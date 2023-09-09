Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/09/23

Sep. 09, 2023
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

PaulM_2
Today, 1:02 AM
Copycat Joe: Biden accused of new plagiarism by ex-Harvard journal editor

President Joe Biden has long sparked controversy with instances of plagiarism, but one former editor of the Harvard Journal on Legislation has recently come forward with details of a particular infraction that he says shows "consciousness of guilt."

The president has previously admitted to prior plagiarism instances, including one in which he plagiarized an article from a law review while attending school, per the New York Times.

Earlier this week, Heritage Foundation Vice President Roger Severino outlined his alleged experience in 2000 when he edited a Biden-penned article on civil rights and was "shocked by the plagiarism" he found.

"Cite checking involves formatting case citations under highly prescribed rules and searching Westlaw to make sure the cases haven’t been overruled or superseded. Because I was interested in the article’s topic (civil rights) I read a bunch of the cited cases all the way through," he posted. "That’s when I noticed that a certain turn of phrase in an opinion sounded oddly familiar even though it was my [first] time reading it."

"So I turned back to Biden’s article, and there it was. He had lifted language straight out of a SCOTUS opinion, changed a couple words, and called them his own. There were no quote marks and no footnote or anything else attributing the court as the source," Severino continued. "I then read the piece through again and multiple other phrases sounded familiar. Turns out they too were plagiarized from opinions. I believe this merited rejecting the article outright for plagiarism so I emailed the lead editor and presented the indisputable proof."

Severino subsequently amended the above claim that he emailed the lead editor to reflect that he presented the evidence of plagiarism in person. His senior editors were evidently less than appalled by Severino's discovery and, according to him, made efforts to cover for the then-Delaware senator rather than address the matter directly.

"Instead of thanking me for protecting the integrity of the Journal, they covered for Biden," Severino claimed. "They 'fixed' the plagiarism by adding proper attributions and acted like the whole incident never happened."

Severino went on to assert that the method of Biden's plagiarism betrayed an obvious attempt to disguise the effort, deeming his approach "mosaic plagiarism," a practice in which an author changes individual words within a larger quote to make the plagiarism more difficult to identify.

"This indicates what’s known in law as 'consciousness of guilt,'" Severino insisted. "Worse still, Biden was *already* known to have plagiarized before this article crossed my desk, yet was brazen enough to try it again."

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment from Just the News
PaulM_2
Today, 12:58 AM
Impeachment Bombshell: Key witness in Texas trial says he had no evidence of Paxton crime

On the third day of the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a former deputy attorney general who was fired for insubordination, and who later sued claiming wrongful termination, said he and other former staffers had no evidence to support their claim that Paxton allegedly committed a crime.

The charges levied in the 20 articles of impeachment brought by the House General Investigating Committee are based on unsworn statements provided by three witnesses who have so far testified in the impeachment trial, among others. They include charges of bribery, abuse of public trust, being unfit for office, among other allegations. Four articles were held in abeyance.

On Sept. 30, 2020, prior to being fired or resigning, former OAG staffers filed a complaint with the FBI alleging Paxton may have committed a crime involving Austin real estate developer Nate Paul.

On Thursday, one of the fired staffers, former deputy attorney general for legal counsel Ryan Vassar, testified that he and other staffers had no evidence to support the complaint they filed with the FBI, which is the basis for the impeachment articles.

The admission was made during cross examination by Mitch Little, a partner with Scheef & Stone LLP, one of Paxton’s defense attorneys.

Little asked Vassar questions related to an FBI complaint he and others made.

“Did you tell the FBI that Attorney General Paxton had legally disclosed confidential material to someone, yes or no?” Little asked.

“I disagree with the phrasing of the question,” Vassar replied. “We alleged illegal activity could occur.”

“But you didn’t know that Paxton had disclosed anything to anyone?” Little asked.

“No,” Vassar replied.

“You were hoping the FBI would sort it out,” Little continued.

“We had formed a belief in good faith that the attorney general was engaged in illegal activity,” Vassar said.

“But you didn’t know,” Little continued.

“That’s the point, we had no evidence that we could point to but had reasonable conclusions that we could draw,” Vassar replied.

“Let me get this straight. You went to the FBI and reported him for potential crimes without any evidence? Do I have that correct?” Little asked.

“We went to the FBI based on our belief that criminal activity had occurred,” Vassar said.

“That was not my question,” Little said.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is presiding over the trial, interjected and told Vassar, “Please answer the question, yes or no.”

