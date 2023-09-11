Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 09/11/23

Sep. 11, 2023 12:00 AM ET8 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:55 AM
Comments (9.51K)
"Another “Milktoast” lightweight commentator put on by now ratings challenged FoxNews & the Globalist dummies at The Wall Street Journal, Maura Gillespie, just said that I wasn’t working as hard on the Republican campaign trail as some of my competitors. I just returned from 2 days of massive crowds in Iowa and South Dakota. Others drew “flies.” Also, tell lightweight “Maura,” that I am leading all of these so-called “hard workers,” by more than 50 Points, and Crooked Joe by a lot – NO ENERGY!"
-------Donald J Trump@realDonaldTrump
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (9.51K)
In a move applauded by parents and free speech advocates, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued a pardon on Sunday for the Loudoun County father who was ejected and charged with disorderly conduct after speaking out about his daughter’s assault in a school bathroom during a school board meeting.

Scott Smith was arrested for obstruction of justice and disorderly behavior in June 2021.

A “transgender” student had sexually assaulted Smith’s daughter in the girl’s bathroom in May 2021, which the superintendent allegedly concealed. The same student was accused of two additional sexual assaults at other schools in the county.

The transgender reportedly wore a dress when he raped the girl in the lady’s bathroom at Stone Bridge High School. The school district’s policy allows male students to use the girl’s bathroom and vice versa.

An uncovered email that was sent by the county’s superintendent – Scott Ziegler – proves that the Loudoun County Public School Board was informed of the alleged rape of a student that took place in a high school bathroom on May 28th, 2021, but chose to bury the information instead of taking appropriate measures.

The email, which was obtained by WTOP-TV, clearly notified the entire school board that an incident was being investigated by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office because a female student had filed a report with them which alleged that she was sexually assaulted in a school restroom by a male student.

A judge in Loudoun County rejected a motion to dismiss disorderly conduct charges against Scott Smith in June 2023. Soros-funded Judge Howe Brown ruled that they had enough evidence to prosecute him for disorderly conduct by saying the word “b!tch” to a leftist activist who was reportedly taunting him over the rape of his daughter.

Smith was denied his right to a jury because the charge was a misdemeanor. However, with the assistance of Republican state Sen. Bill Stanley as his attorney, he appealed the conviction and successfully dropped the obstruction charges last year. The prosecution led by Eric Olson fought to uphold the disorderly behavior charges, leading to the ruling by Judge Brown.

Judge Howe Brown set a trial date for September 25, signaling that a jury will ultimately determine Smith’s fate.

On Sunday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin granted an absolute pardon to Scott Smith.

On his first day in office, Governor Youngkin issued an executive order to investigate sexual assaults within Loudoun County Public Schools. The Attorney General’s subsequent investigation uncovered a cover-up, leading to the termination of Superintendent Ziegler.

“Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a statement.

“In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve to empower parents in unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions or the state. I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put this injustice behind them once and for all,” he added.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (9.51K)
The money must be good.

Turncoat RINO Chris Christie told FOX News host Howie Kurtz on Sunday that he will start stalking President Trump.

Christie made the announcement after he lied about Trump for over a minute straight without any pushback from the FOX host.

Christie said he will start stalking President Trump if the 45th President does not attend a GOP debate where one-percenters like Christie and Turncoat Mike Pence can attack him on a national stage.

Says Chris Christie, “I will start following him around the country. Wherever he goes, I go.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (9.51K)
Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the Surgeon General of Florida, and Governor Ron Desantis on Thursday held a press conference on COVID at Culhane’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Ladapo warned Americans not to take the new Covid booster shots.

Be wary and cautious of new booster shots — use your own intuition and decision making to see if you want an updated shot because the clinical significance of cardiac effects from vaccines is still unknown, the surgeon general said.

Dr. Ladapo: “There’s essentially no evidence for it. There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There’s been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people…”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (9.51K)
Visibly armed gun owners on Sunday afternoon courageously walked around Old Town, Albuquerque proudly displaying their firearms in defiance of Governor Grisham’s unconstitutional gun grab.

People gathered around with their firearms while holding American flags and Gadsden flags. The gun owners spoke out against the governor’s order.

According to Ford Fischer, a reporter on the scene, there was no police intervention.

Police did not enforce a $5,000 fine for violators.

“This will not stand! We will not comply!” a speaker shouted to applause.

One of the speakers encouraged the gun owners to show up every day in defiance of Grisham’s executive order.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (9.51K)
A somewhat unexpected twist has emerged in the JFK assassination saga, which blows a hole in a critical government narrative surrounding his death.

On Saturday, 88-year-old Paul Landis gave an exclusive interview with The New York Times where he shared he shared his revelations regarding what happened November 22, 1963, in Dallas — the day JFK was allegedly assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald. Landis that year was a Secret Service agent assigned to First Lady Jackie Kennedy’s protective detail, as the Daily Mail notes.

Landis’s revelations regarding what happened 60 years ago lay waste to one critical claim by the Warren Commission and raises questions regarding whether there was a second shooter besides Oswald.

The narrative advanced by the Warren Commission is that one of the bullets fired at the president’s limousine struck not only Kennedy in the back but also Texas Governor John B. Connally Jr. in the back, chest, wrist, and thigh. Connally was riding next to Kennedy at the time.

This has been called the “magic bullet” theory to millions of skeptics because it seemingly defies the law of common sense and physics.

Landis told the Times that after Kennedy was shot, he was the one who retrieved the so-called “magic bullet” and explained the chaotic scene that gave him the opportunity.

"There was nobody there to secure the scene, and that was a big, big bother to me. All the agents that were there were focused on the president.

A crowd was gathering. This was all going on so quickly. And I was just afraid that — it was a piece of evidence, that I realized right away. Very important. And I didn’t want it to disappear or g e t l o s t. So it was, “Paul, you’ve got to make a decision,” and I grabbed it."

According to Landis, there was nothing “magical” about the bullet. He says that the bullet struck Kennedy in the back but was “undercharged” and popped back out before the President’s body was removed from the limo. It never touched Connally.

Landis went on to tell the Times that while he had always viewed Oswald as the lone gunman, he is no longer sure.

"At this point, I’m beginning to doubt myself. Now I begin to wonder."

James Robenalt, a Cleveland-based lawyer and author of four books on American history, told the Times that Landis’s revelations indeed open up the possibility of a second shooter and more.

"If what he says is true, which I tend to believe, it is likely to reopen the question of a second shooter, if not even more. If the bullet we know as the magic or pristine bullet stopped in President Kennedy’s back, it means that the central thesis of the Warren Report, the single-bullet theory, is wrong."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a nephew of the 35th President and Democratic presidential candidate, proclaimed the magic bullet theory “dead” in response to the new witness testimony along with the idea that a single person murdered JFK.

"The magic bullet theory is now dead. This preposterous construction has served as the mainstay of the theory that a single shooter murdered President Kennedy since the Warren Commission advanced it 60 years ago under the direction of the former CIA Director Allen Dulles whom my uncle fired. The recent revelations by JFK’s Secret Service protector Paul Landis have prompted even the New York Times-among the last lonely defenders of the Warren Report-to finally acknowledge its absurdity." twitter.com/...
— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 10, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (9.51K)
@PaulM_2 In case you were wondering why I spelled g e t l o s t this way, it's another example of the bs moderation from SA that brings up a warning if you spell out those two words together.

Obviously it has nothing to do with saying something to another poster, lol.

I can't tell you how many posts are now coming up with these warnings. They must want to p!ss off their subscribers.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (27.18K)
Viral video edited to replace boos with cheers of The Loser at Iowa football game. -- www.msn.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.