Sundry Photography

Investment Overview

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) heyday occurred between 2014 and 2017, when its Hepatitis C drugs Harvoni and Sovaldi were driving double-digit billion revenues per annum, and annual revenue generation company-wide rose >$30bn in 2015 and 2016.

The drugs were so successful they shrank the patient pool to negligible levels, impacting their sales, which declined rapidly - in 2022, Gilead earned just $1.8bn from its HCV franchise.

Gilead has had to reinvent itself, and in 2019 appointed Daniel O'Day, former head of Swiss Pharma giant Roche's (OTCQX:OTCQX:RHHBY) Oncology division, with the idea of augmenting its traditionally strong HIV division - which has generated >$16bn dollars per annum in every year since 2019, topping $17bn lat year - with a diverse range of cancer treatments, from cell therapies, to antibody drug conjugates, to pipeline assets focused on new drug targets such as TIGIT, and CD47.

Results have been decidedly mixed - as I wrote in Q1 2023 earning preview for Gilead in April:

Gilead had invested $12bn acquiring Kite Pharmaceuticals prior to O'Day's arrival in 2019, which has yielded 2 drug approvals, the cell therapies Yescarta and Tecartus, which drove combined revenues of $1.37bn in 2022, while $5bn was subsequently spent acquiring Forty Seven and its anti-CD47 therapy Magrolimab - not yet approved - and $21bn spent acquiring Immunomedics and its Trop-2-directed antibody drug conjugate Trodelvy - $680m of sales in 2022.

Gilead itself admits that the company is in a transitional period - on yesterday's Q2 2023 earning call, Gilead's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Andrew Dickinson admitted, in response to an analyst question:

We've historically had industry-leading operating margins and we certainly expect to have that in the future. We also have said and acknowledged that we're in a unique point in time as we've built-out both our R&D portfolio and our sales and marketing team.

In other words, Gilead is selling itself as a work in progress, and as such, many of the most important elements of Gilead's Q2 2023 earnings report concerned pipeline updates as opposed to sales figures and profits, although these were also significant, and will be where we start this earning review.

Gilead - Q2 2023 Performance Overview

As we can see below, from a slide shared in Gilead's earnings presentation, Gilead delivered a relatively strong revenue performance.

Gilead Sciences Q223 performance (Gilead presentation)

The HIV division contributed $4.6bn of sales - up 9% year-on-year - with powerhouse Biktarvy, the daily oral medication approved in 2018, leading the way, racking up £3bn of revenues - up 17% year-on-year, with a 46% share of the US market - ably supported by Descovy, indicated for pre-exposure prophylaxis ("PrEP"), which generated $516m of revenues, up 12% year-on-year, and with a 40% share of the US market.

With Descovy set to lose patent protection around 2025, Gilead will be hoping than pipeline asset lenacapavir, an HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in tablet form for oral use and as an injection for subcutaneous use, already approved as Sunlenca as a twice-yearly treatment option for HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug resistant HIV-1 infection - can offset any lost revenues.

Analysts have forecast $1.5bn of peak revenues for Sunlenca, but lenacapavir may also secure approvals in additional indications, such as PrEP. Biktarvy's patents don't expire until 2033, which is vital for Gilead as the drug will likely provide double-digit billion revenues - as it did in 2022 - for the remainder of the decade, perhaps reaching $15bn per annum by 2030. Nevertheless, to have a single drug account for nearly 50% of all revenues is potentially problematic long-term, and puts even more pressure on CEO O'Day to deliver a sustainable and fast growing oncology franchise.

As we can see above, the oncology division generated $728m of revenues, up 38% year-on-year. The division contributed $1.4bn of revenues in 1H23, which is +48% year-on-year. Trodelvy is central to Gilead's planning and the drug - approved to treat urothelial cancer in 2021, and more recently, pre-treated HR+, HER2- breast cancer - delivered $260m of revenues across the quarter, up 63% year-on-year.

