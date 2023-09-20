Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Politics And The Markets 09/20/23

Sep. 20, 2023 12:00 AM ET4 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This article was written by

Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (9.64K)
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Appoints Primary Trump-Russia Conspiracy Agents as “Expert Group” to Identify Domestic Terrorism and Disinformation

If you put the individual names within this group in the search bar, you will discover their connection. Most of them were the primary background operatives who pushed the Trump-Russia collusion conspiracy in ’16, ’17, ’18 and ’19.

With names like James Clapper (DNI), John Brennan (CIA), Tashina Gauhar (DOJ-NSD), David Kris (DOJ-NSD, FISA), Paul Kolbe (CIA) and Benjamin Wittes (Lawfare), what you will find is that this specific group are functionaries of the corrupt intelligence apparatus that framed the Trump-Russia collusion nonsense. This is the team now that will define for DHS how to focus their future targeting efforts.

Keep in mind, the organization of this group follows the announcement that DHS will be launching online “Enhanced AI” to assist the government in combating information they deem dangerous to national security. Put the two together, and we can see who will be doing the “defining” of what constitutes “dangerous”.

The admission is DHS uses AI to profile, target and discriminate. DHS currently participates in systemic, indiscriminate and/or large-scale monitoring, surveillance, or tracking of individuals.

The assembly of a Homeland Intelligence Experts Group gives us the names of those who will be organizing the definitions.

Do not get alarmed, get informed.

Can you see how this is coming together? www.dhs.gov/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (9.64K)
Donors Retreat from DeSantis, Advance Toward Trump

The Sea Island group must have a very difficult time accepting that all of the efforts to advance with Ron DeSantis are not succeeding. They are going through the five stages of grief, with each starting to accept their ability to influence election outcomes has collapsed in the face of unrelenting support for President Donald Trump.

As the DeSantis operation enters the desperation phase, familiar to those who remember the moments in 2016 when Cheeeto-faced Glenn Beck was pleading with the evangelical community to support Ted Cruz, we see the purchased influencer crowd becoming more toxic, hate filled and vitriolic. Alas, their angst is as shallow as their principles. The reality is their bank accounts dictate their constitutional values. It’s all very pathetic and predictable.

On the opposite side, those who don’t play the pretending game; those who carry the pragmatic working class values that find optimal solutions to challenges; that tribe of deliberate and steadfast honest warriors; that group continues to push forward, supporting President Trump. It is an unrelenting force of MAGA, strengthened by the adversity of opposition, tested in the battlespace grit and determination, that team is winning. Be of good cheer.

This is no small thing, to restore a republic after it has fallen into corruption. It may be that our task is impossible. Yet, if we do not try then how will we know it can’t be done? And if we do not try, it most certainly won’t be done. The Founders’ Republic, and the larger war for western civilization, will be lost. If we do not stand victorious it will not be because Donald J Trump left anything on the battlefield.

2024 is MAGA burning the ships behind us. This one is for all the marbles. This is not a place where tepid half-measures and gentlemanly pastels will suffice. Get right with God, put on the armor, absorb the focus of fighting like the third monkey on the ramp to Noah’s ark, and get comfortable being uncomfortable.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (9.64K)
A national survey by Suffolk University asked those who report that they are “not likely” to vote, how they would vote if they did. The results were a political earthquake. The “non voters” would back Trump by 35-13% if they decided to cast ballots after all.

Pollsters routinely ask if a person is likely to vote. If the answer is yes, they proceed to conduct the interview. If no, they hang up.

But Suffolk’s pollsters stayed on the line and asked those who said they would not vote who they would back if they did. And the answer was Trump.

The Suffolk Survey found such strength in the alienated, left out, excluded, and marginalized among the electorate as to tip the election to Trump if they actually voted.

According to Emerson,

Non-voters would break for Trump 35-13%
70% have a favorable view of Trump
78% have an unfavorable opinion of Biden
51% actually did vote in 2020.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (9.64K)
Joe Biden will almost certainly not be the DNC nominee in ’24 coming out of the convention. Most likely, in the next 90 days, something is going to surface that will indicate exactly why and how this move is going to take place.

Biden was installed by the Obama network for a single four-year term with multiple intentions – the rapid escalation of far-left progressive objectives and policies, in combination with a need to control the outcomes of DC systems to protect the Obama network from scrutiny. This is the reason why the Lightbringer maintained an operational residence in DC that was more akin to a policy and control command center.

The entire Biden administration is seeded with like-minded travelers from the tribe of Teh One. However, in/around the time Susan Rice was withdrawn from the Biden team in the White House, a shift was visible. Team Obama began a slow withdrawal of influence, and the shallower, less strategic, team of Biden became more autonomous. The shift was subtle, but people -even media- began to notice increased blunders and Biden contradictions.

We are likely to see a gradual Obama team exit from DC, culminating in a sale of his Kalorama neighborhood “residence.” Team Obama are very skilled at timing exits to avoid being impacted by collateral damage inside crises they create. Unlike what some might claim, there is not going to be an Obama approved ’24 candidate, and Big Mike is not part of the equation.

Inside the modern Democrat wing of the UniParty there have always been two factions of power. The Obama (progressive, activist) faction, and the Clinton (power, greed) traditional faction. The two teams hate each other, each seeing only a limited pie for sharing, but they align under common interests.

The fundamental change Obama initiated is deeply ingrained in the domestic intelligence systems now. DHS, CISA, and on down the line to FBI and Main Justice, are fully weaponized for political targeting. Into this status, enhanced Artificial Intelligence is about to be launched; the system is indeed overloaded, and social crisis will ultimately be the outcome as the threads that bind the republic are torn. Obama doesn’t need to stand close and watch; their mission is essentially complete.

Worrisome statutes of limitation have been purposefully run out. Energy policy is structurally changed. Pipelines destroyed, leases cancelled, green new deal embedded in the policy which will manifest the outcome of solar and windmill nonsense. The borders are wide open, and tens-of-millions of illegal aliens have flooded in. Lisa Monaco has the DOJ’s Trump targeting operation well under control with a compliant media to assist. The treasury is broke, and the military is woke.

Three years of extreme leftist agenda, and now the eyes turn to 2024.

Obama doesn’t want anything to do with that, but Clinton sees a financial opportunity.

Joe Biden will not be the DNC ’24 nominee….. and there’s no way in hell he will be the 2025 POTUS with Obama in retreat.

Keep watching….
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.