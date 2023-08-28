Politics And The Markets 08/28/23
Aug. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ET13 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.
The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...
We remove comments under the following categories:
- Personal attacks on another user account
- Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
- Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
- Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.
Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.
For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.
Comments (13)
I don't think the Democrats have too much to worry about assuming Trump is the Republican nominee.
Biden beat Trump by 7M votes in '20. Does anyone seriously think there are any Biden voters, already having made up their mind about Trump back in '20, -- would actually switch to Trump in '24? I don't see any such slice of the electorate.
Meanwhile, lots more seniors and covid deniers died off, while four more years of young people became eligible to vote (who vote democratic in overwhelming numbers).
And the slow drip Trump drama is always forefront in the news, sucking all the oxygen away from anything else.Where is there any good news for the clown car posse?