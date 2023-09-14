Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/14/23

Sep. 14, 2023 12:00 AM ET10 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (10)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (9.55K)
IOWA POLL

2024 Hypothetical Presidential Election

Trump 50%
Biden 39%
11% undecided

Trump 48%
Biden 35%
West 5%
13% undecided

— Emerson College Polling September 12, 2023
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (9.55K)
President Donald Trump has taken the biggest lead in the most recent Quinnipiac Poll. Oddly, the Quinnipiac results are almost identical to another poll taken by Premise polling on Sept 6th.

At this point the GOPe battle against President Trump looks stunningly futile. Team DeSantis alone has spent near $200 million so far, and he’s lost half the support they had before they spent a dime, lol 👀. Yet, the billionaire classes of multinational donors, Wall St, corporations and other entities with vested financial interests in America-LAST, are continuing to fund the battle against Trump.

Quinnipiac – "In the race for the 2024 Republican Party nomination, support for former President Donald Trump now stands at 62 percent among Republican and Republican leaning voters, slightly up from 57 percent support in August, according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released today.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis receives 12 percent support, down from 18 percent support in August. In today’s poll, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy receives 6 percent support, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence each receive 5 percent support, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott receives 3 percent support, and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie receives 2 percent support. All other listed Republican candidates receive less than 2 percent support."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.55K)
Once again, the innuendo and supposition by Ken Paxton accusers runs into reality. Previously Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s personal assistant, Drew Wicker, made an accusation that a Texas donor named Nate Paul funded a kitchen remodel for Paxton. A quid pro quo to sell influence.

However, during cross examination today, Drew Wicker admitted the kitchen remodel never took place, and the actual details of the home remodel being done by Paxton was taking place *after* the office “whistleblowers” went to the FBI with their ungrounded claims. Paxton’s attorney Tony Buzbee showed Drew Wicker pictures of the kitchen taken three years ago and also taken last month. There was never any remodel work completed. This is the central point of the alleged bribery.

The prosecutors tried to deny the pictures were correctly dated or real, and then Tony Buzbee says let’s drive over there and look at the kitchen your honor. 😂🤣😂

The baseline of this entire impeachment has become a joke. A bunch of Bush aligned prosecutors, and staff from Texas, manufactured a case of rumor and innuendo against Attorney General Ken Paxton simply because Paxton defeated George P. Bush, their preferred candidate. https://youtu.be/Wa6aemT2R0c

It's always fun to watch someone who's really good at what they do. Tony Buzbee is very good at what he does.

Paxton was a threat not just for beating Bush, but because the next logical step for him would be to run for governor. This isn't just about Bush family revenge. They're trying to disqualify him before they lose control of the government in Texas.

When this farce is all over, the Bush dynasty will be officially dead in Texas. And many RINOs in the Texas House will regret ever voting for impeachment.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:14 AM
Comments (9.55K)
Might remodeling contracts be a typical FBI setup to entrap political enemies?

Remember Alaska Republican Senator Ted Stevens?

The Bush DOJ brought charges that Senator Stevens lied on a Senate form filled out for renovation costs on his home. The FBI withheld evidence from its investigation that would have cleared him. Stevens' conviction was later overturned but only after he lost his Senate seat to Democrat Mark Begich.

A federal judge was reported to be furious, launching an investigation into the FBI. FBI and DoJ corruption was discovered but no one was ever prosecuted.

Stevens died later in a plane crash.

One DOJ attorney Nicholas Marsh, committed suicide.

The Judge? None other than U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. Yup, same Judge who dragged out the trial of Michael Flynn who was also set up by the FBI.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (9.55K)
President Joe Biden and his administration want nothing more than to take credit for what corporate media spin as “decreasing” inflation, but the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest consumer price index indicates that Americans paid 3.7 percent more for basic consumer items in August than they did last year.

Overall, hardworking taxpayers shelled out 2.1 percent more dollars on electricity, 4.3 percent more on food, 3.1 percent more on clothes, and 7.3 percent more on shelter last month than in August 2022. Even compared to July 2023, prices across the board rose 0.6 percent.

The Biden administration, its allies in the corporate media, and “experts” often claim that inflation already “peaked” or is “cooling,” “easing,” “slowing,” “fell,” and went “down.”

“Americans feel better about their personal finances because of Biden’s policies,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed in June.

Not only do they insist skyrocketing prices are “temporary” and “transitory,” but they’ve even manipulated the definition of recession to make their flailing economic track record look better.

Days before the latest CPI report debuted, Biden bragged on social media that his “Bidenomics” was working to “get inflation down.”

The president reassured Americans that the price increases they suffered over the summer “are signs our economic agenda is delivering.”