Trodelvy gained approval to treat the same indication in Europe last week, and CEO O'Day has called the drug "a cornerstone asset with pan-tumor potential". Besides Biktarvy, Trodelvy is arguably Gilead's most important asset - the "cornerstone" of the company's ambition for oncology to represent one third of the company's total revenues by 2030.

On the negative side, revenues wise, sales of Veklury continue to trend downwards as the demand for anti-COVID medication falls. Veklury revenues topped $1bn in Q4 2022, but fell to $573m in Q1 2023, and to just $256m last quarter. This may have been a "one-off" source of revenues that Gilead would not have forecast for, but it has proved to be a valuable asset that was amongst the first to be approved to treat COVID, although its course now looks close to being run.

Earnings and Guidance

To have driven 11% top-line growth ex-Veklury, and 7% overall, is a strong performance from Gilead, even factoring in a slight over-reliance on Biktarvy. On the flipside, Gilead was less profitable in Q2 2023 (on a non-GAAP basis) than in the previous year, as we can see below.

Gilead Q223 non-GAAP data (earnings presentation)

With R&D spend growing, and SG&A spend growing even more substantially, costs and expenses were $4.32bn, versus $3.6bn in the prior year, and with the tax rate also increasing slightly, net income fell from $1.99bn in Q2 2022, to $1.7bn, and earnings per share ("EPS") from $1.58, to $1.34.

A one-time legal settlement accrual is partly responsible, and Gilead insists it is in a rebuilding phase, but either way, a net profit margin of >25% is a perfectly good return, even if it did not quite live up to analysts' expectations. According to Seeking Alpha, the normalized EPS of $1.34 missed by $0.3, and the GAAP EPS of $0.83 missed by $0.37, while revenues beat by >$144m.

Across the half-year, in 2023 Gilead generated net income of $3.4bn, which is down 27% year-on-year, and may explain why, year-to-date, Gilead's share price is down >11%.

Nevertheless, after a strong outperformance in Q3 of last year, followed by a series of analyst upgrades based on the promise of Biktarvy, Trodelvy, and other HIV / oncology assets, Gilead's stock price leaped from $61, to $90 - its highest value since the Harvoni / Sovaldi days (when peak share price achieved was >$110) - and the stock price remains up 25% across the past 12 months. Amongst US Big Pharma companies, only Eli Lilly's (LLY) stock has performed better.

Gilead 2023 guidance (earnings presentation)

As we can see above, Gilead opted to upgrade its 2023 revenue guidance - to $26.3bn - $26.7bn - and soften expectations for diluted EPS - $6.45 - $6.8 - and GAAP EPS - $4.5 - $4.85. Even using the midpoint of the lower GAAP figure, the forward price to earnings ratio of ~16x is far from a bad score. In short, if Gilead really is "fixing the roof" i.e. refocusing the business, and taking a hit to profitability, it is doing it while the "sun is shining".

For good measure, Gilead declared a dividend payment of $0.75 - up from $0.73 in the prior year - which offers a yield of 4% at current share price of $75.5, which is the highest in the Big Pharma sector, level with AbbVie (ABBV). The company has raised its dividend in every year for at least the past 10 years.

Pipeline Overview - Oncology Doubts Remain After Magrolimab Study Fails

Magrolimab is the lead drug acquired via Gilead's $5bn outlay on Forty Seven, and its target is CD47, the "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to prevent being swallowed up by macrophages, part of the immune system.

In reality is has been a struggle to extract data of real promise from CD47 programs to date, and on its earnings call, Gilead confirmed that Magrolimab's ENHANCE trial in higher risk myelodysplastic syndrome ("MDS") had been ended after a futility analysis.

In total, Magrolimab is involved in 9 separate studies, in breast and lung cancer alongside chemotherapy, for example, gastrointestinal and other solid tumors, and alongside Bristol Myers Squibb's Vidaza, in various hematological cancers. Arguably, Magrolimab has not had a breakout data readout that justifies blockbuster (>$1bn per annum) peak sales forecasts for the drug, and personally, I think Gilead may be on shaky ground here. Five Magrolimab studies were halted by the FDA in January 2022 owing to safety concerns.

