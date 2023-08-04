Djordje Krstic/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

This article examines Green Dot Corporation's (NYSE:NYSE:GDOT) Q2 financial results that showcased non-GAAP EPS of $0.37 that beat by $0.01, and revenue of $365.88M that beat by $31.08M, and offers insights into the firm's performance across various sectors. Despite facing challenges such as the discontinuation of partnerships with two BaaS associates and declining revenue in the consumer sphere, Green Dot demonstrated resilience, particularly in its Money Movement division. Ultimately, the article urges caution in investing in Green Dot, suggesting a "hold" recommendation until further clarity on performance emerges.

Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a leading fintech firm and bank holding company from Austin, Texas, operates with a tripartite business model, offering a broad range of services to meet diverse financial needs across the United States. The company's Consumer Services arm provides practical solutions like deposit accounts, network-branded prepaid debit and gift cards, and secured credit programs, while their Business to Business Services segment handles money processing, including cash transfer and wage disbursement. Meanwhile, the Money Movement Services division focuses on tax processing, offering tax refund transfers, small business lending, and fast cash advance loans.

Green Dot's Q2 Earnings Highlights

As the second quarter financial results unfold, Green Dot has demonstrated steps forward in its journey to fulfill its annual targets. There's a clear indication of progress, as reflected in the 1% growth of GAAP revenue and 2% expansion of non-GAAP revenue on a year-over-year basis. From the looks of it, these modest but positive increments affirm the company's operational strategy and financial agility in a competitive marketplace.

Green Dot's commitment to strengthening its direct-to-consumer channel and the GO2bank brand was fruitful, leading to a significant surge of 40% in the number of direct deposit accounts. This growth has been instrumental in augmenting per account revenue, thereby enhancing the revenue profile of the corporation.

In the business-to-business (B2B) sphere, Green Dot's performance was equally commendable. The organization registered a cumulative revenue growth of 26%. This growth predominantly emanated from an upsurge in the revenue contributed by a prominent Banking as a Service (BaaS) client.

It is, however, important to note that the company faced obstacles in terms of revenue and active accounts, owing to the cessation of partnerships with two BaaS associates. Nevertheless, according to management, the healthy sales activity and growth in the Earned Wage Access (EWA) offering should induce a sense of optimism about the potential resurgence of momentum in the forthcoming quarters. Along these lines, CEO George Gresham highlighted on the Q2 earnings call:

Our newest BaaS partner Ceridian has been onboarded and we are excited to have POS is a new customer and our FSC channel while also signing over 300 new customers in our PayCard and EWA business and six additional partners to the Green Dot Network.

When it comes to the Money Movement division of Green Dot, the segment appeared to show resilience and adaptability. That is, despite a broader decline (more on this below in "Risks & Headwinds"), the firm managed to spur growth in its third-party transactions, with an increase hovering in the mid-teens on a year-over-year basis. This factor not only helped to offset some of the overall downturn but also reshaped the structure of the business as third-party programs now constitute over 60% of total cash transfer volume.

To wrap up the highlights, overall, the company remains optimistic about its yearly prospects, reasserting its revenue guidance for the fiscal year. They expect to land somewhere above the midpoint of the proposed range, reflecting their confidence derived from their Q2 performance. With this affirmation, coupled with the encouraging trends seen in their Q2 results, Green Dot suggests an unfolding narrative of strategic progression towards their annual objectives.

Performance

Looking at the following data, I'm of the belief that Green Dot has demonstrated less-than-impressive growth over the medium term with an annualized rate of return (ROR) of only 2.06% excluding dividends. Performance appears mediocre when compared with that of the more robust S&P 500 Index (SP500), which boasts a ROR rate of 10.96% over this timeframe.

Fast Graphs

Without dividends in the picture, GDOT's growth is dwarfed by that of the S&P 500. The latter's superior compound growth of 12.25%, compared to GDOT's meager 2.06%, suggests the index is a better investment choice for those seeking more significant returns over this time frame.

Valuation

Looking at the data provided below for Green Dot, my initial impression is that the company's shares are currently undervalued; that is, considering a blended P/E ratio of just 8.90x, compared to a normal P/E ratio of 17.28x, this suggests a significant margin of safety from an investment perspective. Given this, the numbers indicate to me that investors aren't yet fully appreciating Green Dot's earnings potential or perhaps they perceive a higher risk.

Fast Graphs

Another aspect of the current scenario is the adjusted (operating) earnings growth rate, which stands at 7.74% - a modest but stable growth rate, which means the company is likely to steadily increase its profitability over time, even if it's not at a breakneck pace.

Risks & Headwinds

Green Dot's Year-on-Year Adjusted EBITDA has regrettably decreased, a manifestation of several factors laid out by the firm's leadership. An important factor in this decline is the Consumer segment, which incorporates both retail and direct-to-consumer distribution channels, grappling with a turbulent marketplace shaped by transforming consumer habits, the discontinuation of a retail program, and a conscious strategic shift away from traditional brands. Consequently, these dynamics have driven a decrease in active accounts year-on-year and a 14% reduction in segment revenue, underlining the challenges faced in the consumer sphere.

Drilling down further, the retail channel endured a decline in revenue in the upper teens on a year-over-year basis. Stripping out the impact of the non-renewal, the decline is slightly less severe, at a low-teens percentage. The direct distribution channel was not exempt from this trend, reporting a mid-single-digit contraction in revenue. While the moderation in the decrease of direct deposit accounts is a somewhat comforting trend, this area remains a potential source of concern for the firm.

Turning our attention to the Business-to-Business (B2B) realm, the firm is witnessing a slowdown in active account growth within its PayCard channel. This deceleration is likely tied to the broader economic shifts in the temporary staffing sector and changes in consumer ATM usage patterns. Additionally, a 23% profit slump was observed in the B2B sector, largely attributable to client deconversions within the BaaS business and the previously mentioned dynamics surrounding the PayCard offering.

The company's Money Movement segment, too, has been hit by a challenging environment, with an 8% decline in year-over-year revenue. This contraction is primarily a result of a drop in cash transfer volume, as well as timing shifts regarding tax refund volume. Concurrently, the Green Dot Network faced a mid-single-digit year-on-year revenue decline, adding to the company's revenue pressure.

The Corporate and Other segment of the firm didn't escape the unfavorable economic climate either. It grappled with revenue headwinds arising from a higher interest rate environment. The firm is bracing for an escalation of these headwinds by several million dollars, a result of recent interest rate hikes. While the company has made strides in streamlining its cost structure, it hasn't been able to completely evade costs related to their new partner's fast launch and the transition to new technology, which have already been incurred.

Final Takeaway

Given the analysis, I would rate Green Dot Corporation stock as a "hold." While the company has shown promising signs in terms of revenue growth and strategic moves, there are several concerning areas, such as the decline in the consumer sphere and the B2B sector, slowing down active account growth and pressure on its Money Movement segment. Yes, the company's stock is undervalued, which might seem like a buying opportunity, but the risks and headwinds highlighted indicate that waiting for further clarity on performance would be advisable before making a "buy" call.