Icahn Enterprises: Distribution Cut, Don't Get Too Comfortable With The 18% Yield

Aug. 04, 2023 10:15 AM ETIcahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP)4 Comments
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • IEP reported a weak Q2 2023 with a $417 million loss and a decrease in indicative net asset value.
  • The company's generous distribution policy is unsustainable, and a distribution elimination is likely in the near future.
  • Bond holders are selling off due to the insufficient distribution cut and the drop in NAV, posing refinancing problems in the future.
Hindenberg In Flames

Hulton Archive/Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Fun isn’t something one considers when balancing your portfolio, but this, does put a smile on my face.

Source: Thanos

When we last covered Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), we threw down

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Comments (4)

Bill Cunningham profile picture
Bill Cunningham
Today, 10:34 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (24.68K)
"Yes, yes, we know. Carl Icahn will be reinvesting, so actual cash outflow will be far less."

Actually, they just said on the cc that Icahn will likely be taking combo. of units and cash this quarter! This will make the issues you've nicely summarized even worse!!!
Tao Jaxx profile picture
Tao Jaxx
Today, 10:38 AM
Analyst
Comments (3.44K)
@Bill Cunningham He needs to do a 95% cash 5% unit combo, if that. Creditors won't allow this NAV plummeting game any longer.
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (2.79K)
What a shame...
Tao Jaxx profile picture
Tao Jaxx
Today, 10:31 AM
Analyst
Comments (3.44K)
Thanks for alerting to bond prices reaction to the $1 distribution. I was expecting a move to a distribution in line with free cash flow. Apparently, so did bond holders.
NAV is what matters now for Icahn's creditors and therefore for him as well.
More action to come.
