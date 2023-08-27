Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/27/23

Aug. 27, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.82K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.82K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (9.29K)
"DOJ needs to sue themselves!" twitter.com/...
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2023 26.1M Views
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:20 AM
Comments (9.29K)
"After hitting topping the iTunes list and tweeting like this, the FBI will be making space for him another kind of list, too.

Think I'm kidding? The FBI had a file on John Denver for attending *one* anti-war protest.

They're gonna keep making lists — until they're made to stop." twitter.com/...
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 14, 2023

Snowden is absolutely right about John Denver. The FBI had a 33 page file on him that was revealed after his death.

Is it really hard to believe they would not take an interest in Oliver Anthony?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:20 AM
Comments (9.29K)
In a recent revelation, GOP presidential candidate Hirsh Singh has brought to light controversial details concerning Vivek Ramaswamy’s political affiliations and voting history. Documentation obtained from the Franklin County, Ohio Board of Elections suggests that Ramaswamy is not a registered Republican but, rather, a registered “Unaffiliated” voter.

In an X post (formerly Twitter), Singh wrote, “Per documentation received by Vivek Ramswamy’s Franklin County, Ohio Board of Elections Vivek is not a registered Republican, but Registered Unaffiliated and never voted in a Republican Primary in his entire life.”

Voting records, initially posted by an account called Ohio Legislative Watch on X, show Ramaswamy did not vote in the Ohio state primaries in 2022 and 2023.“Well this is awkward. GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who lives in Columbus, is not a registered Republican in Ohio and has skipped half of the elections since registering to vote in Franklin County,” the account wrote, adding, “His wife is also unaffiliated and skipped the same elections.”

These records have been independently reviewed by NBC News.

He’s said he voted for a Libertarian in the 2004 presidential election, but did not vote in 2008, 2012 or 2016, according to Reuters, and has contributed to both Republican and Democratic candidates. He brushed past a question about his sparse voting history during Wednesday’s GOP presidential debate.

Adding to the controversy, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data reveals that Ramaswamy was a donor to the Democratic Party in the 2016 Democratic Primary.

FEC records show that on March 29, 2016, Vivek Ramaswamy made a $2,700 ActBlue donation to the Friends of Dena campaign group, which is associated with Democratic Party congressional candidate Dena Minning Grayson.

“Vivek Ramaswamy’s time as a pretender is up. He may be able to fool all the people some of the time, and some people all the time, but he cannot fool all the people all the time,” said Hirsh Singh echoing Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:19 AM
Comments (9.29K)
There is no such thing as "disinformation" or "misinformation". There is only information you accept and information you do not accept. You were not born with a requirement to believe everything you are told; rather, you were born with a brain that allows you to process the information you receive and make independent decisions.

There are only two elements within the public discussion of information, truth and not truth. In an era filled with "fact-checkers" and institutional guardians at the gates of Big Tech, this is exactly why it is important not to accept the speech rules of the guards.

When you accept the terms "disinformation", "misinformation" or the newest lingo, "malinformation", you are beginning to categorize truth and lies in various shades. You are merging black and white, right and wrong, into various shades of grey.

When your mind works in the grey zone, you are, by direct and factual consequence, saying there is a problem. This is where people may make a mistake. The problem is supposed to be there.

It is not a solution to the problem to try and remove the grey simply because it takes too much work to separate the white pixels from the black ones. You were born with a gift, the greatest gift a loving God could provide. You were born with a brain and set of natural instincts that are tools to do this pixel separation, use them.

If you define the grey work as a problem you cannot solve on your own, you open the door for others to solve that problem for you. You begin to abdicate the work, and that’s when trouble can enter.

The sliding scale of Pinocchios is one of the most familiar yet goofy outcomes.

Put more clearly, when you accept the terminology "disinformation", you accept a problem.

The problem is then the tool by which authorities will step in to make judgements.

Speech, in its most consequential form, is then qualified by others to whom you have sub-contracted your thinking.

When you willingly sub-contract information filters to others, you have lost connection with the raw information.

Be careful about anyone saying we need to label or categorize information in order to control or remove speech from the discussion.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:19 AM
Comments (9.29K)
Discussing the implementation of the Digital Services Act (DSA), Ireland’s Media Minister defends the decision that a government appointed entity will ultimately decide what speech is permitted by citizens. This is the next phase in the control of opposition to the expansion of government controls. We are all traveling at the front of one long continuum toward tyranny.

Are the people of Ireland so weak and pathetic they cannot make decisions or formulate opinions for themselves? Of course not. This is not what government control of information is about. Government control of information is about control of the people. https://youtu.be/P1B4-0TlCRk
Namron Damron profile picture
Namron Damron
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (30.74K)
Putin is believe to be behind the plane wreck. No one really know this for sure. But, you have to admit, it's one hell of a coincidence as are all of the other deaths of those who challenge Putin. Wonder what the Russian people think? Here's is a Russian advice:

[Watch how Russian TV covers the situation. The tone they use to talk about Prigozhin and his legacy will indicate the ways in which the Kremlin is trying to shape public opinion. What history will it preserve and what history will it rewrite regarding the role that Wagner and Prigozhin played in the war? I would also look at how the official investigation develops—whether it tries to present some palatable version of events or downplays the importance of what happened.

I would also follow how the patriotic conservative camp reacts to what happened on Telegram channels. Those who criticize the Ministry of Defense: how will they react? Will we see some level of emotional indignation about what happened? Will they be angry with Putin? Will they feel lost? It will be interesting to see what sentiments they have and how the Kremlin deals with them. We can also follow the posts of ordinary Russians—whether they consider what happened to be an important event and how they relate to it. And, of course, we will have to watch closely what happens to Wagner in Belarus.]
