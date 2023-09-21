Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/21/23

Sep. 21, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Political Comments
Political Comments
3.84K Followers
This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (11)

a
al roman
Today, 12:43 AM
Comments (201.76K)
Clean the rim now
a
al roman
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (201.76K)
Data processors are amazing stuff
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (9.66K)
Tucker Carlson Interviews Texas AG Ken Paxton

This is really a good interview. Texas AG Ken Paxton shares the details of how the fraudulent impeachment process was created out of thin air and then launched against him by Democrats and Karl Rove/Bush Republicans in Texas. The process explanation is blood boiling, and yet Paxton was gagged from speaking about it throughout the impeachment effort.

Tucker Carlson spends a lot of time asking questions about the origination of the impeachment effort, and during the interview Paxton outlines the legal challenges he was bringing against specific interests, Big Pharma, Google and Joe Biden, that led to the merge of Democrats and Texas Republicans trying to take him out. It’s a remarkable and eye-opening interview. https://youtu.be/Mkyitd6mG3U
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (9.66K)
Fifth Circuit To University Trustees: You Have Actual Responsibilities.

Professor Timothy Jackson wrote to the University of North Texas’ Board of Trustees asking for them to intervene and stop his persecution on bogus racism charges. They ignored him, and the state pled that the Board “had no direct connection with the specific acts of retaliation,” even though they had the power to stop it and failed to do so. Importantly, the Court didn’t buy this–and that’s good news. Maybe trustees who are accountable will finally start holding those below them accountable as well. www.allenharrislaw.com/...
a
al roman
Today, 12:27 AM
Comments (201.76K)
Scabs
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (9.66K)
In a string of remarkable coincidences, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice has taken a keen interest in all things Elon Musk.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is reportedly pursuing criminal charges against Musk, scrutinizing whether the Tesla CEO failed to disclose personal benefits he received from his car company.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the new inquiry centers around Tesla’s “Project 42,” an alleged plan for a weird glass home and structure that Musk talked about constructing in Texas but never built.

Which all sounds very much like a fishing expedition put on by a lawless, out-of-control, politically driven DOJ.

It is quite the happenstance that only last month, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division also launched a bizarre suit against Musk’s SpaceX, alleging the company engaged in employment discrimination against non-US citizens.

Or, to put it more plainly, the Biden administration, which, as we speak, is overseeing a historic surge of illegal border crossings, is suing America’s most successful legal immigrants for failing to hire noncitizens.

Among other things, SpaceX, which has partnered with the US military on projects, produces rockets that are considered advanced weapons technology.

And so it hires people who can obtain security clearances.

Companies involved in comparable work, including Northrop Grumman, have used similar hiring practices.

Yet for some reason, the DOJ has singled out Musk. (As it turns out, another place only US citizens can work is the Department of Justice.)

Now a suspicious person might point out it would likely not be above a DOJ that indicts the opposition party’s leading presidential candidate, regularly sues states to overturn laws it doesn’t like and prosecutes parents who protest school boards and teachers unions to target a powerful political opponent.

Everything in this administration has been infected by partisanship.

The real problem with the DOJ’s corrupt behavior is that even if Musk had engaged in wrongdoing, we would have absolutely no reason to trust that the criminal-justice system is acting as an independent or good-faith arbiter of the law.

Those are the consequences of the DOJ spending years targeting political opponents and protecting friends and family.

Musk, the world’s richest man, can afford to hire lawyers and defend himself against the DOJ persecution.

But these kinds of investigations aren’t only meant to intimidate him — they’re meant to intimidate anyone who gets out of line.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (9.66K)
47,000 Member Oil and Gas Workers Association Endorses President Trump

"The Oil and Gas Association based 30 minutes away from Midland in Odessa, Texas, has 47,000 members nationwide, including in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Colorado, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Alaska.

On the same day that Ron DeSantis launched his national energy policy with a speech in Midland, Texas, the Oil and Gas Assoc endorses President Trump. 😂

The Oil and Gas Workers Association is endorsing Donald Trump, snubbing Ron DeSantis on the day of his energy policy announcement to support the former president.

‘Governor DeSantis says a lot of the right things, right, but his track record isn’t there,’ Oil and Gas Workers Association President Matt Coday told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview.

He cited Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, his decision to exit the Iran nuclear deal, and the former president’s work to save American oil and gas jobs as the reason for the endorsement." www.dailymail.co.uk/...

No one has been hurt more by Biden’s destructive energy polices than the oil and gas workers.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (9.66K)
British Parliament Demands Rumble Video Platform Remove or Demonetize Russell Brand – Rumble Says NO!

This is quite a remarkable development. The Sunday Times, a Rupert Murdoch publication in the U.K, published a hit piece against Russell Brand accusing him of rape and sexual assault 20-years ago. It did not take long before the accusations triggered the cancel culture and YouTube demonetized the actor and pundit. Russell Brand has vehemently denied the allegations.

However, in a remarkable escalation the U.K Parliament is now targeting Russell Brand. The British government has sent a letter to U.S. video platform provider Rumble demanding they take action against Brand. Not only is the British government targeting an individual and demanding action over an unproven allegation, but they are also sending a letter to the U.S. company demanding acquiescence to their censorship demand. twitter.com/...

