This week’s one-notch downgrade by Fitch has raised quite a few eyebrows, representing the second rating agency (after S&P in August 2011) to downgrade US Treasuries. There wasn’t much new in the stated rationale, with Fitch citing well-understood risks like governance (e.g., the periodic debt ceiling standoffs), as well as fiscal challenges from rising interest payments and deficits. The impact of this downgrade, like the last one in 2011, is likely to be symbolic – there isn’t an equivalent ‘safe haven’ substitute for the liquidity of US sovereign bonds, and thus, institutions aren’t likely to shift their allocations solely based on this downgrade.

Yet, yields have moved higher in recent days, reflecting massively increased issuances across the board (most notably $3bn for the two, five, and ten-year maturities) through H2 2023/2024. Worryingly, the US Treasury appears content to run outsized cash balances (funded with new debt) despite multi-year high interest rates. Alongside the secular trend of foreign countries diversifying away from US Treasury holdings on geopolitical grounds, I am concerned about the growing upward pressure on yields at the long end. The current 4.5% yield offered by the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) might seem appealing at face value, but given the wave of bill supply coming online through H2 2023 and 2024, I would tread carefully here.

Fund Overview - Low-Cost Exposure to the Treasury Curve

The US-listed iShares US Treasury Bond ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the market value-weighted ICE US Treasury Core Bond Index, a basket of USD-denominated fixed-rate securities spanning one to thirty-year maturities. The ETF held ~$24bn of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.05% expense ratio, making it a highly cost-effective option for US investors looking for broad US Treasury exposure. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

The fund is spread across 157 Treasury holdings, with the largest allocation going to the belly. Specifically, 5-7 Year Treasuries lead the overall fund weightage at 18.8%, followed by the 2-3 Year, 3-5 Year, and 1-2 Year maturities at 17.5%, 17.0%, and 15.7%, respectively. After the Fitch downgrade, the GOV portfolio is now considered AA-rated (one notch below AAA), implying limited credit risk. The weighted average and effective maturities stand at 7.8 and 6.1 years, respectively.

On a YTD basis, the ETF has risen by 1.1% and has annualized at 0.8% in market price and NAV terms since its inception in 2012. While the fund maintains a relatively high effective duration, its limited exposure to the long end (<20% of the portfolio) has capped the one-year drawdown at -2.1% despite the series of rate hikes last year. Over a three-year period, though, GOV’s -4.9% decline, a result of overall rate volatility in the US, has weighed on the long-term track record. Income investors will find a lot to like in the monthly distributions, though, with the 30-day yield currently up to 4.5%.

Puts and Takes from the Fitch Downgrade

Fitch Ratings has officially become the second major credit ratings agency to downgrade the sovereign rating of the United States, with the country’s long-held AAA rating down to AA+. The accompanying release cited governance concerns due to the constant debt ceiling standoffs, as well as rising fiscal deficits (funded by an increasing debt burden), as key reasons. Fitch isn’t adding anything new here – the downgrade is largely based on deficit projections by the Congressional Budget Office (6% of GDP over the mid-term), along with a rise in debt-to-GDP to 118% by 2025 (vs. 112.9% currently). Solely on these metrics, the US stands out relative to AAA (and even AA-rated) sovereigns. Add the fact that this leverage increase is also coming at a time when funding costs are at multi-year highs, and you get significant budget headwinds from servicing that debt as well; hence, the one-notch downgrade seems justified. On the other hand, the reserve currency status held by the USD can’t be ignored either and has likely been a major factor for the US maintaining its AAA status this long.

Judging by the last downgrade (S&P in August 2011), the impact of Fitch’s downgrade probably won’t be material to Treasuries. Ironically, it may even be positive – recall that Treasuries benefited from their ‘safe haven’ appeal amid the risk-off sentiment triggered by the last S&P downgrade. This time around, the key difference is that in combination with S&P’s downgrade, the average Treasury rating is no longer AAA. But with no natural substitute for US Treasuries’ global liquidity, particularly for institutions like pension funds and banks, whose allocation decisions are subject to mandates, a selloff seems unlikely. Plus, the current elevated yield (>4% at the long end) compensates for any shift in risk perceptions, especially with no default risk on the horizon following the recently raised debt ceiling. Net, I see the downgrade itself as a symbolic event; instead, investors would be better off keeping an eye on the impact of sanctions-driven diversification on Treasury demand at the margins.

August Refunding Reveals Major Wave of Treasury Issuances Ahead

While the spotlight has been on the Fitch downgrade, the US Treasury’s August refunding announcement was the more important event for GOVT investors, in my view. Even relative to raised expectations, the updated supply schedule raised a few eyebrows, most notably for the key two, five, and ten-year maturities (now at $3bn per auction over the next three months). Additional issuance increases include a rise to $2bn for three and thirty-year bonds, as well as $1bn for the seven and twenty-year maturities. In essence, the Treasury appears intent on running a larger-than-expected $750bn cash balance by year-end (debt-funded) despite the current 'higher for longer' interest rate regime.

The readthrough for future quarterly refunding efforts isn’t great – rebuilding cash balances is necessary, but at this pace, it will mean a faster rate of Treasury issuances in the near term. I wouldn’t rule out a further upsizing either, as the Biden administration, having shown little appetite to curtail spending thus far, faces a slowing economic growth scenario ahead of next year’s presidential election. So even in a higher funding cost regime, the Treasury should continue to increase auction sizes through next year, taking the net bill and coupon supply (as a percentage of outstanding Treasuries) to the upper end of the 15-20% target range (if not above). Going by how this month’s $750bn bill supply increase announcement has already pressured Treasuries lower (net of a $30bn/quarter buyback across the curve), I would be wary of further GOVT cheapening in the coming quarters.

Fitch Downgrade is Symbolic; the Incoming Treasury Supply Wave is the Key Risk

Much attention’s been paid to Fitch’s recent downgrade of the US’ sovereign rating to AA+ (still the second-highest rating after AAA). While perfectly sensible, the rationale is largely based on well-understood factors like governance and fiscal challenges. Plus, there isn’t (yet) a sovereign substitute for US Treasuries as the global risk-free gauge, so any long-term impact, like the last downgrade in 2011, is likely symbolic.

Instead, I would closely monitor the Biden administration’s willingness to fund a growing deficit via increasingly expensive debt. Alongside this month’s quarterly refunding, the Treasury disclosed massively increased per auction issuances across the curve. With the buyback facility (for purchasing discounted off-the-run securities) also paling in comparison to the tidal wave of upcoming issuances and geopolitics reducing foreign demand, the net effect is likely to be heightened cheapening pressure. As appealing as the current 4.5% yield of the GOVT fund might seem, I would exercise caution here.