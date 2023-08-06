Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Motors: Opportunities Await The Brave Post Q2

Aug. 06, 2023 10:00 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • GM stock continues to trade sideways despite the raised guidance, suggesting Mr. Market's pessimism toward its FY2025 revenue target of $225B and robo-taxi ambitions.
  • Despite the elevated inventories, the management chooses to prioritize profit margins, with its Average Transaction Prices still much improved compared to the market averages.
  • However, while its EV production cadence seems promising, the automaker is likely to miss its previously ambitious cumulative target of 400K by H1'24.
  • Cruise EBIT losses may continue to increase, especially given the planned expansion to three new cities and projected growth in fleet numbers in 2023.
  • Therefore, while we remain bullish about GM's long-term prospects, investors should also temper their expectations accordingly.
Break Through 4

fpm

The GM Investment Thesis Remains Excellent, Despite The Uncertain Macro Events

We previously covered General Motors (NYSE:GM) with a Buy rating in June 2023, discussing its decision to not participate in the ongoing US price war, in order to maintain

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Comments (3)

c
clcellve
Today, 11:05 AM
GM, together with the larger auto industry, is in the midst of an historic change - from ICE to EV, from driver-operator to autonomous. Two fundamental changes to an enormous global industry that is also enormously complex.

Which companies will best manage this transformation? I think GM is well on the road (to use a phrase) for both the EV transition (building 4 battery plants), and with automation - Cruise, Ultra Cruise, Super Cruise. GM is forging ahead. Yes, there are problems. Well, there are going to be problems with such fundamental changes in such a huge industry. Will GM overcome these problems in time to be a leader in the industry. Well, step up to the tabel and place your bets.

My money is on GM. I might be wrong, but that's where I'm placing my bet. With a PE under 6, I don't see a lot of downside risk. In contrast, the upside potential is there. The next 12 months will tell the tale. Especially the November announcements.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Today, 10:20 AM
Maybe that fully paid 5 year old Hyundai in the driveway has another good 50k miles in it afterall:

“1,000 a month for a car loan payment? Why auto loans are soaring for many buyers“
finance.yahoo.com/...
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:09 AM
I have been a fan of GM since the Bonanza TV show was sponsored by Chevrolet when I was a child six decades ago. I drive a Cadillac now. My wife drives a Buick. Sadly, I bought GM for my oldest granddaughter more than 6 years ago and it is trading at exactly the same price that it did when I bought it for her. The price of GM might very well continue to bounce up or down by $4 in the $32-$40 channel you accurately identify, but aren't there better choices out there? Those who follow the comments that I post know that I am currently not enamored with Planes, Trains or Automobiles in this macroeconomic environment.
