Politics And The Markets 08/31/23

Aug. 31, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments
Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (9.35K)
Waylon Bailey was arrested and charged with felony terrorism in March 2020 for posting a Covid joke to his Facebook page.

Bailey’s post was an obvious joke. He even referenced “World War Z,” a 2013 zombie apocalypse movie starring Brad Pitt.

“SHARE SHARE SHARE ! ! ! !” Bailey wrote in a Facebook post. “JUST IN: RAPIDES PARISH SHERIFFS OFFICE HAVE ISSUED THE ORDER, IF DEPUTIES COME INTO CONTACT WITH ‘THE INFECTED’ SHOOT ON SIGHT….Lord have mercy on us all. #Covid9teen #weneedyoubradpitt.” he wrote.

Within hours, a dozen SWAT officers in bulletproof vests from the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office showed up to Bailey’s Alexandria, Louisiana home and arrested him without a warrant.

Bailey was arrested and charged with felony terrorism for posting a joke on his Facebook page.

He was released on a $1,200 bond and the DA decided not to prosecute him. Still, the news of the arrest upended his life so he decided to pursue legal action against the Sheriff.

In September 2020 Bailey filed a lawsuit accusing Detective Randell Iles and Sheriff Mark Wood of violating his First and Fourth Amendment rights.

In July 2022, US District Judge for the Western District of Louisiana, David Joseph, dismissed Waylon Bailey’s claims and ruled the Sheriff was protected under qualified immunity which shields government officials from liability unless it can be proven they violated the Constitution.

Bailey appealed the judge’s decision and on Friday, the US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled his Covid joke was indeed protected speech under the First Amendment.

“The post did not direct any person or group to take any unlawful action immediately or in the near future,” the judges wrote, according to the Washington Post. “ … at worst, his post was a joke in poor taste, but it cannot be read as intentionally directed to incitement.”

The appellate judges ruled Detective Randell Iles had no right to arrest Bailey. Bailey can continue pursuing legal action against the sheriff’s office employees, the court ruled.

Punch back twice as hard. That's the only way these jack-booted thugs will learn.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (9.35K)
O’Keefe Media Group on Wednesday released 20 minutes of police bodycam footage showing New Jersey school board officials calling the police on citizens they don’t recognize who look “Trumpish.”

“The police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of school board meeting attendees who looked different,” James O’Keefe said.

OMG obtained the recordings through FOIA requests.

This is the first in a series of police body cam recordings, James O’Keefe said.

Here’s what the school board officials and police really think of ‘Trumpish’ people when they forget the cameras are rolling.

On August 8, Livingston school board officials called the police on citizens because they didn’t recognize them.

“They’re different looking. Um, they look Trumpish. They look a little scary,” Toni McLaughlin, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent told the police officer.

McLaughlin and the police officer compared journalists with O’Keefe Media Group to Antifa.

James O’Keefe confronted Toni McLaughlin in the parking lot after he reviewed the bodycam footage.

“You said that there’s “Trumpish” people. What did you mean by “Trumpish” at the school board meetings?” O’Keefe asked her.

McLaughlin briskly walked away and avoided answering all of James O’Keefe’s questions. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.35K)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Has Another Episode

This one is worse, significantly worse. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell freezes again while taking questions from reporters on Wednesday at an event in Kentucky. This very disturbing cognitive disconnect is raising additional concerns about the 81-year-old's health.

The episode happens after a reporter asked him about running for re-election in 2026. https://youtu.be/Z1_j4hLtDPI

I have seen this before. It is called Rigor Tortoise. The only cure is MAGA.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.35K)
Consider this question carefully: “What possible stakes could be so high the DC UniParty would be willing to prove, beyond any doubt, that the ability of Americans to vote their way out of any problem no longer exists?”

This is the question which should underpin the stories you are hearing and reading about various secretaries of state beginning to structure election rules to disqualify President Trump from ballot access.

Why are state governments willing to prove to Americans that voting will not be the method to retain a constitutional republic?

