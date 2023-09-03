Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/03/23

Sep. 03, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.83K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (9.4K)
Joe Manchin is running tv ads in WV lying about working with Trump to help coal miners. He sponsored bills about gun control and supported all these green energy and spending bills. I think the people of WV are on to this two faced liar.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (9.4K)
I didn't know the feds were having a parade today. Did you? The fake MSM must have run out of propaganda and needed another boost for their fake news junky audience. images2.imgbox.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (9.4K)
"MAJOR BACKFIRE!!!

One week after President Trump’s arrest in Fulton County, he has secured a 42 point lead in the polls in Georgia. The American people see this WITCH HUNT for what it is, and we will deliver retribution for President Trump on election day when we elect him a third time!" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.4K)
A Maine health-care provider wants the nurses it fired during the pandemic for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to come back to work.

MaineGeneral Health in Augusta has reached out to health-care workers, many of whom were denied unemployment compensation after they were fired, according to The Maine Wire.

Former registered nurse Terry Poland shared the message she received from the employer that booted her.

“You were once a proud member of the MaineGeneral team. Would you consider rejoining us? We would be pleased to discuss options with you,” the facility told her in a text, per The Maine Wire.

“As you know, nearly 2 years ago MaineGeneral had to comply with a state mandate for COVID-19 vaccination. We lost a number of great employees as a result, including you,” MaineGeneral continued, noting that the vaccination rule has been waived by the state.

Despite hard economic times after losing her job, Poland, who made about $75,000 a year before being fired, was not tempted.

“I was livid. Like, how dare you force me out of a career that I’ve dedicated my whole life to, taken away my livelihood, my ability to earn a good income, and now you think I’m gonna come grovel back to you?” Poland said.

“I don’t hardly think so. And that’s the attitude of most everybody that I’ve been in contact with since yesterday.”

Poland would not accept the mRNA vaccines.

“I knew enough not to take it. I’ve been a nurse long enough to know I need to question what new products are. I’m not going to be the first one to jump on board of an experiment,” she said, noting that her Christian convictions also came into play over concern for the use of fetal tissues in developing the drug.

The result was that she was fired and accused of misconduct, which meant she could not collect unemployment benefits, according to The Maine Wire.

Joy McKenna, director of communications for MaineGeneral, said only “a few people” have been interested in returning.

Some nurses who were fired and later fought back in court have scored victories.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center has been ordered to reinstate nurse Wendy Cooper and negotiate retroactive pay and benefits with her, according to The Buffalo News.

State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo ruled this week that an arbitrator’s decision that went against Cooper was “irrational, violative of public policy and contrary to the interests of justice.”

“Ms. Cooper is an unfortunate victim in the wake of excesses exhibited by governors, administrators, legislatures, and yes, even the judiciary,” the ruling said. “All too frequently did critical thinking and the exercise of personal liberties expire at the altar of false righteousness, fear and authority.”

“Since the mandate which formed the basis for Ms. Cooper’s termination was found to be invalid while the matter was being litigated (in arbitration), the arbitrator’s decision upholding the termination must be vacated,” Colaiacovo wrote.

“It is troubling to find that this arbitrator found it fair and just to confirm Cooper’s termination despite there being scant evidence of Ms. Cooper being derelict in her duties, incompetent or insubordinate, other than refusing to take a vaccine pursuant to a mandate which was found to be found null and void, that the person issuing the mandate lacked the authority to do so, and that the rule was unenforceable.”

These nurses in Maine should just tell these hospitals to F@#k off. Karma is a b!tch.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.4K)
If you have watched World War Reddit, and understand the basic premise of Ukraine as a U.S. money laundering operation, then you likely understand why and how the recipient side of the $100 billion U.S. aid package is filled with graft and corruption.

Each Ukraine official who is caught using the money for their personal enrichment, is replaced by another person who engages in the same activity. Successful anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine are futile, because everything attached to the U.S. created Ukraine government is corrupt.

A corrupt minister is caught stealing and skimming money for his/her own benefit. The corrupt minister is fired and replaced with another corrupt minister, and then the clock starts ticking until the replacement makes a mistake and gets caught doing the same thing as his predecessor.

The corrupt activity in Kyiv is identical to the corrupt activity in Washington DC, because it is created by the same corrupt process. Wash – Rinse – Repeat.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.4K)
Sweden's woke government clearly wants to keep their jobs.

After encouraging a hoard of migrants to flood the country, some of whom are rapey and violent, they're now cracking down, and have introduced a mandatory requirement for public institutions to report illegals.

Of course, Sweden's migrant problem could have been nipped in the bud six years ago if they' only listened to Donald Trump - who called out Sweden for failing to address the problem.

"You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden," Trump said at a rally in response to a Fox News report covering a documentary exposing problems with violent immigrants.

