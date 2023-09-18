Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/18/23

Sep. 18, 2023
Political Comments
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (14)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (9.62K)
The illegals are coming by the trainload now, dozens and dozens of cars loaded with them. twitter.com/...

There is a tsunami of migrants from all around the world headed to illegally enter the United States thanks to Joe Biden's open borders.
D
DayIdie
Today, 1:05 AM
Comments (1.61K)
@PaulM_2 Proof that over population is the existential crisis.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (9.62K)
Do not let it escape your notice that not a single professional Republican entity has stood up to show their support for Texas AG Ken Paxton or congratulate him on the clear and decisive impeachment victory against the corrupt UniParty system in the Lone Star state. Not a word from The Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA), or any other professional Republican group.

Instead, only President Donald Trump and the overwhelming majority of the MAGA base have stood strong with Paxton – before, during and after the smear campaign to remove him. Keep this big ugly data point in mind. On the federal side, with Obama-Biden flooding the border with illegal aliens, Ken Paxton was considered a threat from both the White House and the Texas Governor, Greg Abbott.

This weekend, Ken Paxton’s awesome attorney, Tony Buzbee, appeared for a Fox News interview, after the impeachment trial, to discuss the background motives and issues that led to the ridiculous effort. https://youtu.be/FP1nCn8JDXw

Bring on the reckoning!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (9.62K)
People don't understand even though Texas has GOP majority in the House, Senate and a GOP governor, we are totally run by RINOs. None of the voter priorities even get brought to a vote. They all run as conservatives and then vote like Democrats. Comrades, we are in trouble.

And let's not forget that DeSantis was headed to Texas with the hope that Paxton would be convicted and he could step right in to gather support from the Bushies.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (9.62K)
Idaho is the same: veto-proof Republican House and Senate, all state-wide office holders are Republican. The House is better than the Senate, but RINOs continue to infect the place.

Many Dems have figured out that the only way they can win is run with an "R" next to their names, and too many RINOs care only about themselves and getting richer. The result is none of the big conservative things get done that the people want and vote for, and "Democrat lite" items pass.
ErikWilson profile picture
ErikWilson
Today, 12:33 AM
Premium
Comments (1.74K)
@PaulM_2 Trump2024 is the hope. Let us pray.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.62K)
According to a recent media report, Senator Chuck Schumer led an AI insight forum that included tech industry leaders: Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Tesla, X and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, NVIDIA President Jensen Huang, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, technologist and Google alum Eric Schmidt, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Additionally, representatives from labor and civil rights advocacy groups which included: AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights President and CEO Maya Wiley, and AI accountability researcher Deb Raji. The group was joined by a list of prominent AI executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Notably absent from the Sept 13th forum was anyone with any real-world experience that is not a beneficiary of government spending. This is not accidental. Technocracy advances regardless of the citizen impact. Technocrats advance their common interests, not the interests of the ordinary citizen.

That meeting comes after DHS established independent guidelines.

DHS’ AI task force is coordinating with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on how the department can partner with critical infrastructure organizations “on safeguarding their uses of AI and strengthening their cybersecurity practices writ large to defend against evolving threats.”

Remember, in addition to these groups assembling, the Dept of Defense (DoD) will now conduct online monitoring operations, using enhanced AI to protect the U.S. internet from “disinformation” under the auspices of national security.

So, the question becomes, what was Chuck Schumer’s primary reference for this forum?

There isn’t anything that is going to stop the rapid deployment of AI in the tech space. However, for the interests of the larger American population, the group unrepresented in the forum, is the use of AI to identify, control, and impede information distribution that is against the interests of the government and the public-private partnership the technocrats are assembling.

The words “disinformation” and “deep fakes” are as disingenuous as the term “Patriot Act.” The definitions of disinformation and deep fakes are where the government regulations step in, using their portals into Big Tech, to identify content on platforms that is deemed in violation.

It doesn’t take a deep political thinker to predict that memes and video segments against the interests of the state will be defined for removal.

This battlespace is only just now getting prepped, and few websites and alternative media outlets have any idea what is likely to happen – let alone the foresight to prepare their infrastructure to withstand the outcomes of the government determinations.

