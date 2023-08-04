Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 11:17 AM ETOrla Mining Ltd. (ORLA), OLA:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.32K Followers

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE:ORLA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Bradbury - Vice President-Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Jason Simpson - President & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Cormier - Chief Operating Officer

Etienne Morin - Chief Financial Officer

Chafika Eddine - Chief Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

Arun Lamba - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Orla Mining's Conference Call for the Second Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the meeting over to Andrew Bradbury, Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development for Orla Mining. Please go ahead, Mr. Bradbury.

Andrew Bradbury

Thank you, operator, and welcome to Orla's second quarter 2023 results conference call. We will be making forward-looking statements during today's call and a direction to first and second slide of the presentation, which contains important cautionary notes regarding these forward-looking statements. All dollar amounts discussed today will occur to US dollars unless otherwise indicated. On the call this morning is Orla's executive team.

And I'll now pass the call over to Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Simpson

Thanks, Andrew. Our second quarter was highlighted by ensuring the safety for our people and surrounding environment, continued operational consistency at Camino Rojo and effective cost management across the business. This operational strength has led to more cash generation and I am pleased to report a net debt balance of only $20 million at quarter end.

Additionally, our extensive 2023 exploration program continues to generate positive

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.