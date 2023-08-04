Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Magna International (MGA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2023 11:27 AM ETMagna International Inc. (MGA), MG:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
139.33K Followers

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 4, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Swamy Kotagiri - Chief Executive Officer

Patrick McCann - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Louis Tonelli - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

John Murphy - Bank of America

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Chris McNally - Evercore

Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs

Tom Narayan - RBC Capital Markets

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

Dan Levy - Barclays

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Q2 2023 results conference call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question and answer session. At that time, if you have a question, please press the one followed by the four on your telephone. If at any time during the conference, you need to reach an operator, please press star, zero.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded Friday, August 4, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Louis Tonelli

Thanks Rita. Hello everyone and welcome to our conference call covering our second quarter 2023. Joining me today are Swamy Kotagiri and Pat McCann.

Yesterday, our board of directors met and approved our financial results for the second quarter of ’23 as well as our ’23 outlook--our updated ’23 outlook. We issued a press release this morning outlining our results. You’ll find the press release, today’s conference call webcast, the slide presentation to go along with the call, and our updated quarterly financial review all in the Investor Relations section of our website at magna.com.

Before we get started, just as a reminder, the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.