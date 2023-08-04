Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
July Jobs Report: Labor Market Cools But Still Stronger For Longer

Aug. 04, 2023 11:09 AM ETDow Jones Industrial Average Index (DJI), NDX, SP500CAT, OHI
Summary

  • U.S. employers added 187K workers in July, below expectations of 200K but above June's revised 185K.
  • The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.5%, while the labor force participation rate remained at 62.6%.
  • Average hourly earnings grew 4.4% in July from a year earlier, above expectations and still well above the pre-pandemic pace.
  • The continuing demand for workers is indicative of a "stronger for longer" labor market. This will likely remain a confounding challenge for the Federal Reserve.
Staff wanted sign outside a restaurant

Ceri Breeze

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has a lot to think about. One can add the recent debt downgrade somewhere to the list. Add it anywhere except at the top, a spot likely still reserved for the labor market following Friday’s fresh employment data.

