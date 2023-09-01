Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 09/01/23

Sep. 01, 2023 12:00 AM ET1 Comment
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.36K)
There is more bad news for Disney.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the company is facing a lawsuit from investors over claims that they were misled about the financial health of the company’s troubled streaming service, Disney+.

Among the concerns of the investors is the company’s stock price, which is currently at its lowest level since 2014.

According to Forbes, the lawsuit alleged Disney executives “repeatedly misled investors” about the company’s losses and that these “wrongful acts and omissions” brought about the “precipitous decline in the market value” of Disney’s share price.

Among their complaints is that the company’s executives, including former CEO Bob Chapek, his right-hand Kareem Daniel and former CFO Christine McCarthy, used promotional deals to boost subscriber numbers and incurred “staggering costs” in the process, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

“The company also reported a decline in its average revenue per Disney+ subscriber, as more customers subscribed through a discounted bundle with the company’s other services,” the complaint said.

“Notably, the bundled offering made up about 40 percent of domestic subscribers, confirming that Disney was relying on short-term promotional efforts to boost subscriber growth while impairing the platform’s long-term profitability.”

The lawsuit also outlined how the company aggressively reorganized its operations in a “dramatic departure from Disney’s historical reporting structure that was hugely controversial within the company because it took power away from creative content-focused executives and centralized it in a new reporting group.”
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.