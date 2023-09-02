Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 09/02/23

Sep. 02, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (9.38K)
One reason Americans don’t trust the media is that politically biased reporters routinely adulterate the news with tendentious language and prepackaged opinions. The result is crude propaganda—lousy opinion writing and unreliable information rolled into one and deceptively packaged as straight news.

Here’s an example from CNN: “Justice Clarence Thomas disclosed Thursday that Republican megadonor Harlan Crow paid for private jet trips for Thomas in 2022 to attend a speech in Texas and a vacation at Crow’s luxurious New York estate, as ethics questions continue to rock the Supreme Court.”

What actually happened is too mundane to rock anything: The Judicial Conference of the U.S., which regulates judges’ financial disclosures, changed its rules regarding “transportation that substitutes for commercial transportation.” A private plane trip is now considered a gift, which is subject to disclosure, rather than “personal hospitality,” which isn’t. The rule took effect in March, and Justice Thomas complied with it for his 2022 form.

This week’s coverage is another demonstration that disclosure is a mug’s game. If you follow the rules perfectly, “ethics experts” will fault you for failing to disclose when it isn’t required and for what you disclose when it is. Gabe Roth, who heads an outfit called Fix the Court, tells CNN that although Justice Thomas “says he plans on more closely following the disclosure laws moving forward, his penchant for living a lifestyle few of us can only dream of is not reflected in today’s report.” Mr. Roth adds that the justice “should go back and amend earlier disclosures to recount the full extent of the lavish gifts he’s received over the years.” The connection with judicial ethics is unclear: As CNN notes in passing, Mr. Crow has never had business before the court.

Justice Thomas’s 2022 disclosure form also vindicates reporting last April on a real-estate transaction that ProPublica—which styles itself “an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force”—attempted to spin into a scandal. In 2014 a company established by Mr. Crow purchased three Savannah, Ga., properties—two empty lots and Justice Thomas’s childhood home, where his mother still lives and which Mr. Crow intends to turn into a museum. Justice Thomas had inherited a one-third share of the properties when his maternal grandparents died. ProPublica’s April 13 story was titled “Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal.”

ProPublica’s headline was true as far as it went. Justice Thomas’s disclosure acknowledges: “Filer inadvertently failed to realize that the ‘sales transaction’ for the final disposition of the three properties triggered a new reportable transaction in 2014, even though this sale resulted in a capital loss.”

But the story erred in insinuating that Justice Thomas had committed other failures of disclosure. ProPublica led readers to believe Justice Thomas had previously disclosed his ownership of his mother’s home, then unaccountably dropped it from his form. In fact, as Justice Thomas now officially reports, the ownership of that house didn’t need to be disclosed because it generated no rental income. ProPublica mixed it up with a different house, in Liberty County, Ga., which Justice Thomas properly stopped reporting when the meager rental income dried up.

ProPublica has yet to issue a correction.

The purpose of ProPublica is to launder lefty propaganda into fake journalism, which other outlets — like NPR or the AP — that are funded by lefty foundations and groups will then recycle as if it means something.

The “Ethics Establishment” serves as a cover for, and enabler of, all sorts of unethical stuff. Not by accident, but by design.

The people who are so concerned that Clarence Thomas flew on someone's private jet are the same people who don't care at all that the Biden crime family grifted tens of millions of dollars from our adversaries.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (9.38K)
LEOPARDS NEVER CHANGE THEIR SPOTS: P.J. Media’s Paula Bolyard is the first one who gets to the core of another slimy attack on what is perceived as “conservative” media. John Solomon of JustTheNews.com broadcast with partner Real America’s Voice an exclusive interview with former President Trump. They discussed, among other things, Trump’s vow to take on “federal machinery of censorship of political speech.”

Literally, before the sun came up, DNCC sock-puppets at The Daily Beast published a story claiming — with no evidence — that Solomon had been fooled, and talked to either an impostor or an “AI bot.” Did The Daily Beast call Solomon to ask about it? Nope. Did they call the Trump campaign to verify? Nope. That would be asking too much.

Although other media hedged their bets reporting on the alleged punking, Bolyard got right to it. Bolyard quoted the original (and now memory-holed) Daily Beast article as saying:

“Robert J. Sigg, the owner of the network, told The Daily Beast on Thursday night that the “Trump” on the call sounded “like ChatGOP” to him and that “an internal investigation will be needed” into whether his hosts were duped […] “This is not the company values that the American people tune in for,” Sigg added. “This is a major oversight by John and Amanda both. Our news directors will need to go through additional training about journalism practice and how to present the facts and truth to the American people.”

One little bitty problem with that: Neither Sigg nor the network ever said any such thing. The network responded to The Daily Beast‘s smear job saying that:

“These are all scurrilous lies in a fake quote that The Daily Beast never received from our network. Ironically, in a story they wrote about RAV being duped, it was The Daily Beast in fact that may have been “punked” into believing they had a qualified quote from us.”

Here’s the best part: the CEO of The Daily Beast is one of the same people who brought you a sh!t-show called “Gawker.”

Remember them?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.38K)
Annnd… Here we go. If you have not read the background, you will not have the appropriate context to absorb the latest revelation about how the Dept of Defense will now conduct online monitoring operations, using enhanced AI to protect the U.S. internet from “disinformation” under the auspices of national security.Gee, who would have predicted that U.S. internet operations would suddenly have a totally new set of enhanced AI guardians at the gateways? 👀

Read Carefully – Eyes Wide Open:

"The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) has contracted New York-based Accrete AI to deploy software that detects “real time” disinformation threats on social media.

The company’s Argus anomaly detection AI software analyzes social media data, accurately capturing “emerging narratives” and generating intelligence reports for military forces to speedily neutralize disinformation threats.

