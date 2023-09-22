Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 09/22/23

Sep. 22, 2023 12:00 AM ET15 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.84K Followers

Comments (15)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:12 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Senators dressing like clowns is just more evidence of American decline.

Rather than leaders with high standards inspiring us to be our best, we have appointed leaders with no standards.

Some would argue that this is small-ball. Enforcing a dress code should be the least of our worries when, amongst other problems, the border is wide open, the political opposition is being persecuted by the regime, and we’re staring down the barrel of a fiscal crisis like no other. In other words, Rome is burning and we’re talking about what clothes to wear to work.

Others would suggest that we get the leaders we deserve. If senators want to show up in basketball shorts and hoodies, as is the uniform of Sen. John Fetterman, let the people see how unrespectable they are. The system itself is no longer worthy of respect, and its appearance should reflect that. If senators want to wear cl0wn clothes, all the better.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:14 AM
Comments (9.68K)
@PaulM_2 Just found another word that is verboten here at SA - c l o w n.

What a bunch of clowns.

Notice it's just the singular that is warned, not the plural, lol.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:06 AM
Comments (9.68K)
The American people must override the corrupt entities who profit from the border’s human misery and chaos.

Since early 2021 we have witnessed somewhere between 7 and 8 million illegal entries across the now nonexistent U.S. southern border.

The more the border vanished, the more federal immigration law was rendered inert, and the more Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas spun fantasies that the “border is secure.” He is now written off as a veritable “Baghdad Bob” propagandist.

But how and why did the Biden administration destroy immigration law as we knew it?

The Trump administration’s initial efforts to close the border had been continually obstructed in the Congress, sabotaged by the administrative state, and stymied in the courts. Nonetheless, it had finally secured the border by early 2020.

Yet almost all its successful initiatives were immediately overturned in 2021.

Polls continue to show that the American people support measured, diverse, legal, and meritocratic immigration as much as they oppose mass illegal immigration into their country and the subsequent loss of American sovereignty on the border.

They understand what the Biden administration does not: no nation is history has survived once its borders were destroyed, once its citizenship was rendered no different from mere residence, and once its neighbors with impunity undermined its sovereignty.

Ending illegal immigration now depends solely on the American people overriding the corrupt special interests and leaders who profit from the current chaos and human misery.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Mission Accomplished.

Project Veritas Shuts Down, Fires All Journalists and Employees After Ousting O’Keefe: Report

Today it was reported that Project Veritas has fired all of its reporters and shuttered its operations months after the group ousted its founder, James O’Keefe, claiming that he created a hostile work environment and consumed an outsized portion of company resources.

The news was broken by former Project Veritas employee Bobby Harr, who is now an independent reporter. Harr wrote that Project Veritas suspended its operations, effective immediately, on September 21.

Harr claimed that CEO Hannah Giles, who was involved in the ACORN sting video with O’Keefe and returned to the company in his absence, reportedly cited “financial ruin” as the reason for the final layoffs, and reported that all investigations have been halted.

The folks who ran the coup brought her in thinking her popularity as one of O’Keefe’s early agents taking down Obama’s ACORN would draw in donations.

Amazing to contemplate that these fools actually thought they could make it work without James.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Fox was smart enough not to air the latest DeSantis ad that was fraudulent and let it go at that.

The ad shows Desantis in full military uniform holding a big gun and he never had to do any of that stuff. He was a lawyer with JAG and he never got out of the green room to go to war. He is not only a phony, he is also a big fake. The man should either grow the heck up or just go home because he will never get to be President even if he does what he is being paid for by donors to take President Trump out.

Did he not learn anything from the Dukakis tank fiasco?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (9.68K)
The Pentagon has decided to EXEMPT Ukraine operations from a potential government shutdown if lawmakers fail to reach a deal by the end of the month.

This means tens of billions will continue flowing into Ukraine regardless.

Why is that even legal?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Former President Donald Trump is doing historically well among Black and Hispanic voters, polls show.

Mr. Trump is averaging 20% of Black voters and 42% of Hispanic voters across five polls, The Washington Post reports. These numbers could set modern-day records for a Republican in a presidential election among groups that typically tend to vote Democrat.

In 2020, Trump grabbed only 8% of Black voters and 36% of Hispanic voters, according to the Pew Research Center’s validated voter survey.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (9.68K)
"Ray Epps’ case is being handled completely differently than most every other.

Every J6 defendant I know was raided, arrested, and charged with numerous crimes without the FBI asking them a single question first.

The charging documents were all pages and pages long, with the FBI establishing a story and stark accusations based off their assumptions about what a person may have done and their speculations about the person’s intent- again, without ever speaking to the person.

EXCEPT RAY EPPS.

Ray Epps is the only person that I’m aware of who had at least one interview with the FBI before being charged, and the only person I’m aware of whose interview is being considered in the narrative of his behavior that day.

In other words, he’s being given the enormous privilege of the consideration of his version of events FIRST.

This is VERY different than any other case I’m aware of. Most everybody was rounded up and jailed FIRST, then after being released (IF they were released), they learned what they were being accused of.

In most circumstances, the accusations were completely off base, based off of again- assumptions and speculations- and the defendants had two choices: plead guilty to lesser charges on these accusations, or go to trial in Washington DC.

No other defendants, I’m aware of got to sit down, explain their side of the story, and then wait many, many months before being charged with a single misdemeanor- and know that the worst case scenario in front of them is that they might be found guilty of one single misdemeanor.

