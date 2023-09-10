Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/10/23

Sep. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ET6 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (6)

Growth-it-UP profile picture
Growth-it-UP
Today, 2:26 AM
Comments (624)
"$2B Airlines Loss, World Shuns China: Foreign Tourist Drop by 90%, Inbound Tourism Collapse"
Source: China Observer
---- www.youtube.com/...
Growth-it-UP profile picture
Growth-it-UP
Today, 2:09 AM
Comments (624)
More of the Shanghai Slap-down and with an aging population of 176, 682,693.4 Million+ that are aged 65 y/o +.......

=============
Source: Reuters
Norway's wealth fund to close China office
September 7, 20237:25 PM GMT+9Updated 3 days ago

OSLO/SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world's biggest investors, is closing its only office in China, it said on Thursday, though it will continue to invest in the country.

A number of financial firms are reviewing their presence in China in light of a tightening of regulatory oversight there and deteriorating political relations between Beijing and the West.

In April, Ontario Teachers' fund, Canada's third-largest pension fund, closed down its China equity investment team.

The Norwegian fund has cited concerns about rising tensions between the United States and China as the biggest geopolitical risk that it is facing.

On Thursday, though, it said the closure of its Shanghai office was "an operational decision".

"Our investments remain unchanged. We use a combination of internal expertise and external managers to invest in China and will continue to do so," Deputy CEO Trond Grande told Reuters.

The fund held some $42 billion across 850 Chinese and Hong Kong companies at the end of 2022, down from a peak of $47 billion in 2020, according to fund data.

It had eight employees at its Shanghai office, which opened in 2007 and where staff reacted angrily to Thursday's announcement, according to a Reuters witness.

Grande said the fund would ensure the closure was conducted "in an orderly manner" for those affected and "in line with local requirements and procedures".

GEOPOLITICAL RISK
The fund did not reply to a question as to whether China-U.S. tensions or cybersecurity issues played a part in the decision to close the Shanghai office.

Grande told Reuters in August after the fund's half-year results that its biggest worry geopolitically "is a world where the two superpowers are increasingly in competition with each other and hence creating a decoupled (world economy)."

In March, the Norwegian central bank, which includes the fund, banned its employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok after receiving advice from Norway's intelligence agencies over security issues.

Among operational reasons driving Thursday's move, the fund said, is that its Singapore office "has demonstrated that it can serve as a hub for the entire region, including China", said Grande.

"In Singapore we have dedicated resources on everything from portfolio management to investment support and IT," he said, adding that it was also a good location for recruiting.

($1 = 10.7235 Norwegian crowns)"
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:18 AM
Comments (9.5K)
The DOD banned Sound of Freedom on bases but welcomes family drag shows.

What kind of people support groomers and ban anti-pedophile films?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:52 AM
Comments (9.5K)
Bidenomics is working! comicallyincorrect.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (9.5K)
With the latest poll in Iowa showing President Trump with a commanding 51/14 lead over Ron DeSantis, the people in control of the DeSantis operation are now lowering the bar to say a second-place finish is good enough to continue.

Team DeSantis has essentially camped out in Iowa for the past several weeks, pulling all their resources from other states as the polling for their candidate has consistently gotten worse.

The goal of reboot 4.0 was to focus heavily on Iowa and to a lesser extent New Hampshire. However, after weeks of campaigning in Iowa, the polling has only gone backward. DeSantis has lost half the support he originally carried as the Florida Governor tours the state.

With the increased desperation and the retreat of big donors, the DeSantis operation really needs the Bush network to step up big for the Fox Business Debate scheduled this month at the Reagan Library in California. Dana Perino has moved into position.

The Bushes, Prescotts, multinationals and professional Republicans funded by Sea Island billionaires will now start to overemphasize the “chaos Trump” narrative, in order to wear down the psyche of the base Republican voters. They really need mental fatigue to erode the Trump support, and you can see the efforts taking place in the alignment of narratives shared by the Democrats and the Republicans.

The big problem the GOPe face is that now the larger voting base have caught on to the “illusion of choice” playbook. Ordinary voters can see how the schemes are being constructed, and the support for Donald Trump continues to grow. This was evidenced in the Iowa -vs- Iowa State football game earlier today.

Crowds in the Iowa football sphere were heavily enthusiastic about President Trump, and Ron DeSantis at the same event seemed even smaller than usual. Whoever keeps coming up with these efforts to compare and contrast is really not helping DeSantis at all. The Florida Governor looks small and silly despite being supported and carried around by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

"President Trump in Iowa firing footballs.
Iowa State#MandateFreedom" twitter.com/...
— FFT1776™ Fight for Truth & Justice (@FFT1776) September 9, 2023

"Make no mistake about it, the regime is terrified seeing this

They’re branding this man as an insurrectionist & domestic terrorist and this is what he’s greeted with in a state that voted Democrat for decades

They’re out of options. MAGA is inevitable." twitter.com/...
— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 9, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.5K)
Did you ever in a million years think you would see the day when Rep. Ted Lieu of California would call out a fellow Democrat for going too far on gun control?

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is already facing calls for her impeachment over her outr@geous and illegal plans, but even more shocking is that she is getting called out by people of the left like Lieu.

If you’re a Democrat and Ted Lieu says you’ve gone too far, you know you’ve messed up.

Lieu tweeted:

"I support gun safety laws. However, this order from the Governor of New Mexico violates the U.S. Constitution. No state in the union can suspend the federal Constitution. There is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution."

Michelle Lujan Grisham is in a world of trouble. If these far left people don’t have her back on this, no one will.