“Synthetic media, including AI-generated viral narratives, deep fakes, and other harmful social media-based applications of AI, pose a serious threat to US national security and civil society,” Accrete founder and CEO Prashant Bhuyan said.

“Social media is widely recognized as an unregulated environment where adversaries routinely exploit reasoning vulnerabilities and manipulate behavior through the intentional spread of disinformation.

“USSOCOM is at the tip of the spear in recognizing the critical need to identify and analytically predict social media narratives at an embryonic stage before those narratives evolve and gain traction. Accrete is proud to support USSOCOM’s mission.”"

But wait… It gets worse!

[PRIVATE SECTOR VERSION] – "The company also revealed that it will launch an enterprise version of Argus Social for disinformation detection later this year.

The AI software will provide protection for “urgent customer pain points” against AI-generated synthetic media, such as viral disinformation and deep fakes.

Providing this protection requires AI that can automatically “learn” what is most important to an enterprise and predict the likely social media narratives that will emerge before they influence behavior."

Now, take a deep breath….

The goal is the “PRIVATE SECTOR VERSION.” USSOCOM is the mechanical funding mechanism for deployment, because the system itself is too costly for a private sector launch. The Defense Dept budget is used to contract an Artificial Intelligence system, the Argus anomaly detection AI, to monitor social media under the auspices of national security.

Once the DoD funded system is created, the “Argus detection protocol” – the name given to the AI monitoring and control system, will then be made available to the public sector. “Enterprise Argus” is then the commercial product, created by the DoD, which allows the U.S. based tech sectors to deploy.

The DoD cannot independently contract for the launch of an operation against a U.S. internet network, because of constitutional limits via The Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the powers of the federal government in the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. However, the DoD can fund the creation of the system under the auspices of national defense, and then allow the private sector to launch for the same intents and purposes. See how that works?

So this time after they steal the 2024 election, nobody will be able to talk about it online.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.38K)
It appears that, just like previous campaigns, the Biden Administration offensive to force all Americans into electric cars is failing.

Despite heavy pressure and government subsidies, carmakers like Ford that went all in on EVs are seeing consumer interest falling rather than rising, and are pulling back on EV production. Ford will instead concentrate on its more popular gas-electric hybrids. They have drawbacks, too (they’re complicated and expensive to repair), but at least they give you better mileage without all the mining pollution or battery fires, they don’t take hours to charge, and they always move when you press the accelerator.

Governments have tried before to force Americans to buy electric cars, but the technology is just not adequate for most people’s needs and consumers have always said, “NO!”

If you want to impress your friends with something green to drive to the grocery store and back, “it’s your money,” but they’re not real cars, they’re “toys for rich people”. Most Americans don’t have cushy government jobs and need reliable transportation that can travel long distances, carry heavy loads and not waste hours to refuel.

The sheen is coming off the EV boom as Americans figure out that they were bamboozled. The virtues of EVs were so oversold that people forgot they were never very good. They can’t go far without pooping out, they cost you a lot more money than you expected, and you never know when they might blow up on you. It’s no wonder Joe Biden wants to force them on us. They’re the JOE BIDEN OF CARS!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.38K)
A Reuters/Ipsos poll discovered that many who voted for President Biden in 2020 now express dissatisfaction with the economic performance under his leadership, casting doubts on their support for his potential re-election bid in 2024. These sentiments underscore the broader concerns about the nation’s economic direction, reflected in the president’s consistently low approval ratings, which now linger at 40 percent.

A critical aspect of the economic struggle experienced by Americans is the unprecedented surge in credit card debt, now exceeding a staggering $1 trillion. Stubborn inflation and spiking interest rates have combined to burden consumers, who grapple with the increasing costs of essential goods and services. This dire scenario is vividly portrayed in the New York Fed’s latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, which reveals that credit card balances ballooned by nearly 4.6 percent, with an additional $45 billion incurred during the second quarter alone.

In a recent Bloomberg report, data shows that a shockingly low number of California residents can afford to purchase a new single-family home. Making the dream of purchasing a home and starting a family a distant and fading memory.

Only 16% of households could qualify to purchase a median-priced single-family home in the second quarter, the California Association of Realtors reported Friday. That’s down from 19% in the first quarter and 17% a year earlier.

Astonishingly, though, that is not where the nightmare ends. The report goes on to say that in order to purchase a median-priced, single-family home in California, residents must have a minimal annual income of over $200,000 to afford it. For an existing single-family home at California’s median price of $830,620, buyers in the second quarter needed a minimum annual income of $208,000 to qualify for a 30-year mortgage after a 20% down payment. Loans on condos and townhouses, with a median $640,000 price, required a minimum $160,400 income.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.38K)
One is a Democrat, the other MAGA www.trumparea.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.38K)
June payrolls originally reported: 209K.
June payrolls revision one month later: 185K.
June payrolls revision two months later: 105K.

Yes, what was originally a “strong” 209K has been deflated to 105K two months later (original expectation was 230K).

The jobs print from every single month has been revised lower! Why? So that the White House can take credit for a strong number (one which also sparks algorithmic buying in the market) only to quietly revise it lower one and two months later when nobody is looking to ease the glideslope for the coming recession.

August was another dismal month for the jobs market, which is why we expect the usual theater: non-stop spin and lies from the Biden admin, and not a single relevant question from the liberal media whose job is not to educate or inform, but to carry water, spread lies and enable propaganda.

The BLS is a department of the Democrat Party just like the FBI, DOJ, CIA, CDC and FDA. During the Trump administration, they are almost always adjusted up as they were trying to make him look bad.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.