Rumble has previously stood strong against the demands of the French government, and once again stands at the forefront of freedom in responding to the UK demand.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski responded to the U.K govt and shared his response on Twitter. “We emphatically reject the UK Parliament’s demands.” theconservativetreehouse.com/...

In an era where social media are more than willing to crawl into bed with the censorship demands of government, looking at you Elon, it is refreshing to see a platform refuse to be pushed into a position of censorship.

Well done Team Rumble.

Now let’s ask why billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch is targeting opinions that might run against the official government narratives? We seem to remember someone warning about an increased effort to remove specific entities and platforms that will not adhere to official government positions. 👀

As long as we keep letting them cancel people over "allegations", then the "allegations" will continue.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:24 AM
Comments (9.66K)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has agreed to schedule a vote to move the nominations of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, and the Army Chief of Staff forward. This signals a surrender by Schumer in his attempt to crush Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville's opposition to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's creation of an abortion tourism benefit in defiance of federal law.

In July 2022, Lloyd Austin declared that the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs vs. Jackon Women's Health adversely impacted military readiness because if pregnant members of the Armed Forces couldn't kill their kids, they couldn't do their jobs. To do this, Austin created a program that allowed military women seeking abortion to be reimbursed for travel expenses and take up to 21 days off — that is not charged against their annual leave balance — for the purpose of having an abortion. On the other hand, if one of your parents dies and you wish to go to the funeral, you pay your own way and get charged for leave. This is a clear violation of federal laws that forbid using federal funds for abortion. In December 2022, Tuberville announced that he would place a "hold" on all senior military promotions.

All the hold does is prevent a few senior military officers from being confirmed in new positions by "unanimous consent." This means each nomination will get a cloture vote before proceeding to a floor vote.

Rather than do his job and call the needed votes, Senator Schumer and the Secretary of Defense carried out a public relations campaign to try and bully Tuberville into backing down. It didn't work.

By the time Schumer raised the white flag, he had created a stellar backlog of flag and general officer confirmation votes.

By the end of the year, the Pentagon says that number could swell to 650 generals and admirals who need Senate confirmation before they can assume their jobs. Any single senator can put a hold on nominations under Senate rules.

If the backlog is "unprecedented," it is only unprecedented because Biden's Secretary of Defense created a policy in defiance of federal law and in response to a Supreme Court decision he personally opposed. If it is unnecessary, it is only because Secretary Austin chose to become a scofflaw and Senator Schumer was so focused on forcing Senator Tuberville to retreat that he allowed 20 months to elapse with no senior officer confirmation votes. The only thing "unsafe" about the exercise was letting Defense use officer promotions as a bargaining chip in their skirmish with a U.S. Senator.

While the illegal and inhuman policy of subsidizing the murder of children in the name of "readiness" will continue, so will Senator Tuberville's hold. And that is no small thing:

If Schumer wished to confirm all of the nominees that are waiting on the Senate floor one-by-one, as he plans to do with these top-tier officials, a recent memo from the Congressional Research service found it could take as many as 89 8-hour workdays, during a time when Congress must manage a number of other priorities, including funding the government before Oct. 1 to avoid a shutdown.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.66K)
Representative Victoria Spartz (R-IN) is Ukranian by heritage and understandably she is a full supporter of Ukraine (and NATO) in the battle against Russia. That said, what Ms Spartz notes in her comments and questioning of Attorney General Merrick Garland are very accurate.

Representative Spartz puts the context of the citizen fear of the soviet era KGB, into the context of American fear of the weaponized DOJ. “People are scared of our government,” she outlines. The comparison is accurate in context and history. However, as Spartz goes on to share, the end result is horrible for Ukraine as the constituents in her community will no longer trust the word of the American government. https://youtu.be/erWZnlR77yY
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:23 AM
Comments (9.66K)
A remarkable discovery inside a court motion today in Georgia. In the case against President Trump and 19 codefendants, District Attorney Fani Willis files a lengthy notice of conflict of interest against several defense attorneys in the case.

Essentially, the issue is that several defense attorneys for the defendants also represented state witnesses in other legal matters involving the Georgia election in 2020. Within one of the notices given, Fani Willis notes well-known lawyer Lin Wood was a participating lawyer with Sidney Powell & others and is now a potential state witness against them.

Fulton County prosecutors are essentially trying to remove lawyers from representing clients, by using conflicts of interest they are creating by making witnesses out of their peer lawyers who sued the state over 2020 election issues. It’s a Lawfare tactic also being used by Jack Smith in Florida; however, in this example the extent of the Lin Wood cooperation with the prosecution is unknown.

Lin Wood previously worked with Sidney Powell and Lt Gen Michael Flynn, until there was some kind of falling out. Lin Wood retreated from cases related to election issues and has now apparently been enlisted by Fani Willis as a state witness against the team he previously supported.

A remarkable change from this…. On November 18, 2020, Attorney L Lin Wood filed a motion within Georgia for an emergency injunction to halt the certification of the state election until resolution of numerous false ballots and ballot counting issues were reconciled.

Now he is a witness against his prior team. You just can't make this stuff up.
