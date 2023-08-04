Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Amazon Q2 2023 Earnings Update

Aug. 04, 2023
Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
Summary

  • The mix shift from product to services in Amazon continues, as the services mix increased from ~40% in 2018 to ~60% in 2023. The highlight from this call was Amazon Retail.
  • After experiencing its first QoQ revenue decline in 1Q’23, AWS added $786 Mn revenue QoQ in 2Q. The 12% YoY growth reflects the tough comp of 2Q’22; since cost optimization mostly started in the latter half of last year, 3Q’23 and 4Q’23 may prove to be easier comps for AWS.
  • Shipping and fulfillment cost as % of GMV may come down over time. For the fourth consecutive quarter, shipping and fulfillment costs are growing slower than unit growth.

This was perhaps the best Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) earnings call from my recent memory, especially on Amazon Retail. Not surprising that the stock was +8% after-hours.

Here are my highlights from the call.

Revenue

3P, subscription, and AWS grew by mid- to

Abdullah Al-Rezwan, CFA
Investment Analyst

Comments

wdchil
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments
Regarding cloud market share. Various articles keep showing the same graphs, with Azure about 2/3 the size of AWS. But during recent litigation with the Activision merger it was revealed that Azure revenue is closer to 1/2 of that of AWS. Of course MSFT never officially reports Azure revenue and so all of the graphs have been speculation.

AWS has scale advantages including an ability to justify developing chips and modules for the data centers. With generative AI that could wind up being a substantial advantage in cost and performance over time. AWS has other advantages including customization which is very important in the SMB markets. GC and Azure will do well and part of their success is serving as a backup for AWS.

dimi1234
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments
@wdchil I work in tech and don't know a single developer who would rather use Azure instead of AWS. The big non-tech corporations get Azure on the cheap together with Microsoft Office, so that's forced on the tech teams, as senior management at those companies doesn't understand the cloud well enough to see the benefits of AWS. Some of these companies are still in the process of moving to the cloud so that's where Azure sees good growth. However, most startups go for AWS, as not only it's better but Amazon give startups good deals as far as I know. Obviously startups haven't been doing too well with the whole SVB debacle but that's temporary. Long term that's a major advantage for AWS.
