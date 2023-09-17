Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/17/23

Sep. 17, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments
Political Comments
3.84K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (8)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:32 AM
Comments (9.6K)
"There's a magic in the early morning we've found
When the sunrise smiles on everything around
It's a portrait of the happiness that we feel and always will
Eight is enough to fill our lives with love
Oh we're lucky we can share this beautiful stage
So many find the world an empty place
Anyone who asks to stand alone is always standing still
And eight is enough to fill our lives with love
Oh love makes all the difference now
And one that really shows
Just look at everyone of us
See how it over flows
We spend our days like bright and shiny new dimes
If we're ever puzzled by the changing times
There's a plate of homemade wishes on the kitchen window sill
And eight is enough to fill our lives with love
More than enough to fill our lives with love"

www.youtube.com/...

www.youtube.com/...

Back in the golden age of television when family life was important to Americans. Today, our schools and government seem to do everything possible to disrupt the American family. And today's media is complicit in it. Sad what we have become.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:38 AM
Comments (9.6K)
🚨Report: President Trump is planning to come to the UAW picket line next week in Michigan. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:37 AM
Comments (9.6K)
Today is Constitution Day. Signed on this day in 1787, 236 years ago.

Required reading for the Biden administration and Democrats.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (9.6K)
ABC is in turmoil.

Tensions are running high at ABC News as woke staffers are reportedly “freaking out” over rumors that The Walt Disney Co., the parent company, is in discussions to sell the news outlet.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday, revealing that Disney has been in discussions with Nexstar Media Group and media mogul Byron Allen about a potential sale.

“Media mogul Byron Allen offered $10 billion, albeit tentatively, for Disney’s flagship broadcast network as well as the FX and National Geographic cable channels, according to a person familiar with his proposal. Separately, Disney has held exploratory talks about ABC and its eight local TV stations with Nexstar Media Group Inc., people familiar with those discussions said. All of the people asked not to be named disclosing information that’s not public,” according to the news outlet.

CNN spoke to multiple sources within ABC News, painting a picture of a newsroom in turmoil.

“Everyone is freaking out,” an ABC News staffer told CNN, capturing the mood inside the network. “It’s all anyone at work is talking about,” added another. The uncertainty has left many woke employees anxious about their future roles and the editorial direction of ABC News.

In a statement released Thursday, Disney clarified that while they are “open to exploring various strategic avenues,” they dismissed claims of selling the network.

“While we are open to considering a variety of strategic options for our linear businesses, at this time The Walt Disney Company has made no decision with respect to the divestiture of ABC or any other property and any report to that effect is unfounded,” a spokesperson said.

A Disney spokesperson said that Disney has to focus on their core business of grooming children.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (9.6K)
A man in Louisiana has just won a lawsuit against the town of Grand Isle.

Ross Brunet flies anti-Biden flags on the back of his truck. He has been ticketed multiple times and the town even went so far as to pass an ordinance in an effort to stop him.

He won the lawsuit on free speech grounds. This article doesn’t specify what the flags say, but one could easily assume it says something like ‘F’ Joe Biden.

The Associated Press reports:

"A resort island town on the Louisiana coast will repeal an anti-obscenity ordinance and let a contractor fly a flag from his truck that carries an obscenity aimed at President Joe Biden, under the terms of a lawsuit settlement filed Friday in federal court.

The settlement came in a lawsuit the Tulane First Amendment Law Clinic filed in January against the town of Grand Isle on behalf of Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana, who works on the island regularly. The suit said he repeatedly flew three flags from his truck. One promoted breast cancer awareness. Two bore vulgarities aimed at Biden and people who voted for him.

Brunet was ticketed seven times, according to the lawsuit. He successfully defended himself against four tickets. Despite winning those cases, he was later ticketed three more times. The last three cases were dropped after the town adopted an ordinance stating that signs on vehicles “shall not contain language deemed offensive and vulgar nor obscene in nature and cannot contain language that describes a sex act.”"

The report goes on to say that Brunet is receiving $40,000 in legal fees, and that the town is reversing the ordinance. That is good news.

Why was this even an issue in the first place? When Trump was president, celebrities and members of the media said vulgar things about the president every day. It was inescapable. Why the sudden outrage now?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (9.6K)
What a Coincidence – Potential RFK Jr Assassin Had Same Last Name as El Chapo’s Wife, Who Was Released from Federal Prison The Day Before

Jumpin' ju-ju bones, this is either a coincidence… or… yikes!

The potential assassin who was stopped by RFK Jr security has been identified. His name is Adrian Paul Aispuro (44).

Keep in mind the incident happened on Thursday Sept 14, and the potential assassin had a U.S. Marshals badge.

One day earlier, Sept 13th, Mexican Cartel Leader El Chapo's wife was released from federal prison. "We can confirm Emma Coronel Aispuro released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) today, September 13, 2023."

While not saying they are related, and not even saying there were any connections between them, however, think about the way the U.S. govt (CIA) carries out domestic assassinations using unwitting patsies. If RFK Jr had been assassinated, Adrian Paul Aispuro would be the perfect patsy.

On July 31st, 2023, Adrian Aispuro posted a threatening and incoherent TikTok video in which his gun and fake marshal's badge were prominently on display. Assume some federal agency (CIA) intercepted or saw that video.

Then several months later, the three-letter agency organized a "security job" for Aispuro to put him in the vicinity of RFK Jr.

The feds conduct the hit, Adrian Aispuro (complete with guns and fake badges) is picked and identified as the assassin. The plausible side-eye motive is then placed on El Chapo's crew getting back at the U.S for Emma Aispuro's incarceration.

In that scenario, RFK Jr's security detail just stopped a hit.

Or the names, timing and details are just coincidental.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (9.6K)
Texas AG Ken Paxton Acquitted on 16 Impeachment Articles, He Will Immediately Return to Office

There are 12 Democrats and 19 Republicans in the Texas Senate. The majority of the article votes were 16 to 14 in favor of acquittal.

As reflected throughout the impeachment trial, the majority of the accusations came from establishment “Bush” Republicans in Texas who hold tenuous power over the state Republican apparatus. All of the Democrats in the Texas Senate were more than willing to support the backroom Republican effort. However, attorney Tony Buzbee did a masterful job deconstructing the rumors and innuendo that surrounded the majority of the allegations.

By the end of the two week impeachment trial, the Republicans in Texas were too exposed to maintain their original intent to remove Paxton. The truth overwhelmed the false GOPe narrative, and that created a problem for the Texas Republicans who are, for all intents and purposes, identical to Texas Democrats. This is one of the reasons why national Democrats are so confident they can turn Texas blue in a short period of time.Remember, Democrats want power – Republicans want money. The events in Texas are a case study in this dynamic. Most of the Texas Republicans don’t care what happens ideologically, as long as they can be compensated for allowing the Democrats to dictate the state outcomes of political power. There is an awakening happening in Texas amid the base voters who continue to elect professional Republicans; however, it is unknown whether the uniparty dynamic has become too systemic to change.

There isn't much hope for them to remain a reliably red state. The only thing that might save Texas are the conservative Latinos who don’t want the social issues that accompany Democrat control. The non minority, or white Republican voters in Texas, have been gaslit by the Republican political class (Bush Inc.) for so long, they cannot see what is looming over the horizon.

The truth doesn’t care about your feelings.

Ken Paxton was interviewed by Tucker Carlson this week and will broadcast next week.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (9.6K)
It was enjoyable watching Attorney Buzbee work.

When witnesses were forthcoming and truthful, he could make them come off as even more sincere.

For the liars and weasels, well they got crushed with the Roadrunner acme anvil.