“You’ve brought the economy back,” CNN’s Fareed Zakaria told Biden in July.

This was, of course, a lie. But it was one that the White House and the press willingly amplified.

At the beginning of 2023, Biden and the media teamed up in an attempt to convince Americans that 6.5 percent year-over-year inflation was a good thing.

More recently, publications like The Washington Post demanded Americans “credit Biden” for this so-called “cooling inflation.”

No amount of wool-pulling or rhetoric, however, can shield the regime from the fact that since Biden took office in January 2021, Americans have not experienced a month where overall inflation was not higher than it was before he was elected.

CPI numbers may have occasionally decreased slightly from the 40-year high that’s defined Biden’s presidency but a decimal of a percent “drop” from the previous month’s shocking calculations is certainly not worth celebrating. Since Biden took office in January 2021, inflation has never fallen far enough to do much good for Americans thwarted by looming price hikes at the pump and the grocery store.

Biden promised to do something about inflation, and his cabinet and corporate media cronies capitalized on these lies. So far, all he’s done is sign off on legislation and policies that inevitably continue to increase prices and taxes on all Americans, but especially the middle class.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.55K)
Save this for the "no direct evidence" morons:

The Democrats are correct:

Outside of the bank records, the suspicious activity reports, the wire transfers, the private bank transactions, the LLCs, the texts, the emails, the WhatsApp messages, the photos of Joe with Hunter's business partners, the voicemails to his son, the two business partners saying Joe is the "brand", the "big guy", and "the chairman", the two whistleblowers' testimony, the recorded phone calls between Biden and Poroshenko, the video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor, and Hunter's statements that he's given his dad half of his income, there is NO evidence of Joe Biden being involved.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (9.55K)
Can you even fathom the level of apoplexy that would have occurred if the executive branch under President Trump had dared to tell media how they must report on the impeachment process? The fact that the U.S. government would be issuing guidelines on how journalists must report on the Joe Biden impeachment inquiry is yet another example of how the Democrats in power control the media.

The White House giving instructions to the media only serves to make any media reporting look even more like "fake news". Then again, constructing chaos in order to perpetuate the goals of the radicals is a typical Alinsky play.

Create as much confusion as possible, label everything as disinformation, funnel all the voters to the places of MSM controlled review. This appears to be the strategy.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.55K)
The 14th Amendment “does not apply to former presidents.”

It was a “Civil War provision that disqualifies anyone who commits insurrection or gives aid and support to our country’s enemies from holding political office. But, contrary to the way this provision has been described in the media, it only applies to people who held certain positions, such as members of Congress, state legislators, ‘or as an officer of the United States.’ As the Supreme Court of the United States has explained, the President is not an officer of the United States but the head of the executive branch, with authority to appoint those officers.”

Further, the amendment does not grant permission to any secretary of state – or “anyone else” – to unilaterally remove a candidate from the ballot.

“If it did, it would allow for the arbitrary removal of any candidate without due process, without trial, and perhaps with a simple declaration by the Colorado secretary of state or some other secretary of state that the candidate is ineligible.”

The amendment, in fact, operates “by the legislation of Congress in its ordinary course.”

Section 3 of the Amendment lists all the offices that it applies to. President of the United States is not one of those offices.

Even more to the point, Congress separately “provided the mechanism for people to be removed from election ballots under the 14th Amendment by enacting a statute, 18 U.S.C § 2383, which prohibits participation in rebellion or insurrection and provides that those found guilty of violating this statute ‘shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.'”

The Democrats’ problem here is that Trump has never even been charged, much less convicted, of the requisite offense.

Desperate fools attempt desperate things...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (9.55K)
In August, The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson spoke to John Rourke, an Army veteran and the owner of Blue Line Moving.

John is also founder of We Fund The Blue Foundation and the Great American Cleanup, which helps clean up the mess left by illegals in border towns. The organization also provides disaster relief to areas across the country impacted by natural and man-made disasters.

Following a clean up, the nonprofit raises funds to support, honor and recognize the local law enforcement community.

Following their recent work in Brownsville, Texas, We Fund the Blue donated $15,000 to Precinct 1 in Texas to honor the officers who spent two days alongside other volunteers, in the heat and hazardous conditions, to clean up Joe Biden’s mess.

Before funds can be accepted by the department, however, the distribution must be approved by the board of county commissioners.

Texas Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. turned this generous gesture into a partisan issue by moving to table the distribution of the funds and attacking the motives of the organization and the officers who generously donated their time.

Constable Esquivel appeared before the board to request approval and shared that the funds would be used to obtain additional equipment and other necessities for his department.

Rather than celebrate the hard work of officers cleaning up HIS border area, Trevino Jr. was combative and politically divisive, attacking We Fund The Blue Foundation’s donation as “political.”

