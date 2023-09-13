Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/13/23

Sep. 13, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.83K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:13 AM
Comments (9.53K)
Everyone knows Democrats are encouraging illegal immigrants from Mexico and Central America because they expect them to vote Democrat.

But will they, if they know what Democrats stand for?

Republicans, or GOP-aligned groups, should start an education and outreach program aimed at those immigrants, explaining to them what Democrats actually support.

It should include pictures of teenage girls whose breasts have been removed as they transition to being male, with their mothers standing proudly by them (these pictures are already out there on social media, circulated by the pro-transition crowd).

It should include Democrat officials’ own words about removing police from urban neighborhoods and letting social workers deal with violent crime.

And it should include environmentalists’ vows to get rid of air conditioning, automobiles, cheap electricity and inexpensive housing — you know, the kinds of things immigrants come to America to get.

Every immigrant bused up north — or even in camps in Texas, New Mexico or wherever — ought to receive this literature, which should warn them: “Beware of Democrats, the enemy of the working people.”

Do it right, and when Democrats attack this stuff and say they don’t actually favor teenage transitions or a ban on gas stoves, their own constituencies will go ballistic.

Make it painful.

Extra painful.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.53K)
A CIA whistleblower told Congress that the agency offered officials on a team investigating COVID-19 origins "significant monetary incentive" to change their positions, from that it originated out of a leak from the Wuhan lab to "unable to determine" the origins, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital obtained letters House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner sent to the CIA and a former official.

"The Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have received new and concerning whistleblower testimony regarding the Agency's investigation into the origins of COVID-19," Wenstrup and Turner wrote to CIA Director William Burns Tuesday.

"A multi-decade, senior-level, current Agency officer has come forward to provide information to the Committees regarding the Agency's analysis into the origins of COVID-19," they wrote.

The whistleblower told Congress that the CIA assigned seven officers to a COVID Discovery Team, which consisted of "multi-disciplinary and experienced officers with significant scientific expertise."

"According to the whistleblower, at the end of its review, six of the seven members of the Team believed that intelligence and science were sufficient to make a low confidence assessment that COVID-19 originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China," Wenstrup and Turner wrote.

"The seventh member of the Team, who also happened to be the most senior, was the one officer to believe COVID-19 originated through zoonosis."

"The whistleblower further contends that to come to the eventual public determination of uncertainty, the other six members were given a significant monetary incentive to change their position," they said.

Wenstrup and Turner said the allegations come from "a seemingly credible source," and requires the committees to conduct further oversight of "how the CIA handled its internal investigation into the origins of COVID-19."

If the CIA rigged this is as part of its disinformation operation on the US to boot Trump out of office - people need to go to prison, and people need to be hanged for treason and perpetrating a coup.
Henry Miles profile picture
Henry Miles
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (27.22K)
No better entertainment than watching the destruction of the Republican party. -- www.msn.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (9.53K)
The one thing about this video is that North Carolina Representative Dan Bishop is part of team freedom. His articulate remarks to the insufferable questioning of the media are exactly how he feels.

Representatives Scott Perry and Dan Bishop both confront the pretending media with facts that destroy the argument in defense of Joe and Hunter Biden. This is what it looks like when representatives stop pretending and deliver the truth to a jaw-agape media. https://youtu.be/UVL1kDI9TqA
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (9.53K)
Someone on the Twitter noticed that Tony Buzbee is like the film actor, Matthew McConaughey. 😂 Too funny, because it’s true.

Buzbee has been chewing through the fraud and manipulation that stems from the Bush family effort to target Attorney General Ken Paxton. Democrats and authentic Republicans in Texas have been working together to keep the political system under their control. The long-term goal to turn the state blue is against the interests of the state residents, but that doesn’t stop the Bush family from trying.

In this segment, Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee starts grinding the patina off the schemes the professional Republicans created in order to remove a non-compliant, non-Bush aligned, attorney general. It’s a good segment, very good. https://youtu.be/27o4HREJN3s

This is a beautiful thing to watch. Besides his actual words and logic, Buzbee's amused expression makes silent mockery of the witness, pulling the already thin rug of any credibility he has right out from under his feet.

Buzbee has been exposing the frauds and criminal elements that define the RINOs in Austin. He is like a surgeon, dissecting the RINOs, like the rats they are.

Tony Buzbee and Ken Paxton's entire legal team has been impressive and outstanding. The lack of evidence has been proven, and the case should be dismissed.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:06 AM
Comments (9.53K)
The United States Census Bureau released data showing that poverty rates increased from 2021 to 2022, with the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM) surging 4.6% to 12.4%. The increase marched the first overall uptick since 2010. In 2022, 37.9 million Americans lived in poverty.

Real incomes declined as well. Real median household income dropped from $76,330 to $74,580, marking a 2.3% decrease. Inflation surged 7.8% in the same interval, marking the largest cost of living increase since 1981.

The Biden administration has heavily touted the alleged successes of "Bidenomics" though the president remains below 40% approval on the economy in most polls.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:05 AM
Comments (9.53K)
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez announced Tuesday that he will not defend Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a fellow Democrat, in multiple filed lawsuits opposing her gun ban.

“I do not believe that the Emergency Order will have any meaningful impact on public safety," Torrez' letter reads. "I do not believe it passes constitutional muster."

Last week, Grisham issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency over gun violence. She suspended open and concealed carry of firearms in the city of Albuquerque for a 30-day period.

“I encourage you to engage in a more thoughtful and deliberative process with members of the New Mexico Legislature rather than taking unilateral action that infringes on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens while having little if any discernible impact on the underlying dynamics driving gun violence in our community," the letter continued.

Grisham is currently facing protests, federal lawsuits and calls for her impeachment after her declared public health emergency.