Remember, throughout this process the coordination is filled with plausible deniability, where outcomes from the tech space are justified by saying the platform control agents didn’t have any choice. Worse still, most of the advanced AI will be fully automated, providing even more plausible deniability and legal issue avoidance.

The corporations like Vanguard and Blackrock will ultimately be in the background, shaping the guidance of government policy to their own interests. The flow of information, and the ability of information consumers to locate it, is likely to be determined within this public-private network of aligned interests.

Watch carefully how this rolls out, and look for the tell-tale signs of content control.

If you didn’t understand why we needed Godzilla Trump before, you will soon…
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.62K)
If one could get in the face of any of these CNN propagandist fact-checkers, they'd be destroyed with a single question: Why did these Biden "shell companies" exist? The only answer an honest person can give is, "To conceal the bribery money". If the millions of dollars received from foreigners by Hunter Biden and his associates had any legitimate purpose - if it were something other than bribery - they would have no need to hide it. And what was it that Hunter Biden and his associates were selling? What service did they have to offer, except the influence of the then-Vice President? Isn't the nature of this arrangement self-evident in the fact that Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Hunter's client Burisma for corruption, was fired in 2016 on the demand of Joe Biden? Joe Biden publicly bragged about this...

The fake media's Trump Derangement Syndrome pandemic was not cured when Biden became president. Instead, we're living through something akin to the Stalin era, where the purged Trotsky became a propaganda bogeyman used to frighten the public and justify repression.

The Jan. 6 protesters are sentenced to federal prison, Biden's opponents are censored on social media platforms, and dishonest spin about the Biden bribery scandal is published as "fact checks", all because liberals live in dread of what is to them the worst possible nightmare, the return of President Trump. How can they cope with the cognitive dissonance caused by having to pretend to be independent truth-tellers, when they know damned well that they're telling lies on behalf of a corrupt old fraud like Joe Biden? No intelligent person believes a word they say.

Intelligent people aren't their audience.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (9.62K)
Congress ignored warnings about its pandemic spending. Now the bill is coming due.

Rep. Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, called the estimated fraud “the greatest theft of taxpayer dollars in American history.”

I don’t know if it’s the “greatest” — there’s $33 trillion worth of overspending with both parties’ fingerprints all over it.

Back in 1988, the Democrat Party Platform said Republicans had “mortgaged our children’s future by tripling our national debt.” At that time, it was a quaint $2.7 trillion.

In 1996, the Republican Party Platform proclaimed, “We have a moral responsibility not to leave our children a legacy of monstrous debt.” The total then was $5 trillion.

I guess our “children’s future” and our “moral responsibility” doesn’t matter much these days.

Occasionally, a brave senator or representative will point out the tsunami of red ink flowing from the Potomac. Kudos to Sen. Crapo and Rep. Smith for highlighting this latest scandal.

But most politicians have quietly agreed to increase the debt, year in and year out, until the entire artifice collapses from its own weight.

If you thought 2008’s housing bubble was bad, wait until the debt bubble bursts.
ErikWilson profile picture
ErikWilson
Today, 12:42 AM
Premium
Comments (1.74K)
@PaulM_2 Ludwig van Mises..."A total collapse of the currency."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (9.62K)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has ditched the Senate dress code to accommodate man-child Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) who prefers to dress like a teenage slob rather than a grown man in the ‘world’s greatest deliberative body.’ The dress code of coats and ties for men and business attire for women will still apply to staff in the chamber.

Even before his debilitating stroke last year, Fetterman preferred to wear a hoodie and gym shorts as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor and while campaigning. After his treatment for depression earlier this year, Fetterman has continued dressing like a slob when at work in the Senate complex except for appearances at committee meetings and floor debates where he has worn suits. When voting on the floor, Fetterman sometimes votes from just outside the chamber while casually dressed, leaning in a doorway and flashing a thumbs up or down, a practice that other senators do on occasion.

Fox confirms that the Senate will no longer enforce a dress code for senators. Senators can now what ever they want. However, others entering the chamber must comply with the dress code. Coats/ties for men. Business attire for women.

If Bob Dole, the combat disabled veteran from WWII, could dress in a suit and tie, with one good hand, then the self-centered losers in the Senate now can dress appropriately.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (9.62K)
On Thursday, Joe Biden named former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker as U.S. special representative for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

The new position, which falls under the State Department, was established as the Biden administration comes under increased scrutiny for the billions being sent Ukraine.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $75 billion in assistance since the war began, which includes humanitarian, financial, and military support.