Every other person I’m aware of had the risk of facing multiple felonies based on the accusations against them. And most of these people did much much less than spend two days telling everybody who would listen to storm the Capitol building- followed by breaching l barricades and intentionally impeding law enforcement to enter restricted grounds." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (9.68K)
"Unbelievable.

Low-information voters, typically Democrats, are angry about illegal immigrants flooding cities.

This is an obvious—and very cynical—ploy by the Biden White House to lie to them and deflect anger." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (9.68K)
During the campaign last year, John Fetterman released a note from his doctor (also a donor) who said he had "no restrictions" and could "work full duty in public office".

Now he says through tears that he "lost the ability to fully process language".

Seems most of us could see that back when he was campaigning. But the voting idiots in PA didn't seem to care. Sad.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (9.68K)
A third IRS official confirmed that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss faced roadblocks when attempting to bring charges against Hunter Biden, contradicting denials issued Wednesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

IRS Director of Field Operations Michael Batdorf told the House Ways and Means Committee in a closed-door interview on Sept. 12 that he felt “frustrated” by the refusal of the Justice Department to approve tax charges that IRS agents viewed as well-supported by evidence, according to a transcript of the interview obtained by the Washington Examiner.

He also said the IRS removed agent Gary Shapley, a whistleblower, from the Hunter Biden case at the direction of Weiss despite having done nothing wrong.

Batdorf’s testimony was the latest piece of evidence to suggest Weiss did not enjoy the unfettered authority to pursue Hunter Biden that Garland and others claimed he had.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Fibber – Rupert Murdoch Claims He’s Relinquishing Control to His Son, Lachlan Murdoch

This guy isn’t actually changing anything by announcing he is leaving the board of Fox News Corp and will only serve as chair emeritus. That’s a complete head fake.

Rupert Murdoch will never give up control of the media enterprise he assembled, and Lachlan Murdoch is even more entrenched with the ideology of leftism than his father. It is a complete misnomer to look at Rupert's announcement and think he’s handing the baton.

This guy doesn’t give up anything, ever.

Instead, what we see is even more leftist, multinational corporate media nonsense within the media empire the guy created.

Recent examples like the Sunday Times targeting Russell Brand, the Wall Street Journal targeting Ken Paxton, the New York Post doing push-polls to prop up DeSantis, and Fox News doing the passive aggressive thing to support the Never Trump coalition. The bloom is off the ruse, and people can see through these nonsense press releases.

If you want to see his next set of moves, watch the lead up to, and the outcome of, the Reagan Library debate next week.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Zelenskyy Brings Tin Cup to Congress, House Cool – Senate Warm, American People Frustrated

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the White House and both chambers of congress today, as Joe Biden pledges hundreds of millions more in military weapons.

The House of Representatives has a significant faction of Republicans who are not going along with the demands to continue the bottomless pit of spending; however, in the Senate there are fewer in opposition.

It’s a sad situation when we find the White House, and both chambers of congress taking the time to show support for Ukraine while our own borders are in such a state of intentional crisis. Apparently, congress has never heard the term, “charity begins at home.”

Our U.S. government has no problem giving Ukraine cluster munitions to repel invaders…. Our borders, not so much. See the hypocrisy? Blood boiling.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.68K)
New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul sounded a lot like President Trump when she said migrants leaving their country should go somewhere else.

Isn’t this racist?

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city.

The illegals are taking over hotels, schools and homeless shelters.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently complained that 50% of the city’s hotel rooms are now occupied by illegal migrants.

Angry New Yorkers were out with sticks and torches last week and shouted down Democrat Reps. AOC and Nadler over the migrant crisis.

“Close the border! Close the border! Respect the constitution AOC! I am your constituent!” a man shouted.

Hochul said New York is at its limit. They can’t take in any more illegals.

“We’re at our limit. If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else,” Hochul said on CNN Wednesday night.

Hochul sang a different tune in December 2021 before hordes of illegals took over New York City.

She proudly invited migrants to New York.

“Our message to the world is, send us your people, send us those who need the cloak of comfort that we can demonstrate as New Yorkers with big hearts and open arms and we will provide a safe haven,” Hochul said in December 2021.

Now she’s begging for the illegals to be sent elsewhere.

Now is the time to bus more illegals to New York. Keep the buses coming!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (9.68K)
Yesterday, the House Financial Services Committee approved the first bill to BAN the Federal Reserve from implementing a Central Bank Digital Currency – the “CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act.”

And the bill approved by the committee actually incorporated all of the language from another anti-CBDC bill, the “Power of the Mint Act.” The bill would block the Federal Reserve from issuing a CBDC. This is the first bill of its kind to pass committee. That’s huge progress! But the battle has only just begun.

Regrettably, not one Democrat on the committee voted to support the bill – but every Republican did.

We need to demand every single member of the House support legislation BANNING the CBDC and send a resounding message that the Fed needs to stay out of our lives! This is an issue that should not be partisan.

Remember: the “No CBDC Act” merely strengthens existing law by replacing an omission of authority with a hard prohibition. Congress never authorized the creation of a CBDC, and the Constitution does not permit the Fed to operate without congressional authority.

Campaign for Liberty staff are talking with congressional offices to make sure there aren’t loopholes or gaps in this bill which would allow the Fed to implement a CBDC behind closed doors.

And in the meantime, we I need to keep the Republicans in unanimous support of a ban – and apply as much pressure as possible to every Democrat to keep the Feds’ spying eyes off of our private personal finances.
