominee to set him up for a general election defeat. Only three percent of Democrats surveyed said they want Trump to be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, with former Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) (16 percent) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (11 percent) being their top choices.

The poll was conducted Wednesday night and Thursday with 1800 online respondents described as “1,800 Americans 18 years of age or older. Out of those, 534 watched the Republican Primary Debate.” The poll has a 2.3 percent margin of error. The Republican voter preference sample is 658 registered voters.

Among Republicans who watched all or part of Wednesday’s debate, 23 percent said upstart Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy won, while 21 percent said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis won.

The poll result for 658 Republican voters who were asked, “Which candidate would you like to see as the Republican candidate for president in 2024?”:

Trump 61, DeSantis 9, Ramaswamy 5, Pence 5, Scott 3, Haley 2, Christie 1, Cheney 0, Hurd 0, Someone else, 2, I don’t know 14.”

Interestingly, the poll shows Trump winning the young adult vote in the GOP primary and general election. Among those 18 to 34 years-old: Trump 58 percent, Pence 6 percent, DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Someone else at 5 percent each with 12 percent saying “I don’t know.”

In the general election among those aged 18-34, Trump gets support from 48 percent to Biden’s 34 percent with 17 percent preferring someone else. Trump tops Biden among men 47 to 41 while he is tied at 41 to 41 among women.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.28K)
Good luck trying this case, DA Fani Willis. And by all means roll the TV cameras in the courtroom. You are about to supplant the Scopes trial of 1925 as the most notoriously ridiculous piece of legal work in US history. That one, over in Tennessee, was called “the Monkey Trial” when a high school teacher named John Scopes was charged with teaching the theory of evolution in his biology class. It got the national news spotlight for the duration. The state enlisted three-time Democrat presidential nominee Williams Jennings Bryan as a special prosecutor. Poor Bryan, famously sweating in the southern July heat, was made a fool of by Chicago lawyer for the defense Clarence Darrow. Bryan died of a stroke days after the conclusion of the trial. It also killed what remained of his reputation.

This week, DA Willis staged the circus parade of bookings, forcing the large cast of indictees - most of them attorneys for Mr. Trump - to submit to the finger-printing and mugshot ceremony in the county jail, in case any of them had thoughts of decamping to Uruguay. The cable news peanut gallery went berserk with glee at the humiliation of election denial celebrities Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell especially. On Thursday, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, who advised Georgia GOP officials on the process of assembling alternate electors in the case of election fraud under Georgia law, demanded a speedy trial.

Under Georgia’s speedy trial law, Mr. Chesebro’s trial would have to take place this fall. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper called it, “an aggressive filing.” Ms. Willis had hoped to try all 19 defendants together during the 2024 presidential primary season, to support her RICO charges. Meanwhile, three other defendants, including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, filed to have their cases removed to the federal court, in so far as the actions they are accused of taking happened while they worked in the service of the US government. Mr. Meadows is accused of seeking by email to get the phone number of a Pennsylvania election official.

Ms. Willis’s case hinges on a number of novel propositions. First, that it is somehow against the law to object to the outcome of an election. And second, that the process for relief in such a case, as provided in Georgia’s election contest law and the US Electoral Count Act of 1887, does not apply to Mr. Trump and his lawyers. Anyone who intends to challenge the outcome must necessarily assemble a panel of alternate electors if state officials cannot certify the election properly and in good faith. Ms. Willis refers to these erroneously as “fake electors.” Mr. Trump and his co-defendants will necessarily have to present evidence that the Georgia presidential election of 2020 was not certified properly or in good faith.

Will the defendants be allowed to present evidence of serious irregularities in the 2020 Georgia election results? If not, would that not be grounds for dismissal. So far, Democrats in charge of the machinery of law all over the country have skated on mere assertions that the 2020 election was fair. In Georgia, none of the principals involved in the dispute have been subject to cross-examination, the best instrument for truth-finding in the American legal system. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Sec’y of State Brad Raffensperger may not be so hot for an airing of what actually went on Nov 3, 2020 and the days after, especially the validity of over 100,000 mail-in ballots in a state where “Joe Biden’s” margin of victory was a mere 11,799 votes.

Mr. Trump seems to be thriving under the tribulation of four court cases brought against him as he runs for election in 2024. Each new set of charges boosts his poll numbers. It helps him hugely that the cases are transparently id!otic and mendacious. If he is initially convicted in any of them, he can still run for president and be elected, even if he’s jailed — as Eugene Debs did in 1920 getting 913,693 votes running on the Socialist Party from the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary, where he was jailed under the 1917 Espionage Act for speaking out against America’s entry into the First World War.

The Party of Chaos is running scared. Everybody knows that “Joe Biden” can’t possibly run for another term and yet the public debate is so grotesquely disabled that nobody will talk about it. Most particularly, they will not talk about who might take his place.

All they are really demonstrating with this barrage of prosecutions against their chief adversary is how broken, craven, and degenerate the party is, and what a menace it is, as they like to say, to our democracy.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.28K)
The US Border Patrol has now admitted it’s responsible for the decision to leave giant flood gates in the border wall wide open — giving thousands of illegal immigrants an easy opportunity to stream into Arizona.