As millions of Americans struggle to make ends meet amid rising inflation and an crumbling economy due to disastrous policies, in early September the Biden regime pledged another jaw-dropping sum of over $1 billion in new aid to Ukraine.

Joe Biden said in a statement announcing the appointment, “As an accomplished public servant, former Secretary of Commerce, and transformative industry leader — with deep familial ties to Ukraine — Special Representative Pritzker brings decades of experience and expertise to this critical position. Working in lockstep with the Ukrainian government, our allies and partners, international financial institutions, and the private sector, she will drive the United States’ efforts to help rebuild the Ukrainian economy.

This includes mobilizing public and private investment, shaping donor priorities and working to open export markets and businesses shut down by Russia’s brutal attacks and destruction.”

What her job really consists of is making sure that Biden's corporate donors get the bulk of the graft contracts for rebuilding Ukraine.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (9.62K)
Most people think when they vote for a federal politician -a House or Senate representative- they are voting for a person who will go to Washington DC and write or enact legislation. This is the old-fashioned “schoolhouse rock” perspective based on decades past. There is not a single person in congress writing legislation or laws.

In modern politics not a single member of the House of Representatives or Senator writes a law, or puts pen to paper to write out a legislative construct. This simply doesn’t happen.

Over the past several decades a system of constructing legislation has taken over Washington DC that more resembles a business operation than a legislative body.

Here’s how it works right now.

Outside groups, often called “special interest groups”, are entities that represent their interests in legislative constructs. These groups are often representing foreign governments, Wall Street multinational corporations, banks, financial groups or businesses; or smaller groups of people with a similar connection who come together and form a larger group under an umbrella of interest specific to their affiliation.

Sometimes the groups are social interest groups, activists, climate groups, environmental interests etc. The social interest groups are usually non-profit constructs who depend on the expenditures of government to sustain their cause or need.

The for-profit groups (mostly business) have a purpose in Washington DC to shape policy, legislation and laws favorable to their interests. They have fully staffed offices just like any business would – only their ‘business‘ is getting legislation for their unique interests.

These groups are filled with highly paid lawyers who represent the interests of the entity and actually write laws and legislation briefs.

In the modern era this is actually the origination of the laws that we eventually see passed by congress. Within the walls of these buildings within Washington DC is where the ‘sausage’ is actually made.

Again, no elected official is usually part of this law origination process.

Almost all legislation created is not ‘high profile’, they are obscure changes to current laws, regulations or policies that no-one pays attention to. The passage of the general bills within legislation is not covered in media. Ninety-nine percent of legislative activity happens without anyone outside the system even paying any attention to it.

Once the corporation or representative organizational entity has written the law they want to see passed – they hand it off to the lobbyists.

The lobbyists are people who have deep contacts within the political bodies of the legislative branch, usually former House/Senate staff or former House/Senate politicians themselves.

The lobbyist takes the written brief, the legislative construct, and it’s their job to go to congress and sell it.

“Selling it” means finding politicians who will accept the brief, sponsor their bill and eventually get it to a vote and passage.

The lobbyist does this by visiting the politician in their office, or, most currently familiar, by inviting the politician to an event they are hosting. The event is called a junket when it involves travel.

Often the lobbying “event” might be a weekend trip to a ski resort, or a “conference” that takes place at a resort. The actual sales pitch for the bill is usually not too long and the majority of the time is just like a mini vacation etc.

The size of the indulgence within the event, the amount of money the lobbyist is spending, is customarily related to the scale of benefit within the bill the sponsoring business entity is pushing. If the sponsoring business or interest group can gain a lot of financial benefit from the legislation, they spend a lot on the indulgences.

Corporations (special interest groups) write the legislation. Lobbyists take the law and go find politician(s) to support it. Politicians get support from their peers using tenure and status etc. Eventually, if things go according to norm, the legislation gets a vote.The important part to remember is that the origination of the entire process is EXTERNAL to congress.

While all of this is happening the same outside groups who write the laws are providing money for the campaigns of the politicians they need to pass them. This construct sets up the quid-pro-quo of influence, although much of it is fraught with plausible deniability.

This is the way legislation is created.
