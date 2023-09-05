Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/05/23

Sep. 05, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:44 AM
Comments (27.08K)
LGBTQ+ bigots are not happy. Despite their threats, attendance doubled at an event over the holiday weekend in Tennessee. -- www.msn.com/... Let freedom ring!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (9.42K)
We need to quit calling DC a swamp. A swamp is an ecosystem. We need to call DC a sewer. A place that is full of rats and sh!t.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (9.42K)
Another month — 49 consecutive, to be exact — with 1 million or more gun sold in August. Because of Despite the Biden administration’s ongoing War on Guns, Americans have show exactly zero inclination to curb their desire to purchase firearms for every lawful purpose from hunting, plinking and competition to personal and home defense. May it ever be thus.
j
jc86
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (112)
I was with family over the nice long weekend. They started talking about inflation and how everything is so expensive now and it's something we just need to get use to. I quickly swallowed my food and said that we should not get use to accepting these prices and not vote Democrat or else it will continue. My left leaning family member actually agreed with me surprisingly.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.42K)
The new evidence and contradictory statements from Biden about his tenure as Vice President has created a new question for congressional investigators.

What did Barack Obama know and when did he know it?

“I think that one question I have is, I wonder what President Obama knew about his vice president's corrupt business schemes with his son,” House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer told Just the News last week.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has gone further, suggesting that Congress expand its probe to the pattern of corruption now apparent inside the Obama administration. That administration launched a bogus Russia collusion probe against Donald Trump, used the Clinton Foundation to raise money from interests with business before the State Department, and had a vice president whose son solicited business from interests who had business before his father.

“All of this is occurring while Obama's president,” Gingrich told the "John Solomon Reports" podcast.

“None of this could have happened without his active knowledge" Gingrich said. "It's just not possible. So what you have is Obama weaponizing the Justice Department, breaking down the rule of law, establishing a defense for any left winger who wants to be corrupt, and at the same time, using the government to launch attacks on Donald Trump, because they're so frightened of him."

“And I think it's the totality of this, which is going to have to be investigated. And it's vastly more we're going to discover that there's an entire system of corruption, lawlessness, and weaponization that is far beyond Joe Biden,” Gingrich added.

Barack Obama had his share of traditional government controversies: the "Fast & Furious" gun-running scandal, the Benghazi tragedy in 2012 and the IRS targeting of conservative nonprofits.But the breadth of use of private emails with pseudonyms, the pursuit and solicitation of foreign money by top officials and the weaponization of government have only come into clearer focus since Obama left office in January 2017.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.42K)
The issues around the Twitter platform (X Corp) are important for several reasons, including the anticipated tech moves around the 2024 election.

Many people are holding up Elon Musk as a tech figurehead who might just be able to push back against the tide of totalitarianism. However, a more realistic look at Musk shows he is participating in the control space just as much as any other platform. Additionally, Musk has threat and influence vectors just like any other person or social media company. The most obvious influence vector is the cost of operating his X platform.

Earlier today Musk outlined the current status of Twitter revenue generation. The baseline here is the prior peak of revenue for the company, which was around $3.8 billion, prior to Musk acquisition. Musk shares today that revenue is down 60% from that point.

That would put current revenue around $1.52 billion/yr.

Service on debt is around $1.25 billion/yr. Amazon and Goggle services around $1 billion/yr. That’s an operational loss of around $1.6 billion/yr when you factor in subscription revenue. In essence, Twitter loses around $130 million every month.

With the latest revelations about the financial position of Twitter, all of the moves now underway make sense. Musk was on track to hit a date in/around October of this year where Twitter would be insolvent. Musk needs another infusion of cash, and he is limited on his Tesla stock as an option.

Remember when Elon Musk restricted users and claimed it was because the platform content was being “scraped” by organizations who were using the content to train their Enhanced AI systems? Remember Musk saying that and expressing his concern? Well, now the platform is telling users in a new X Corp privacy policy, that X corp itself is going to do exactly the thing Musk said he abhorred.

Elon Musk is helping to build a surveillance state around us and has a major role in the technocratic takeover, while also tweeting about freedom. And the masses are eating it up. This is what we call controlled opposition and cognitive dissonance.
