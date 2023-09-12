Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/12/23

Sep. 12, 2023 12:00 AM ET2 Comments
This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.52K)
Back when NBC wanted to interview Trump, hard as that may be to believe: twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.52K)
As you read the nine-page motion filed by the Trump lawyers requesting DC Judge Tanya Chutkan to recuse herself, please keep in mind all judges in the DC District expected this. That’s why they sat in the back of the courtroom during the Trump indictment proceedings. storage.courtlistener.com/...

The legal team with President Trump is asking Chutkan to direct the court clerk to randomly assign this case to another district judge. However, this is where the previous visible support for Chutkan by the entire district of judges comes into play. Beyond the prejudicial statements previously delivered by Judge Chutkan, which are quite extraordinary, it must be remembered that Chutkan came from Boies Schiller law firm.

While she worked for Boies Schiller, her firm represented Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS against Congress. Additionally, Boies Schiller was representing Hunter Biden in his legal defense. Chutkan is enmeshed in the original Russiagate storyline and the later developing Hunter Biden storyline, in addition to her activist work against the J6 defendants.

Team Trump is asking Chutkan to consider the recusal request on an expedited basis and not rule on any other pending motions until this issue is determined.

This will slow the process down. A Motion to Recuse can be taken all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court; there is precedent for this.