Little repeated the question, saying, “I want to get this straight. You went to the FBI on Sept. 30 with your compatriots and reported the elected attorney general of the state for a crime without any evidence. Yes?”

“That’s right,” Vassar replied. “We took no evidence.”

“Did you gain any after that?” Little asked.

“We weren’t collecting any evidence,” Vassar said, “Evidence of what?”

“Evidence of a crime committed by the attorney general elected by 4.3 million people,” Little replied.

“I don’t recall,” Vassar replied.

“Don’t you think that’s something you should recall?” Little asked.

Little also addressed several of the charges levied in the articles of impeachment.

Regarding Article 1, Little asked Vassar if he knew anything about the Mitte Foundation and the state statute cited in the article. Vassar replied, “I don’t know anything about it.”

Regarding Article 2 alleging Paxton misused his office to benefit Nate Paul related to real estate property he allegedly owned, Little asked Vassar, “you don’t know for sure” if the property “belonged to Nate Paul, do you?”

Vassar replied, “Nothing other than what’s been reported in the media.”

“You don’t know if this article is true, do you?” Little asked.

“No sir, I didn’t write this,” Vassar said.

Regarding Article 4, which alleges Paxton “illegally” obtained information from his own office, Little asked: Paxton “didn’t properly access anything in office?”

“No, not what I’m aware of,” Vassar replied.

“He can access whatever file he wants, yes?” Little asked. “True,” Vassar said.

Regarding the Article 5 accusation that Paxton hired an attorney to benefit Nate Paul, Little asked if the attorney “wasn’t a prosecuting pro tem, was he?” Vassar replied, “No.”

Regarding Article 6 allegations related to Paxton firing employees, Little asked, “Don’t you think Paxton had a right to be upset with you for reporting him to FBI with no evidence?”

“I suppose he’s entitled to whatever feelings he may have felt at the time,” Vassar said.

In response to allegations that Paxton accepted a bribe to renovate his home in Article 10, Vassar said, “I don’t know the elements of bribery. I am not a criminal lawyer.”

“Do you know who paid for the Paxton kitchen renovations?” Little asked. “No,” Vassar replied. “I have no direct knowledge.” In response to questions about the allegations, he said, “I think it was [about] redoing the kitchen counter tops.”

In June, Tony Buzbee, lead attorney for Paxton, held a news conference showing photos of receipts and insurance claims for Paxton’s kitchen renovations. The Center Square also obtained copies of receipts at the time, which show that Paxton paid for the renovations.

“Did you see any documents exchanged with FBI” to support a bribery allegation, Little asked.

“No,” Vassar said, adding that he and the other staffers “didn’t provide any documents to FBI.”

This looks like it will be another big fail by the Bushies and Rove, all because Paxton slaughtered George P. Bush in the primary by better than 2-1. What jerks! Time to start primarying those RINO Texas House members whose allegiance is to the Bushies.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
This, THIS RIGHT THE F**K HERE, is exactly what you, me, and everyone with a logical brain was talking about back in 2020 and 2021 when the various state governors were using "Public Health Emergency" declarations to rule by unilateral fiat and remove constitutional and legislatively enacted rights.

THIS STORY, happening right now in Albuquerque, is a direct and specific outcome of NOT PUSHING BACK in '20/'21 and allowing governors to take control without legislative approvals. The governor has just declared gun possession unlawful, under the auspices of a Public Health Emergency.

Folks, they are testing the waters, and there needs to be an immediate lawsuit and injunction.

(Via AP) - ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - "New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence.

The Democrat governor said she is expecting legal challenges but felt compelled to act in response to gun deaths, including the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy outside a minor league baseball stadium this week."

Do not be naive enough to think this is not being coordinated with the people in control of the White House. There is ZERO chance this is an independent decision by the New Mexico governor, ZERO CHANCE.

Now…. Connect the dots. YESTERDAY:

"White House – […] “The actions of persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13224 of September 23, 2001, as amended, and the measures adopted to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond September 23, 2023. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to persons who commit, threaten to commit, or support terrorism declared in Executive Order 13224, as amended.”

This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR."
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Literally everything can be said to be health-related.

The Constitution may be suspended, in whole or in part, for anything related to "health". De facto if not de jure. And guns are related to health, now. And climate change. And hurtful speech. And cars. And gas stoves. Lawn tools. Alcohol. And of course, novel colds and flus.

Might as well just add the fine print, in bold, to the beginning of the Constitution at this point - "Subject to suspension for any reason a bunch of experts come up with."
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a low court decision in Missouri v. Biden barring the federal government from working with social media companies to remove First Amendment-protected content.