After some initial finger-pointing at other federal agencies, the agency took ownership for making the call.

“USBP makes the final decision on opening gates based on operational conditions and forecasted weather,” the agency said a statement to The Post.

Cartels are exploiting the situation, dropping off migrants by the busload so they can casually walk into the US through the open doors and hand themselves over to border agents, as The Post witnessed firsthand west of remote Lukeville, Ariz., last weekend.

Last Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their latest operational figures showing the border sector at Tucson, which includes the area with the open floodgates, has become the busiest in the country with the Border Patrol encountering 42,561 people trying to cross legally and illegally into the country in July.

A couple of weeks earlier, Border Patrol agents, acting on superiors’ orders, welded some 114 gates open to stop anyone from closing them — which the agents had repeatedly been doing in a bid to stop people from being able to cross the border.

When The Post first reached out to CBP, the parent agency of the Border Patrol, we were directed to other federal agencies that were allegedly involved in making the decision to leave the border doors open.

However, when The Post reached the other agencies, they said it had nothing to do with them.

“CBP operates and maintains the gates,” US International Boundary and Water Commission spokesman Frank Fisher said after his agency was initially earmarked as potentially being behind the blunder.

CBP later provided background, explaining the storm gates are normally kept shut, but are opened during the annual monsoon season, which Arizona is currently experiencing, to prevent the border wall from being damaged.

“High water flow combined with excessive sediment and debris buildup can stress or comprise the design integrity of the barrier,” the department said.

“Those gates should never be open,” fumed Brandon Judd, the president of the national Border Patrol union.

“In my opinion and in the Border Patrol agent’s opinion, those gates should never come open.”

Judd believes the agency higher-ups who made the decision should be “hammered” for not only allowing illegal immigrants in, but endangering agents’ lives.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.28K)
More evidence that Fox News rigged the debate.

Larry Elder, the conservative radio host and political commentator, has officially filed a complaint against the Republican National Committee (RNC) with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The complaint alleges that the RNC has unequally applied debate standards and made illegal in-kind donations. If found to be true, the total fines for these violations could exceed $100 million.

The RNC committee, according to Elder’s campaign, is rejecting the Rasmussen poll he included in his package as evidence of his qualifications because the poll is allegedly “affiliated” with Trump.

Elder said, “The RNC contacts me and says I can’t use Rasmussen because it is, “affiliated” with the Trump campaign. I didn’t know that. It’s not affiliated with my campaign.”

“Rasmussen says Trump did not pay for a poll, did not even suggest a poll, and that they have no business not using Rasmussen to be one of the polls that Elder submits. Also, after we found out they weren’t going to accept Rasmussen, we submitted another poll where I’m over 1%. We didn’t submit it until after the deadline because we didn’t know that Rasmussen was going to be rejected. And the poll didn’t publish its results until after the deadline, but they finished their polling before the deadline.”

The GOP presidential candidate’s campaign team was banned by the RNC on Wednesday’s debate.

“Not only did they ban Trump campaign staffers from attending the debate, but they BANNED MY ENTIRE CAMPAIGN from being on the grounds,” Elder wrote. “Even though we did EXACTLY what they said we needed to qualify, they REJECTED us and said we couldn’t even plead our case. That’s why we’re SUING the RNC!” www.larryelder.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.28K)
Today is a good time to remind everyone that CNN represents the public relations arm of the U.S State Department.

Two overlays: first, most non-U.S. government entities regard CNN as the state run media for the U.S. State Department, because it is. Second, the U.S. State Dept is the umbrella organization for most global CIA operations. In essence, the intel community reports that surface from CNN are from the State Dept/CIA.

In this latest example, the unnamed U.S. intelligence officials are once again promoting the proactive narrative that Russian FSB services are responsible for manipulating smaller networks of U.S. social media accounts, resulting in a disinformation program that flows upwards into mainstream media.

It interesting that the State Dept/CIA would push this narrative immediately following the suspicious reports of Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in a plane crash.

"Washington, CNN – Russian intelligence is operating a systematic program to launder pro-Kremlin propaganda through private relationships between Russian operatives and unwitting US and western targets, according to newly declassified US intelligence.

US intelligence agencies believe that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) is attempting to influence public policy and public opinion in the West by directing Russian civilians to build relationships with influential US and Western individuals and then disseminate narratives that support Kremlin objectives, obscuring the FSB’s role through layers of ostensibly independent actors.

“These influence operations are designed to be deliberately small scale, the overall goal being US [and] Western persons presenting these ideas, seemingly organic,” a US official authorized to discuss the material told CNN. “The co-optee influence operations are built primarily on personal relationships … they build trust with them and then they can leverage that to covertly push the FSB’s agenda.”" www.cnn.com/...

Of course, none of the article citations bear any fruit when reviewed. However, that's really not the point of the publication. The point of CNN pushing the narrative is to support a domestic narrative engineering operation that will later surface.

It sounds like they're starting to worry that they won't be able to rig the election.
