Apple Support Levels On A Pullback (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Apple Inc.'s price will shrink with market bites, it is looking for support.
- The support level that holds depends on portfolio managers' willingness to start buying again.
- The first test of support should be at $186, with a potential target of $178-$180 for the post-earnings pullback.
- I do much more than just articles at Daily Index Beaters: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
On any pullback, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) price will shrink with market bites looking for support. On the charts below, we show the horizontal lines of support. We don’t know how many lines of support AAPL will break on the way down. We just wait for the Sell Signal to be reversed and for the bounce to begin. We wait for the technical signals to tell us. It was down almost $4 at $187, after earnings in the after-market.
The support level that holds depends on the value that portfolio managers are willing to start buying again. We know that when price is over-extended that it reverts back to the mean. That could be the 50-day moving average in the case of a popular, buy and hold stock like AAPL, where buyers are willing to ignore valuation and pay a premium for the brand name. For really bad earnings, it could be the 200-day uptrend. We don’t think AAPL is going that low, because of the slight pullback so far.
As you can see on the charts below, the 50-day moving average is near $186. There is also price support at that level and you can see the horizontal line we have drawn. So on any pullback in AAPL, we think the first test of support will be at $186.
Then we wait and see how many portfolio managers are willing to buy at that level. If there aren’t many, then price will break below that support level. It will test the next price support level at $182, and that would be bearish break below the 50-day moving average uptrend.
Notice also at the top of this first chart that we have our proprietary Buy, Hold and Sell Signal. You can see it is just below the green line Buy Signal. It is a very strong Hold Signal at 78 where 80 to 100 is a Buy Signal. The market will be very surprised if AAPL drops below $186 to test support at $182, based on our SID signal.
Finally, at the bottom of this first chart is Relative Strength. Portfolio managers want to be in stocks that are outperforming the market. You can see that AAPL has dropped from an outperformer to a market performer. So portfolio managers with large positions in AAPL right now are just Indexing with this holding. That, of course, is better than underperforming the Index, but not as good as outperforming the Index which is their goal.
Here is the first chart for AAPL that shows all of the data we just presented:
On the second chart shown below, we can see the weekly overview of the long and overextended price move up. It is no surprise that AAPL is having a little pullback, because expectations were too high going into earnings. Also there is a little market pullback that is taking AAPL down with the Index selling. Once again at the top of the chart is our proprietary Buy, Hold and Sell signal. You can see how long AAPL has moved so close to our Buy Signal, but was not able to trigger it.
All the signals on this chart are still positive, but weakening. You can see how overextended price is and the overextended signals that are now dropping. Just look at the MACD bar chart and how enormously long these bars were up compared to previous bars. Now the bars are dropping.
Don’t forget that the weakness on this chart was before earnings. Now with the drop in price, after earnings, all of these signals will continue to show the weakness that we see before earnings.
In conclusion, you can see we have drawn the Apple Inc. price support line at $178-$180. We think this is the target for this post earnings pullback. That will provide a nice 10% gain when price returns to the recent high. Let’s see if that is where the portfolio managers start buying again. They love to buy on weakness.
Here is the weekly chart supporting the above comments:
Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor. See all the stocks that have our proprietary Buy/Hold/Sell Signal everyday. Use our Model Portfolio or see the Buy Signal stocks by style of investing like Growth, Value, Dividends, Sector Rotation etc.
This article was written by
Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. He uses all of these methods to pick stocks for investing and trading.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)