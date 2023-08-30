Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 08/30/23

Aug. 30, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.82K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.82K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.33K)
Greg Kelly dropped a political bomb on his popular Newsmax show last night.

Greg Kelly: "There is an audio tape, I am told, by people in the know, not necessarily in government, not necessarily out of government. I can’t say too much, but there is incontrovertible evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption that is about to be made public. It’s not going to happen tomorrow. It’s not going to happen before Labor Day, but it will happen sometime between Labor Day and Halloween.

This tape will be made public. I’m not sure by what entity at this point, but once it is heard, joe Biden will have well, he’ll have only two options. Number one, he will not be able to remain a candidate for the presidency, for re election. It will be over and done with. The only thing that he might be able to do, potentially, but probably not, is remain as president.

I am told this tape is that incriminating, and they’re worried about it right now at the White House. They know about it. They know it’s out there. There may be more than one. And it makes a lot of sense."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.33K)
The Democrat hacktivist media doesn’t really know what to say about illegal aliens and open borders now that Republican governors from Texas and Florida are sending illegals to blue cities and states, so it seems they’ve settled on not really dealing with it beyond, of course, attacking the governors as “kidnappers.”

This is a rather interesting development given how intertwined American intel is with the “mainstream media,” no?

We have bizarre claims about how awful the influx of illegals is (and it’s nothing compared to what border cities and towns have dealt with for decades) . . . without any acknowledgment of why there’s a problem or who’s to blame.

Note that this problem just manifested out of thin air (or is the fault of Republicans); it can’t possibly be Biden’s and the Democrats’ open borders policy.

Nor can it possibly be the fault of these cities and states that thought they were far enough away from the border never to be bothered by the millions of illegal aliens flooding across our Southern border, so they happily crowed about how compassionate and ‘progressive’ and fabulous they are. These “sanctuary” cities and states thousands of miles from the border swore to welcome any and all illegal comers. Until they actually came.

And of course, they are eating their own. And of course, it’s hilarious.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.33K)
The Associated Press, the country's top wire service, is now bankrolled in part by millions of dollars from left-wing foundations, including one founded by "1619 Project" author Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The news organization last year announced a series of "partnerships" to subsidize reporters covering climate change, race, and democracy. A review of the donor roster shows that the vast majority fund left-wing political causes, while none are supporters of conservative initiatives.

The Ida B. Wells Society, founded by "1619 Project" lightning rod Hannah-Jones, has teamed up with filmmaker Steven Spielberg's Hearthland Foundation, for example, to foster "more inclusive storytelling" at the Associated Press.

In some ways, it was a natural partnership: The AP's global investigations editor, Ron Nixon, serves on the Ida B. Wells Society's board of directors. In others, it may prove more problematic, given that Hannah-Jones's own reporting has been disputed by historians, who have argued—among other things—that her account of the motivations of the American revolutionaries is factually inaccurate.

The funding, much of it from these sorts of overly political actors, will make it more challenging for the Associated Press to swat away accusations of political bias. In one high-profile example, critics blasted the organization for revising its style guide to instruct reporters to avoid the use of terms like "the French," which the AP indicated was "dehumanizing."

AllSides, a group that tracks media bias across the industry, last year changed its rating for the AP from "center" to "leans left," citing what it said was an increase in "word choice bias" and "bias by omission of views" in its coverage. AllSides says it closely monitors the Associated Press's content because the AP's content is "broad and far-reaching."

The Associated Press is also taking nonprofit money to fund coverage of race and climate. The organization's "democracy journalism initiative," a division whose reporters cover "the intersection of race and voting," is bankrolled by nonprofits such as the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation. That organization also funds Stacey Abrams's New Georgia Project and the left-wing activist group Take Back the Court, which advocates for expanding the Supreme Court.

A recent AP article on the topic asserts that the Supreme Court in a 2013 landmark decision "tossed out the heart" of the Voting Rights Act, when in reality the Court ruled that nine southern states would no longer have to "pre-clear" election law changes with the federal government. The AP lamented in another story that "far-right conservatives" in Tennessee were elected to city council seats. A February news report said that "GOP election tactics" intentionally disenfranchised black voters in Wisconsin.

Though the Associated Press is funded largely by subscriptions from the thousands of news organizations that pay to license its content, its donors shell out millions to subsidize coverage of some of the country's most divisive political issues. It is unclear when the AP began entering such partnerships, but they have proved lucrative in recent years.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, for example, provided $500,000 in 2022 to the Associated Press's "democracy journalism initiative." The foundation recently blasted the Supreme Court decision to overturn affirmative action, saying the decision "impedes colleges and universities from selecting their own student bodies and fully addressing systemic racial inequalities that persist."

The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation spent $2.5 million on the AP's climate and education reporting verticals and sent $400,000 to its democracy journalism initiative. The foundation also funds Planned Parenthood and organizations such as Advocates for Youth, which promotes transgender ideology to kindergartners.

The AP takes in millions more from philanthropies—the Hewlett Foundation, Walton Family Foundation, and others—to fund reporting on climate change, such as stories that this summer's heat wave is due to global warming, that President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act boosted America's "climate credibility," and that climate activists have ramped up protests against the "emissions-spewing lifestyles of the ultrawealthy."