"Defendants, and their employees and agents, shall take no actions, formal or informal, directly or indirectly, to coerce or significantly encourage social-media companies to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce, including through altering their algorithms, posted social-media content containing protected free speech," the decision reads. "That includes, but is not limited to, compelling the platforms to act, such as by intimating that some form of punishment will follow a failure to comply with any request, or supervising, directing, or otherwise meaningfully controlling the social-media companies' decision-making process."

"The First Amendment remains intact," posted Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey after the decision went public. "The first brick was laid in the wall of separation between tech and state on July 4th, and this ruling is yet another brick. Missouri will continue to lead the way in the fight to defend our most fundamental freedoms. But we’re not done yet. We’re just getting started."

Judge Terry Doughty in July issued the original decision, determining that the government efforts to censor disfavored viewpoints during the coronavirus pandemic likely violated the First Amendment. His original injunction barred a litany of federal officials from colluding with social media, which the modified order from the 5th circuit largely left intact.

Bailey highlighted that the appellate court decision blocks the "White House, Surgeon General, CDC, & FBI from violating the First Amendment rights of millions of Americans."

The injunction had been stayed by the 5th Circuit pending the appeals outcome. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit heard arguments in early August over the matter, with many judges expressing skepticism of the government's arguments at the time.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:44 AM
This is one of those judicial court rulings that needs to be bookmarked because the judicial panel outlines exactly what the Biden administration and Government officials did, in their blatant violations of the First Amendment.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals outlines how the Biden administration totally violated the first amendment, by forcing and coercing social media and other organizations to ban speech, block opinion and censor information they determined was against their interests. Any time a progressive Democrat claims their leadership would not destroy this nation, simply put the appellate court ruling back in front of their face and walk away. nclalegal.org/...

The panel decision modified the injunction against federal officials to now read:

"Defendants, and their employees and agents, shall take no actions, formal or informal, directly or indirectly, to coerce or significantly encourage social-media companies to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce, including through altering their algorithms, posted social-media content containing protected free speech. That includes, but is not limited to, compelling the platforms to act, such as by intimating that some form of punishment will follow a failure to comply with any request, or supervising, directing, or otherwise meaningfully controlling the social-media companies’ decision-making processes."

At the government's request, the Fifth Circuit stayed the order for 10 days to give the government time to petition for a writ of certiorari from the U.S. Supreme Court. Almost like bait, the Fifth Circuit is seemingly hoping the insufferable & ideological Lawfare operatives in the DOJ will take this decision higher.

SCOTUS would destroy the Biden administration on this constitutional issue. The evidence of what took place is overwhelming in support of the original court order against Biden, and the subsequent affirmation from the fifth circuit.
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
The mayor of Newburyport, Massachusetts, decided he didn’t like the message being offered in his community by a parental rights organization.

That group, Citizens for Responsible Education, had concerns regarding public school indoctrination and certain troubling instruction happening locally.

So members planned a forum, called “What is Social-Emotional Learning? What every parent needs to know about SEL and culturally responsive teaching in our public schools.”

Subjects to be covered include critical race theory; gender identity ideology; sex education curriculum; and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

That was a message Mayor Sean Reardon decided he would not tolerate.

So when the parents posted flyers advertising their meeting, Reardon ripped them down.

Now the resolution to that fight has resulted in a significant victory for free speech, according to a report from the American Center for Law and Justice.

“In addition to receiving a monetary payment to cover the damages CRE suffered, Newburyport’s Mayor Reardon agreed to issue a public statement acknowledging that his actions in ‘removing flyers from bulletin boards’ and the city’s posting policies should have better promoted the constitutionally protected free speech rights of CRE and, in the future, postings may not be censored based on their content or the viewpoints expressed,” the ACLJ reported.

“Additionally, Newburyport has agreed to revise its posting policies by removing its prohibition on religious flyers and its vague flyer review and approval process.”

The ACLJ reported that Matt Petry, a reporter for The Daily News of Newburyport, posted on social media that Reardon had confirmed he was ripping down the flyers.

The mayor claimed, to the reporter, the content “was not in line with the city of Newburyport’s values of being an inclusive and welcoming community.”

The parents initially asked the city to change its posting policy, but the city refused to respond.

Then, the ACLJ reported, the Massachusetts Family Institute and Attorney Kenneth A. Tashjy served a demand letter on the city, warning the policy was unconstitutional and a willful violation of free speech rights.

Time to start challenging these loons at every opportunity. The left only like their speech to be free.