Similarly, another one of Gilead's lead oncology assets - the anti-TIGIT Domvanalimab, developed by Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), and generally used in combo with the anti-PD1 Zimberelimab, has not delivered any truly outstanding data. There are four Phase 3 studies in first line, metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC") underway, and another in gastrointestinal, but like CD-47, there are doubts about whether TIGIT can ever be a successfully druggable target.

In June, Gilead announced "positive" data from its Phase 2 ARC-7 study, although there was only a single complete response in the dom/zim combo arm, and a 36% partial response rate. Whether that is good enough to take on the might of Merck's (MRK) Keytruda and Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo plus Yervoy in the NSCLC setting remains to be seen, but I would be somewhat doubtful about that.

Outside of Trodelvy, Magrolimab, and dom/zim, Gilead's pipeline is a little thin, with very few other assets in Phase 2 or later studies. Given that there are significant doubts over Magrolimab and dom/zim, and even some doubts over whether Trodelvy can deliver on such high expectations, e.g. double-digit billion sales, then ironically for a company supposedly in transition, the quality of the product portfolio may be in decline, rather than about to take a strong step forward.

On a more positive note, the cell therapy division, which came into being after Gilead's buyout of Kite Therapeutics, has spawned 2 successful drugs with growing sales and further opportunities in various types of hematological cancers. Gilead would have expected more than the $1.5bn generated by Yescarta and Tecartus in 2022 after its $12bn outlay, but sales growth of 29% and 21% in Q2 2023, plus the late stage studies offers hope that these 2 drugs can make a more significant revenue contribution going forward.

Concluding Thoughts - Not Quite The Work In Progress As Advertised, But A Solid Quarter Suggests Valuation Likely To Hold, Perhaps Increase

Coping with the loss of not one, but 2 double-digit billion drugs, as Gilead has been forced to do since 2017, will damage the valuation of any Pharma - witness the problems AbbVie (ABBV) is experiencing after the patent expiry of its >$20bn per annum selling Humira - but it has to be said that to date, Gilead's pivot into oncology has not been an unqualified success.

The company has spent >$40bn acquiring promising oncology companies and drugs, for a return of just over $2bn in 2022. The outlay has left Gilead reasonably heavily indebted - with >$27bn of non-current liabilities reported as of Q2 2023, against a cash position of $8bn.

Luckily, Gilead's HIV division remains as robust as ever and will likely remain so for the rest of this decade, thanks to Biktarvy, Descovy, and Sunlenca / Lenacapavir. After the end of the decade however, there will be fears around the impending Biktarvy patent expiry.

It's difficult to say that Gilead has moved decisively to pivot away from viral diseases and into oncology but so few projects have been an unqualified - Trodelvy is the jewel in the crown, but sterner tests lie ahead for the drug as it tries to enter lucrative but fiercely competitive markets in lung cancer and breast cancer.

As such, Gilead does not have too much room for maneuver - management does not seem to be looking much at further M&A, and cannot really afford it either - but in the here and now, the company is delivering, with a decent set of earnings that may have missed expectations on profitability, but achieved a >25% net profit margin nevertheless.

There is a certain amount of irony here since management is talking up the future, and saying margins are too low in the present, when future-proofing the company looks to be the real issue, and current performance appears strong.

Given AbbVie was able to launch 2 long-term replacements for Humira before Humira even lost its patent protection, Gilead's failure - outside of HIV - to deliver any assets with multi-billion sales potential post HCV has been a disappointment to date.

As a Gilead shareholder myself, however, I am prepared to keep holding the stock primarily due to the thriving HIV division, and the qualifies success of Trodelvy. If TIGIT and CD47 do not pan out the way management had hoped, however, it may be time for Gilead to significantly shake up its pipeline.