Trevino Jr.: Do they support giving money to …Democrats that are elected to law enforcement? Or just Republicans?

Esquivel: The previous two they did, they were Democrat sheriffs.

Trevino Jr.: Which ones?

Esquivel: Del Rio and El Paso.

Trevino Jr.: Oh.

Ultimately, Trevino moved to table the distribution, at least for the time being, and prevent Precinct 1 from accessing the funds to improve their department.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:08 AM
Comments (9.55K)
On Monday, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley provided congressional oversight committees nine new documents related to the botched Hunter Biden investigation, according to a letter sent Wednesday morning to the House Judiciary Committee. The letter also contained a redacted 10th new document: the handwritten notes Shapley took during the Oct. 7, 2022, meeting in which Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss allegedly announced to his team that he was “not the deciding official on whether charges are filed” against Hunter Biden.

Those handwritten notes further bolster Shapley’s earlier testimony about the meeting and debunk counterclaims by the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office that Weiss had not said he lacked authority to charge Hunter Biden. What the other nine documents reveal, however, remains to be seen.

“Yesterday the Washington Post published a story reportedly based on a transcript it obtained of the Committee’s interview of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski,” the letter from Shapley’s Empower Oversight attorneys to the House Judiciary Committee opened. Sobocinski was one of seven attendees at the Oct. 7, 2022, meeting, in which — according to Shapley’s previous testimony, corroborated by an email he sent following the meeting — Weiss said he was “not the deciding official” on whether to charge Hunter Biden and that he had been denied special counsel authority to charge the president’s son in D.C. or California.

As The Federalist reported earlier Wednesday based on its review of the transcript of Sobocinski’s interview, “Sobocinski claimed he did not remember Weiss saying he had sought (and been denied) special counsel status or that Weiss had represented that he was ‘not the deciding official.’” Further, “according to Sobocinski, had Weiss said either of those things, he would have remembered it,” with the FBI agent implying Shapley’s claims were false.

According to the transcript, Sobocinski tried to discredit Shapley’s testimony and the email he had sent following the October meeting by stressing that Shapley had not drafted the email during the meeting and thus the notes were not really “contemporaneous” with Weiss’s supposed statements.

In its Wednesday letter to the Judiciary Committee, Shapley’s legal team responded to Sobocinski’s objections by providing the committee a redacted copy of Shapley’s “contemporaneous handwritten notes,” in order to let the committee “access the truthfulness and reliability of Mr. Sobocinski’s testimony.” Empower Oversight, which represents Shapley, further stressed in its letter that, unlike Shapley, Sobocinski took no notes during the meeting on Oct. 7, 2022.

Shapley’s handwritten notes taken during the meeting do indeed track the email summary he sent later that evening. In his notes, he wrote: “Weiss stated— He is not the deciding person.” This provides strong corroboration for Shapley’s email and his testimony.

Conversely, Sobocinski has nothing to corroborate his (lack of) recollection of the meeting. Sobocinski has also proven himself not credible by testifying that Weiss had ultimate authority to charge Hunter Biden anywhere, anytime — well, kinda, sort of, not really.

While Shapley’s credibility remains bars above Sobocinski’s, the bottom line is it doesn’t really matter what Weiss said during the October meeting. What matters is what happened and whether Biden’s Department of Justice refused to pursue tax felony charges in other venues and kept Weiss from doing so himself. What matters is whether the DOJ and FBI interfered in the Hunter Biden investigation.

On the first question, Americans may never get a clear answer, as Weiss continues to obfuscate and cover for Attorney General Merrick Garland. But on the DOJ and FBI’s interference in the Hunter Biden investigation, there is already overwhelming evidence establishing this scandal — and it isn’t merely coming from Shapley or his fellow IRS whistleblower. Rather, another whistleblower exposed the burying of the FD-1023 form, which implicated both Hunter and Joe Biden in a Burisma bribery scandal. That whistleblower also revealed to Sen. Chuck Grassley that FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Auten opened an “assessment” in August 2020 to improperly discredit “verified and verifiable” derogatory intel about Hunter Biden.

The nine new documents Shapley provided to the House Ways and Means Committee and the Senate Finance Committee may add even more evidence of the DOJ and FBI’s interference in the investigation of the president’s son. But unless and until the committees vote to release that information publicly, they will remain secreted from the American public. Likewise, the redacted portions of Shapley’s handwritten notes will remain confidential as potentially protected taxpayer information until the relevant congressional committees authorize their release.

That may happen sooner than originally planned, however, now that the White House is attempting to spin the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden as misinformation, with an assist from the DOJ and FBI lawyers representing Sobocinski.
