Michael Vi

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), which has been a part of my portfolio for quite some time, is scheduled to report fiscal third-quarter earnings coming Monday after the market close. Although I am long SWKS, in my previous article published just over three months ago, I highlighted that Skyworks stock might disappoint investors in the short run with the company continuing to see negative revisions to EPS estimates. Even in May 2022, I highlighted why Skyworks stock may remain undervalued for an extended period of time despite promising long-term prospects. As a shareholder of the company, I am disappointed in the performance of Skyworks stock since then (down 9%), but as an analyst, I could not have expected any other outcome given the pressures the semiconductor sector is facing today. With Skyworks inching closer to reporting Q3 earnings, I believe investors should buckle up for increased volatility. In the most likely scenario, Skyworks stock will shed more of its value post earnings.

An Earnings Beat Will Not Move The Needle

My stock-picking strategy revolves around earnings surprises, earnings revisions, and stock price movements associated with these earnings events. A company that consistently tops Wall Street estimates for earnings usually catches my eye, and Skyworks is one. The company has reported positive earnings surprises in each of the last eight quarters, but unfortunately, post-earnings stock price movements suggest the market paid more attention to management’s discussion of short-term prospects for the semiconductor industry and the company.

Exhibit 1: Earnings-related stock price movements

TipRanks

Even in the best-case scenario where Skyworks will handsomely beat earnings estimates, I expect a muted reaction in the market given the macroeconomic pressures the semiconductor sector is facing today (more on that later). In the worst-case scenario, Skyworks may report a worse-than-expected decline in earnings (net income is expected to decline 31% YoY in Q3), which is likely to trigger a notable selloff.

During the upcoming earnings call, Skyworks management is likely to discuss their expectations for a few major macroeconomic developments, and I believe this discussion will dampen investor sentiment toward the company.

First up is the outlook for global smartphone shipments. One positive development in the smartphone market is that the decline in smartphone shipments is slowing down. In the second quarter, shipments declined by 7.8% YoY to 265.3 million units, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of shipment declines. According to IDC’s research director Nabila Popal, there is some hope for a recovery in the market toward the end of the year. She said:

The good news is that inventory levels are improving and the latest market chatter suggests that by Q3 excess inventory in finished devices and components should clear up. As inventory levels normalize, we are finally hearing optimism from key OEMs and supply chains and expect the market to return to growth by the end of the year and into 2024. As the market ramps back up, it is also an opportunity for vendors to gain share. IDC expects a shift in the vendor rankings at the bottom of the stack, as we already see happening this quarter with Transsion entering the Top 5 for the first time.

Apple, Inc. (AAPL), the largest customer of Skyworks (Apple accounted for 58% of Skyworks' revenue in fiscal 2022), saw smartphone shipments decline by just over 6% YoY in Q2, a comparatively better performance compared to many Android smartphone makers.

Exhibit 2: Q2 smartphone shipments

IDC

The biggest pain point for the smartphone industry in recent quarters has been China, which is the largest smartphone market in the world. In an encouraging sign, China registered a decline of just 2.1% in the second quarter after five consecutive quarters of double-digit losses.

IDC forecasts a rebound in smartphone shipments in the coming quarters, but I am wary of the potential negative impact on smartphone shipments that may arise from a continuation of macroeconomic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Although the probability of a recession within the next 12 months has declined in recent months according to economists, I believe it is too early to rule out more challenges for consumers. For this reason, I believe investors will have to take a cautious approach to investing in cyclical businesses such as Skyworks.

Second, Skyworks is likely to discuss the demand environment for chips, which does not look promising for the next couple of quarters. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) have already painted a bleak outlook for the second half of 2023 with demand for Android devices not picking up as expected while the demand for consumer electronics remains lackluster.

An Opportunity Is Brewing

AI is a bright spot for the semiconductor sector as companies invest aggressively to embrace generative AI. However, this alone will not be sufficient to boost investor confidence in chip stocks. The market, in my opinion, is waiting for an indication of the cyclical semiconductor sector returning to growth, which may not happen until mid-2024 given that the demand for consumer electronics is still weak. As illustrated below, the semiconductor industry, since 1996, has grown at an average of 3.9%. Every boom and bust has pushed the industry closer to this average consistently over the last 27 years. After the boom in 2021, the industry is once again showing signs of converging with this average growth rate.

Exhibit 3: Average revenue growth of the semiconductor industry

Objective Analysis

Expectations for a recovery in 2024 are further boosted by the predictions of World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, a non-profit organization that tracks the chip sector. The think tank expects the semiconductor industry to shrink in 2023 but recover sharply in 2024.

Exhibit 4: WSTS forecast summary

WSTS

Toward the end of the year, I believe Mr. Market will begin focusing on this expected recovery, and chip stocks are likely to benefit from positive earnings revisions when this happens. As a long-term-oriented investor, I am planning to boost my stake in Skyworks if Q3 earnings result in a market sell-off.

Takeaway

My investment thesis for Skyworks Solutions is centered around the company’s strong relationships with leading smartphone manufacturers and the increasing radio frequency content expected in consumer electronic devices in the coming years to support high-speed internet, AI capabilities, and metaverse applications. At this point, I am not changing my buy rating for Skyworks given that the company’s long-term prospects remain promising. However, there are no catalysts to drive the stock price higher in the foreseeable future. The upcoming Q3 earnings report, in my base-case scenario, will exert more pressure on SWKS. I am ready to pounce on any notable weakness in SWKS stock price as I believe the semiconductor industry is inching closer to recovery.