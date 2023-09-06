Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/06/23

Sep. 06, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (6)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (9.44K)
The Media Wants Us to Know That Jill Biden Has COVID – The Primary Election Variant

Does anyone really care? I mean, HIPAA laws prohibit the public display of health information. So, when the people behind the wife of Joe Biden want to proclaim that she has the newest and fashionable variant of COVID, there's generally a narrative engineering reason for it.

Jill Biden will surely not be the last to promote their infected status, there's certain to be a line of Hollywood and pop culture figures enlisted in the useful narrative. However, it will be interesting to see just how many people play along this time.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (9.44K)
This story reflects what the core of Donald Trump is about. A man should be known by what he does. This speaks for itself. Respect.

"Last week, I had the honor to accompany several Gold Star parents to meet with President Trump in Bedminster. These parents lost their children when Abbey Gate was bombed in the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was orchestrated by Joe Biden.

While Biden continues to ignore these families’ requests for answers, President Trump listened to them, he mourned with them, and he was genuinely devastated for their loss. But he also mourned for the Country’s loss of these amazing Americans.

One hour came and went quicker than anticipated. Our time with the President was up — or so I thought. Many families had requested President Trump sign photographs of their sons and daughters. He then proceeded to spend nearly two hours signing hats, books, and even a pair of red, white, and blue bedazzled pair of high heel shoes! He spent time with each individual family celebrating and learning about our 13 brave American heroes.

After each family was done they were escorted upstairs to dinner. We did not expect President Trump to join us, but to my surprise, he came up and joined us for dinner. Everyone erupted in cheers as he walked in. Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless The U.S.A' was blaring on the speakers. He proceeded to spend another couple of hours with us and even busted out an iPad to play songs for couples to slow dance to. He even went into his all-time favorite wrestling intros! At that moment I could see the anxiety, stress, and anger that these parents had carried for so long disappear from their faces. It was a moment of peace. They were there to celebrate the heroes they raised. Their babies grew up to be the best our country had to offer, and they were getting some of the recognition they deserved.

As the night ended and President Trump gave his farewell, tears and overwhelming emotions could not be held back. He did something for these families that the current administration has refused to do, and was incapable of doing — giving an overdue moment of recognition and solidarity for their children. Not a bullsh!t statement from the White House, not John Kirby sending his deepest condolences on CNN, not Joe Biden continually glancing at his watch while the bodies of their children were carried off the tarmac. He gave them hope that accountability and justice will be coming. Our country owes it to their children to continue the pursuit for truth and accountability. We must continue to tell their stories and say their names.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25
Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23
Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31
Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22
Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23
Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22
Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20
Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20
Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20
Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20
Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20
Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22
Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23" twitter.com/... twitter.com/...

------MarlonBateman@MarlonBateman 3:12 PM · Sep 5, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (9.44K)
Too few people will ever hear or read of this and that's what makes it all the more special. It wasn't for media consumption. It was genuine love and appreciation from the heart.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.44K)
Special counsel Jack Smith was partially impeded by a federal appeals court over his bid to access seized cellphone data from Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) as part of the investigation into Donald Trump and interference in the 2020 election.

A three-judge panel on the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia overruled part of a lower court's decision that would have given Smith's team of prosecutors access to much of the data sought on Perry's phone, according to multiple outlets. The ruling remained under seal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Federal investigators seized Perry's phone in August last year, the same month the FBI raided former Trump's Mar-a-Lago home to obtain troves of documents held over from his previous administration. The lower court ruling allowed the Justice Department access to nearly 2,200 texts, emails, and attachments they sought from Perry's phone while investigating alleged attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the 2020 election.

The lawmaker was reportedly tied to Trump's attempt to appoint an acting attorney general as the GOP president sought investigations into allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Perry's counsel told the appellate judges during February oral arguments that District Judge Beryl Howell was outside of her bounds when she allowed the federal government access to Perry's phone, arguing there were protections under the Constitution's "speech or debate" clause afforded to members of Congress.

Lawyers for the DOJ argued that extending the speech or debate protection too broadly could give members of Congress too much protection that would cover them from almost any type of investigation.

Perry appealed after Howell's ruling in December. The appeals court spent months toiling over the sealed ruling, indicating the three-judge panel spent their time formulating the 29-page decision.

The judges on the panel included Neomi Rao, a Trump appointee, who wrote the main opinion. Rao was joined by Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, who was nominated by President George H.W. Bush, and Judge Greg Katsas, who is also a Trump appointee.

Howell initially wrote that Perry's efforts to investigate alleged election fraud in the 2020 election, which included communications with the executive branch, deemed those contacts unprotected by speech or debate immunity.

FBI agents seized the cellphone last August while Perry was on vacation with his family. He accused the DOJ at the time of launching a partisan effort against him, noting the timing of the raid on Trump's home that took place just days before. The phone seizure took place months before Attorney General Merrick Garland's Nov. 18 appointment of Smith to oversee the Trump investigation, which eventually landed four charges against the former president after a grand jury handed up a four-count indictment on Aug. 2.

Perry filed a civil complaint against the DOJ, seeking to prevent the agency from searching his phone but dropped the lawsuit in October.

Smith's team can attempt to appeal Tuesday's order to the Supreme Court. The three-judge panel gave the parties a week to indicate whether they believe any portions of the ruling need to remain under seal.

Perry was supported in an amicus brief filed by House Republicans that remains under seal as well.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (9.44K)
Migrants living in temporary shelters in New York City don't need vaccinations to initially enroll in the city's public school system.

And NYC is a place where they don't even allow religious exemptions for vaccines.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.44K)
Interesting that this would be published. Seems like a pretty solid reason to move a trial.

www.msn.com/...

I don't think any of these "indictments" were ever meant to go to trial, only to be used as a media narrative to force Trump out.

That's backfired bigly and I don't think the swamp knows what to do. None of these trials will happen before the election and now they are a hammer for Trump that vindicates everything he has said.
