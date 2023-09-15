Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/15/23

Sep. 15, 2023 12:00 AM ET7 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

Comments (7)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:08 AM
Comments (9.57K)
Democrat Freddie O’Connell to become Nashville’s next mayor, elected with more than 64% of the vote.

More than half the citizens of Nashville supposedly don't like the direction the city is heading, and then the person who would drive in that direction harder wins easily?

Because good, intelligent and caring people would rather die than vote Republican. That's how they think.

So give the 64% what they want. Gooder and harder.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (9.57K)
Hunter Biden sold more than just an illusion, biz partners had direct access to Joe Biden while VP

After years of denials from President Biden about any knowledge of – or relationship with – son Hunter’s business dealings, evidence suggests those assertions are untrue. justthenews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (9.57K)
Do you remember all the Democrats shrieking about kids in cages during the 2020 election? It was repeated by Biden, his supporters and people in media over and over again. A constant drum beat.

Here’s the harsh truth. They don’t care. They didn’t care then and they don’t care now.

It was nothing more than a line of attack against Trump. How do we know this? Simple. There are people being held in cages at the border right now under Biden and none of the Democrats are saying anything about it. twitter.com/...

They never cared. It was just about them pretending to be morally superior.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (9.57K)
Washington State has been trying to deal with their homeless problem, but they haven’t had much success.

A program designed to close down tent communities and get homeless people into housing has already spent $143 million dollars to house less than a thousand people. That’s a horrible ratio.

And now they want more cash, because they think this program has been so effective.

Only a liberal government would think this is a success.One of the problems with this issue is that it has become an industry. Too many people are making good money trying to ‘end’ homelessness and therefore, don’t want it to end.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.57K)
Back in August the left was trying to get Trump removed from the ballot in New Hampshire.

That battle is already over and Trump won.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State announced this week that Trump will indeed be on the ballot.

Democrats’ effort to rig the outcome of the upcoming 2024 presidential election isn’t going so well. The anti-Trump faction has been trying desperately to ensure that former President Donald Trump does not set foot in the White House as president again. Their plan? Using Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to keep his name off the ballots in as many states as they can.

Unfortunately for the left, New Hampshire just became the latest state to reject an effort to disqualify President Trump from appearing on the ballot.

The top election official in New Hampshire says he won’t invoke the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in order to block former President Donald Trump from the ballot in the state that holds the first primary in the Republican nominating calendar.

New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan on Wednesday also announced that the filing period for the 2024 presidential primary will start on Oct. 11 — meaning it’s nearly all but certain the date of the contest will lead to a collision with the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

At the news conference at the state house in Concord, called in part to address legal efforts by some Republicans in New Hampshire to prevent the former president from getting his name on the 2024 ballot, Scanlan said that as long as Trump “submits his declaration of candidacy and signs it under the penalties of perjury, pays the $1,000 filing fee, his name will appear on the presidential primary ballot.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:04 AM
Comments (9.57K)
Despite the best efforts of Fox News and Rupert Murdoch, their own pollster Daron Shaw duplicates an identical polling outcome from the most recent three.President Trump is growing his support base, and Ron DeSantis is losing even more ground.It’s important to keep in mind that Fox News has been desperately trying to prop up the campaign of Ron DeSantis, giving him soft interviews and pushing his infomercials every week. Yet even Rupert Murdoch is now having to admit DeSantis just doesn’t have the support of the base Republican voters.

FOX NEWS – "Three weeks after the first Republican presidential primary debate, the latest Fox News survey finds Donald Trump has increased both his lead in the race and his strength of support.

Sixty percent of Republican primary voters back Trump in the primary race, up from 53% in the Fox News pre-debate August survey. At 13% support, Ron DeSantis sees a downtick of 3 points since the debate, while Vivek Ramaswamy holds steady at 11%. Next is Nikki Haley with 5%, Mike Pence and Tim Scott at 3% each, and Chris Christie at 2%. All remaining candidates receive 1% or less."

The RNC is in a very weak position ahead of the September 27th Fox Business News debate at the Reagan Library. President Trump has already said he will not be in attendance, and the remaining candidates look silly as they prepare for a debate with zero relevance to the voters.

The GOPe was looking to use the Reagan Library debate as a great opportunity to undermine President Trump and position him as the radical candidate. However, the debate itself is increasingly irrelevant. As this dynamic unfolds, the RNC is weakened in an almost delicious way.

Nothing is better to see than the RNC becoming irrelevant.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (9.57K)
People in politics usually talk about a bounce. Polling after a debate, some other headline grabbing nonsense, etc., and pollsters and media are looking for the bounce. A blip in polling showing a jump in agreement.

That he continues to gain and hold shows that their indictments of him have backfired bigly. They were desperately looking for a dip in polling, or trending down, but instead, it is the opposite.

The indictments did not cause a bounce. They caused people to solidify.