The Rockefeller Foundation, one of the country's largest private philanthropies, in 2021 awarded the Associated Press $750,000 for a climate change initiative to increase reporting "on the increased and urgent need for reliable, renewable electricity in underserved communities worldwide."

The Outrider Foundation has donated in a bid to help the AP beef up its coverage of climate change and nuclear weapons. Outrider has embraced an apocalyptic view of both issues. In recent years, the foundation launched an app that simulates the effects of a nuclear detonation. One of its advisers is Michael Mann, the climate researcher behind the controversial "hockey stick" graph, which claims global temperatures spiked dramatically around 1900 due to manmade global warming.

The Public Welfare Foundation, which gave the Associated Press a $200,000 grant this year for investigative reporting on crime issues, funds organizations that supported legislation in Washington, D.C., to drastically reduce penalties for various crimes.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.33K)
With consensus expecting only a modest drop in the July job openings from 9.582 million to 9.5 million, what the BLS reported instead was a doozy: in July there were just 8.827 million job openings, the first sub-9 million print since March 2021. It was also the 3rd biggest miss on record!

Worse, had the BLS not drastically slashed the May number from 9.582MM to a laughable 9.165MM, the drop would have been almost 800K job openings. And yes, today's downward revision continues the recent trend of every single data point in the Biden administration being revised sharply lower in subsequent month(s), in a coordinated propaganda attempt to make the economy look stronger, then quietly revise it away when everyone forgets.

And while one month does not a trend make, three months does, which is bad because the 3-month drop in job openings was 1.5 million, the second highest on record surpassed only by the total economic shutdown during the covid crash.

The plunge in the number of job openings meant that in July the number of job openings was just 2.986 million more than the number of unemployed workers, the lowest since August 2021.

Said otherwise, in July the number of job openings to unemployed dropped to just 1.51, the lowest level since Sept 2021.

As the number of job openings cratered to the lowest in more than two years, the number of people quitting their jobs - an indicator traditionally closely associated with labor market strength as it shows workers are confident they can find a better wage elsewhere - also plunged by 253K to just 3.549MM (after tumbling 265K in May), the lowest since Feb 2021.

And just in case some still believe the "Bidenomics" strong jobs lie, the number of hires also crashed in July, plunging by 167K to just 5.773 million, the lowest level since Jan 2021.

No surprise that stcnks are surging: we are now officially back into "bad news is great news" for the market mode, since the end of Biden's fiscal stimmy means that only the Fed is available to kickstart the economy when it officially slides into a recession next.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.33K)
More than 100 former clerks for Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas have signed on to a letter defending his integrity and judicial independence amid ongoing criticism of him over his longstanding relationship with a GOP megadonor.

Earlier this year, reports highlighted Harlan Crow's financing of joint luxury vacations with the Thomases, which the justice did not disclose. Thomas has denied any wrongdoing. Additional reporting revealed that Crow had paid for the education of one of their relatives.

"As his law clerks, we offer this response. Different paths led us to our year with Justice Thomas, and we have followed different paths since," they wrote, according to Fox News. "But along the way, we all saw with our own eyes the same thing: His integrity is unimpeachable. And his independence is unshakable, deeply rooted seven decades ago as that young child who walked through the door of his grandparents’ house for a life forever changed."

The group outlined Thomas's professional and personal history and acknowledged his impact on their on lives.

"His grandfather's sayings become our sayings. His chambers become our chambers – a place fueled by unstoppable curiosity and unreturned library books, all to get every case just right," they continued. "And yet, the stories most often told of Justice Thomas are not these. The Justice is ever the subject of political headlines taking aim at his character, his judicial philosophy, his marriage, even his race. They attempt to write over his actual story."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.33K)
A group of five Republican attorneys general are warning the nation's top law firms that their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs may be illegal following the Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action.

In June of this year, the Supreme Court sided with Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard and the University of North Carolina, determining that racial criteria in college admissions were unconstitutional. The ruling, however, appears to have implications for DEI initiatives and the Republicans contend that race-based employment practices run afoul of the court decision.

"These programs were already questionable before the Supreme Court’s decision in SFFA; now, they are unambiguously in tension with employer legal duties under state and federal law," the Republicans wrote.

Attorney Generals Tim Griffin of Arkansas, Brenna Bird of Iowa, Kris Kobach of Kansas, and Daniel Cameron of Kentucky signed joined Knudsen in warning the firms.

Led by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen wrote to the nation's top 100 law firms, asserting that they "owe a duty to refrain from discriminating on the basis of race, whether under the label of 'diversity, equity, and inclusion,' or otherwise."

"Put simply, differential treatment based on race and skin color, even for purportedly 'benign' purposes, is unlawful, divisive, and exposes your firm to serious legal consequences, including potentially fines, damages, and injunctive relief," they continued.

"We strongly advise you to immediately terminate any unlawful race-based quotas or preferences that your firm has adopted for its employment and contracting practices," they concluded. "If you choose not to do so, know that you will be held accountable—sooner rather than later—for treating individuals differently because of the color of their skin."
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.