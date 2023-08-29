Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 08/29/23

Aug. 29, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.82K Followers

This article was written by

Comments (1)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.31K)
The National Archives and Records Administration acknowledged possessing potentially up to 5,400 emails connected to then-Vice President Joe Biden's pseudonym accounts that he used to forward government information and discuss business with his son, Hunter Biden, and others, and on Monday the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit to compel the agency to turn over the emails.

The non-profit constitutional legal group that filed the lawsuit said the archives confirmed that Biden used the pseudonyms of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware during his time in the Obama administration.

The archives' admissions confirm years of reporting from Just the News about Biden's use of a personal email as vice president and the pseudonym accounts he used.

The legal foundation first filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the archives for Biden's emails in 2021 on behalf of Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon.

The legal foundation renewed its initial request last year with a second FOIA request, but the archives "has failed to produce a single one of these emails," the group said.

Monday's lawsuit turns up the pressure on the archives to release the documents.

"All too often, public officials abuse their power by using it for their personal or political benefit. When they do, many seek to hide it," Southeastern Legal Foundation general counsel Kimberly Hermann said. "The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them."

The legal foundation is not the only group trying to obtain Biden's emails.

Earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer asked the archives to turn over Biden's communications as vice president with his son and his business partners.