"They’re having problems like they never thought possible," Trump said (which the fake MSM claimed was in response to a non-existent terrorism incident).

Sweden, cocky as ever, replied on Twitter: "Hey Don, this is @Sweden speaking! It’s nice of you to care, really, but don’t fall for the hype. Facts: We’re OK!"

Fast forward six years and reports that more than 100,000 people are living in the country illegally...

...During a Thursday press conference, Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard announced that employees of public institutions will soon be required to notify the authorities when they encounter illegal immigrants, and may face punitive action for failure to comply.

"The proposal for mandatory reporting of illegals in the public sector can counteract the shadow society," Stenergard told the press, adding that the move is "an important step in the paradigm shift that the current government is implementing in migration policy."

Those who are found not to comply with the reporting requirements could find themselves in trouble.

Is the woke experiment finally ending?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.4K)
The left wing Daily Beast website has been forced to issue a correction after being pranked into claiming that an interview with former President Donald Trump, aired on the conservative news network Real America’s Voice, was faked.

The Beast was forced to change their story by notorious left-wing “reporter” Zachary Petrizzo after it became apparent that quotes attributed to Real America’s Voice owner, Rob Sigg were in fact fake themselves.

The embarrassing correction states:

"This story has been updated to remove quotes attributed to the owner of Real America’s Voice, Robert Sigg, saying he is investigating whether the call was a prank and criticizing network staffers. A Daily Beast reporter had a conversation by text with a person who identified themselves as Sigg, on a number public records show was once associated with Sigg—but a spokesperson for Real America’s Voice said that it was not Sigg and is not his current number."

Interviewer John Solomon responded to The Daily Beast on X (formerly Twitter) calling their story “defamatory” and something “concocted from the theater of the absurd.”

"The Daily Beast has been told by Real America’s Voice that its employees did not interview Rob Sigg, the quotes attributed to him are false and there is no investigation. How long before @thedailybeast retracts this false and defamatory story concocted from the theater of the absurd." twitter.com/...
— John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) September 1, 2023

Prior to the correction, The Beast claimed Sigg likened Solomon’s interview with Trump to “ChatGOP” – a reference to the artificial intelligence language model ChatGPT. The fake Sigg also claimed Solomon and Head were responsible for a “major oversight”, that the networks “news directors will need to go through additional training about journalism practice”, and that an “internal investigation” was underway.

The Daily Beast appears to have not reached out to representatives of former President Trump prior to publishing the fake interview claim. Less than ten minutes after the publication of the original story alleging Solomon interviewed a ‘fake’ Trump, the former President posted a link to the interview on Truth Social, adding, “Crooked Joe Biden is the most incompetent President in history, and he’s the most corrupt President in history…”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.4K)
Rupert Murdoch has big sad as his Wall Street Journal outlet admits their poll looks terrible for Ron DeSantis.

A new Wall Street Journal poll released on Friday showed that former President Donald Trump gained support in the Republican presidential primary, with 59 percent of GOP voters listing him as their first choice. This is an 11 percent increase from the same poll in April.

The poll, which took place between August 24 through 30, surveyed 1,500 registered voters with 600 Republican primary voters in the mix. It revealed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis maintained second place but lost the support of 11 percent of GOP primary voters, going from 24 percent in a previous WSJ poll in April to 13 percent in August.

The poll showed GOP primary voters had a 75 percent favorable view of the former president with 60 percent having a very favorable view of him. Florida Governor DeSantis dropped from 84 percent favorable in April to 70 percent favorable, with 32 percent having a very favorable view of him.

It looks like the Wall Street and RNC Big Club donors are now eyeing Nikki “test the wind” Haley, as the best option to try and stop Godzilla Trump. This shift likely explains why DeSantis’ campaign operative Jeff Roe was begging donors for another $50 million last week, as discovered in leaked audio from meetings with them during the high-brow events in Wisconsin.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.4K)
Another point… Watch Noem. 👀

Originally the Sea Island group had a DeSantis/Noem ticket as their best outcome. Noem now looks to be positioning herself as the 2024 Mike Pence VP option.

Remember, whoever is VP in 2024 will likely be the nominee in 2028. The Big Club always plays the long game.

Stay elevated.

Stay unemotional.

Stay strategic in outlook.

McConnell will not last. South Dakota Senator John Thune will replace him.

Thune and Noem, compatriots from South Dakota, would have a Koch inspired nudge-nudge/wink-wink outlook to undermine Trump policy agenda 2025 through 2029.

Accept things as they are, not as we would wish them to be. This is a generational battle. We didn’t get into this mess in one election cycle, and we are not going to get ourselves out of this mess in one election cycle.

This is what cozying up looks like:

"For the first time since our fireworks at Mount Rushmore, President @realDonaldTrump will be returning to South Dakota next week!

We’re excited to welcome him back to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family." twitter.com/...
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 1, 2023