The elevator encapsulated short answer…. This is the fundamental change, Barack Obama promised to deliver.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.35K)
The battle of Athens: When WWII veterans took up arms against a corrupt local government in Tennessee libcom.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.35K)
In what’s been called a landmark victory for parental rights, a California school district has settled for $100,000 with a mother who said her daughter was “socially transitioned” to a boy without parental knowledge or consent.

Jessica Konen said her 11-year-old daughter, Alicia, was told by her school in the Spreckels Union School District in Monterey County that she may be upset because she didn’t know who she “truly was inside.”

From there, the school allowed her to use the boy’s bathroom, used male pronouns to refer to her and was “socially transitioned” away from her biological gender.

Once Konen found out that her daughter was being identified as a male and socially transitioning without her knowledge, she sued the district.

Her daughter has since decided to re-identify as a girl, and the California single mother vowed to keep fighting for parental rights after the settlement in which she was represented by the Center for American Liberty.

“They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they’re awful. So, I’m going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight,” Konen told Fox News Digital.

The Spreckels Union School District is not admitting fault with the settlement.

The mother found out the school had the girl use the boy’s restroom, male pronouns and more.

“Her daughter has since decided to re-identify as a girl, and the California single mother vowed to keep fighting for parental rights after the settlement in which she was represented by the Center for American Liberty,” the report explained.

This is another example of the unbelievable grooming that is happening in schools across the nation. Young, impressionable, and innocent minds are being bombarded with propaganda.

Hopefully this will encourage more parents to speak up and fight back against the indoctrination that is happening. Our children need to be protected.
d
dbsgroman
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (1.58K)
@PaulM_2 The government always think they know better.

Didn't Hillary start this crap with the statement "it takes a village to raise a child".......NOT!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.35K)
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan subpoenaed the Center for Countering Digital Hate on Wednesday for communications between the organization and the Biden White House.

Jordan's demand comes as part of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government's investigation into the administration's alleged collusion with Big Tech to censor Americans. He previously requested the group's voluntary cooperation with his probe earlier this month, highlighting the administration's reliance on a CCDH reported entitled "The Disinformation Dozen."

"It is necessary for Congress to gauge the extent to which the federal government or one of its proxies worked with or relied upon CCDH to censor speech," he told the organization. "The scope of the Committee’s investigation includes intermediaries who may or may not have had a full understanding of the government’s efforts and motivations."

CCDH evidently produced no documents of its own volition, prompting Wednesday's subpoena.

"By declining to produce anything of substance in response to the Committee’s request, CCDH is hindering the Committee’s ability to fulfill its constitutional oversight obligations," Jordan wrote.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.35K)
This is the final nail in the coffin of Jack Smith's dirty indictments.

Let's look at §2204(b)(1)(B) of the Presidential Records Act:

"§ 2204(b)(1) Any Presidential record or reasonably segregable portion thereof containing information within a category restricted by the President under subsection (a) shall be so designated by the Archivist and access thereto shall be restricted until the earlier of--

(B): upon a determination by the Archivist that such record or reasonably segregable portion thereof, or of any significant element or aspect of the information contained in such record or reasonably segregable portion thereof, has been placed in the public domain through publication by the former President, or the President’s agents."

It allows publication of “such record”, or limited information therefrom, with no permission required from NARA, the incumbent President, any agency, or any other provision of law. The legislative history clearly indicates that a former President is granted authority to declassify his own Presidential records by making them public. No separation of powers issue appears to have been foreseen or discussed. This is probably because of the inclusion of §2204(c)(2), which states:

“Nothing in this Act shall be construed to confirm, limit, or expand any constitutionally-based privilege which may be available to an incumbent or former President.”

Therefore, a former President cannot be prosecuted for having physical possession of his own Presidential records. A thorough study of our nation’s laws, legislative histories, judicial precedents, and 234 years of customary respect for former Presidents makes this absolutely clear. The DOJ should drop these charges immediately. The subpoena and warrant were obtained through false factual pretenses and deceptive use of precedent lacking full candor. The Indictment is a disgrace. No American should sanction it. It doesn’t matter how much you hate or love former President Donald Trump. This Indictment is un-American at its core. And everybody knows it.
