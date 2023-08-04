Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.3K Followers

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Connor Teskey - Chief Executive Officer

Jeh Vevaina - Managing Partner and our Chief Investment Officer

Wyatt Hartley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sean Stewart - TD Securities

Rupert Merer - National Bank Financial

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

David Quezada - Raymond James

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Naji Baydoun - iA Capital Market

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BEP Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time all participants’ are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Connor Teskey, CEO. Please go ahead.

Connor Teskey

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2023 conference call.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that a copy of our news release, investor supplement and letter to unitholders can be found on our website. We also want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and our future results may differ materially. For more information, you are encouraged to review our regulatory filings available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and on our website.

On today's call, we will provide an update on the business and our development activities. Then Jeh Vevaina, our Managing Partner and our Chief Investment Officer will highlight the recently announced acquisition of Duke Energy Renewables. And lastly, Wyatt will conclude the call by discussing our operating results and financial position. Following our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.